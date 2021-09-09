England's T20 World Cup Squad: Stokes And Archer Out, Tymal Mills Returns After 4 Years

Speedster Tymal Mills finally makes a comeback into the England squad for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE. On Thursday, September 9, the ECB named a 15-man squad and Mills found his way into the team after last representing England back in February 2017. The speedster has been impressive for Sussex in the T20 Blast and for the Southern Brave in the Hundred.

England's Squad for T20 World Cup

Southern Brave went on to become the champions on the back of Mills' performance. In 10 games, he picked up eight wickets. Mills also has experience of playing in the Indian Premier League where he plied his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Since mid-2015, Mills has only focussed on playing T20 cricket due to his back injury and has picked up 153 wickets in the format.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes, who went on an indefinite break prior to England’s Test series against India to take care of his mental well-being, has not been picked for the T20 World Cup squad. Matt Parkinson, who played against Pakistan in the T20Is, wasn’t considered either. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are the two-spin bowling options. Moeen is also expected to play a key role with the bat in hand.

The Brits also have left-armer Liam Dawson as a travelling reserve. James Vince and Tom Curran are the other players in the reserves. England will be led by Eoin Morgan, England’s leading run-scorer in ODIs and T20Is. Liam Livingstone is in stupendous form, having scored his maiden T20I ton against Pakistan followed by the one for Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred.

England's Squad for T20 WC

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Travelling Reserves: Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince

