England Pacer Stuart Broad And His Fiance Mollie King Announce Pregnancy; 'Over The Moon'

England fast bowling great Stuart Broad and his fiance Mollie King are all set to welcome a new member in their family. Broad's wife Mollie took to her official Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy. Mollie shared a black and white picture with Broad, where the 35-year-old can be seen kissing her baby bump.

"Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon," Mollie wrote on her Instagram post.

Broad shared the same picture from his own Instagram handle with a caption that read, "Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead!"

Broad, who was most recently seen playing a Test match against New Zealand, had announced his engagement with Mollie in January 2021. Mollie is an English pop singer and a member of the girl group, The Saturdays. The news of Mollie's pregnancy came a day after Broad revealed to British media that they haven't yet finalised a date for their wedding.

Broad's return to England squad

Meanwhile, Broad is currently playing in the third Test of the three-match series against New Zealand, where he has picked two wickets for 32 runs in the 12 overs that he has bowled so far. The Kiwis have been reduced to 97/4 in their first innings courtesy of some outstanding bowling by Broad, who is also the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the series alongside compatriot James Anderson.

Broad was recently called back to the England squad after being dropped following a poor series in Australia. After he was dropped, Broad expressed his disappointment as he hoped it to not be the end of his Test career. Broad is one of the highest wicket-takers for England in red-ball cricket alongside his 39-year-old teammate James Anderson.

Broad, who made his international debut for England in 2006, has played 154 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 56 T20Is for his country. Broad has picked 546 wickets in red-ball cricket, 178 wickets in the 50-over version, and 65 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

