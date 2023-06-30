England Vs Australia, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 3 Highlights: Stumps, Day 3

Quick links:
Image: AP
Day 3 enters Stumps as Australia score 130/2 against England
Rainfall has halted the play and forced the players to walk back into their dressing rooms.
Marnus Labuschagne gets dismissed after getting caught out after 30 runs off 51 balls; Steve Smith enters the game
Usman Khawaja picks up a half-century on day 3, AUS at 101-1
Day 3 of the second test of the 2023 Ashes enters tea break, both teams look in stable positions
Josh Tongue takes down David Warner as England draws first blood against Australia
An injury concern has taken out Ollie Pope from the game
Usman Khawaja and David Warner hold on to their wickets against England
Day 3 of the Ashes 2023 test series resumes after lunch break;
The Third Day of the second Ashes 2023 test in Lord's Cricket Ground has entered lunch break, AUS at 12-0
After halting England at 325, Australia enters to bat with a 91-run lead in Day 3
Australia successfully halts the English side after limiting them to 325 runs.
England sustain another blow after losing Stuart Broad at a crucial stage, ENG at 325/9
Ollie Robinson could not stand a chance against the Australian side as he gets dismissed after just 9 runs
Josh Hazlewood dismissed Jonny Bairstow for 16 off 36 balls. England 311/7 trail by 105 runs.
Mitchell Starc has dismissed Harry Brook for 50 off 68 balls. England 293/6 trail by 123 runs
Harry Brook has scored his half-century off 63 balls. England 292/5
Mitchell Starc has dismissed Ben Stokes for 17 off 58. The first breakthrough of the day. England trail by 132 runs.
Day 3 of the second Ashes Test match at Lord's has resumed with Ben Stokes and Harry Brook on strike.
We are just 10 minutes away from the start of Day 3, and soon the mystery regarding Nathan Lyon will be solved.
The Day 3 will begin in a little over an hour.
It is a bright and sunny morning at Lord's with the temperature hovering between 16 to 19 degrees celcius. A little cloud cover could remain but there is little chance of rain. Hence, a full day's action could be expected.
Nathan Lyon limped off the field on Day 2 after a calf problem. The injury looked concerning and it is not concrete whether he will take the field on Day 3 or not.
Update from the Australian team: Nathan Lyon suffered an injury to his right calf injury while fielding in the final session today. He will be further assessed after play #Ashes https://t.co/2lXggLE0Vh— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 29, 2023
Steve Smith completed his 32nd Test century in Tests and thereby extended his lead as the leading centurian among the Fab 4 in Tests.
Australia will be looking to take early breakthroughs to put England under pressure. Pat Cummins has yet to have a say in the innings so will it be the day when Aussie captain will spear through England?
Ben Stokes is currently 17 not out and with Root already back in the hut, England would be counting on him to do the majority of the scoring on Day 3. Will he be able to make an impact with the bat this time? All to look forward to.
England at one position were storming towards the total of Australia but upon losing 3 quick wickets, the equation comes back in balance. Australia currently are 138 runs ahead and if they succeed in taking breakthroughs up front on Day 3, then the holders of the urn could get into a commanding position. For England, Ben Stokes and Harry Brook have the onus to extend the 56-run stand.
After batting first Australia posted a total of 416 runs. Steve Smith stepped up for the WTC Champions and scored an exceptional knock of 110 runs. In reply, England showcased an attacking display once again and were going strong at 188 for 1. However, the hosts lost quick three wickets in the last session of Day 2 to reach the score of 278 for 4. On Day 3, England would look to curtail the trail of 138 runs, whereas, Aus will look to take the remaining wickets.
Indian fans can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports network. Whereas the live streaming can be accessed on Sony Liv app and website.
The 2nd Test of the Ashes 2023 is taking place at the Mecca of cricket, Lord's. Day 3 action is scheduled to start from 3:30 PM IST, 11 AM BST. 9 PM AEDT.