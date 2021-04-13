England Pacer Jofra Archer Cleared To Resume Light Training, IPL Return Still Uncertain

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star bowler Jofra Archer has given the clearance to bowl again in the nets after successful surgery to remove a fragment of glass from his finger. According to a press release issued by the England Cricket Board (ECB), Archer has been given clearance by his hand consultant to resume training. The right-arm pacer will return for light training with his county team Sussex from this week. The release further added that Archer will be allowed to level up the intensity of his training from next week following assessment of his hand by medical teams.

'No decision yet on Archer's return'

Archer suffered an injury in his middle finger while cleaning his home in January this year. He was provided medical help and was sent to India for Test and white-ball series. However, the English quick had to cut short his trip mid-series for surgery to remove a fragment of glass from his finger. Archer was ruled out for the initial stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where his return remains under the cloud provided the upcoming T20 World Cup in November, for which England would want him fit to go.

“He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men’s medical teams. It is hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week. A further update on his elbow injury will be provided once he has returned to bowling to assess the effectiveness of his recent injection. No decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to playing,” ECB said in the statement.

Archer, who was the Most valuable Player (MVP) in the Indian Premier League last year, is unlikely to return to the cash-rich tournament this season. Rajasthan Royals, who had purchased Archer for $1.1 million, would want their key bowler to return before the end of the league stage. RR’s Director of Cricket Operations Kumar Sangakkara has even assured the ECB that the franchise will take good care of Archer in coordination with England’s medical team.

(Image Credit: ECB/Website)