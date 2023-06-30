Last Updated:

England Vs Australia, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 3 Highlights: Stumps, Day 3

England vs Australia: After two riveting action-packed days, the 2nd Test of The Ashes 2023 hangs in balance. Day 3 will likely present a clear picture regarding which side the Lord's Test may fall.

22:46 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Day 3 enters Stumps

Day 3 enters Stumps as Australia score 130/2 against England

21:41 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Rain halts play

Rainfall has halted the play and forced the players to walk back into their dressing rooms.

21:16 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: ENG takes down Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne gets dismissed after getting caught out after 30 runs off 51 balls; Steve Smith enters the game 

20:50 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Khawaja secures his half-century

Usman Khawaja picks up a half-century on day 3, AUS at 101-1

20:16 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Game enters tea break

Day 3 of the second test of the 2023 Ashes enters tea break, both teams look in stable positions

19:40 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Tongue makes a breakthrough

Josh Tongue takes down David Warner as England draws first blood against Australia

19:08 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Ollie Pope goes off the game

An injury concern has taken out Ollie Pope from the game 

18:53 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Khawaja and Warner maintain possession

Usman Khawaja and David Warner hold on to their wickets against England

18:15 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Play resumes after lunch

Day 3 of the Ashes 2023 test series resumes after lunch break;  

17:34 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Play enters lunch break

The Third Day of the second Ashes 2023 test in Lord's Cricket Ground has entered lunch break, AUS at 12-0

17:17 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Australia enters to bat on Day 3

After halting England at 325, Australia enters to bat with a 91-run lead in Day 3 

17:02 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: England falls at 325 runs

Australia successfully halts the English side after limiting them to 325 runs.

16:56 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Stuart Broad also departs

England sustain another blow after losing Stuart Broad at a crucial stage, ENG at 325/9 

16:53 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Ollie Robinson fails to impress

Ollie Robinson could not stand a chance against the Australian side as he gets dismissed after just 9 runs

16:38 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Hazlewood dismisses Bairstow

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Jonny Bairstow for 16 off 36 balls. England 311/7 trail by 105 runs. 

16:13 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Starc removes Brook

Mitchell Starc has dismissed Harry Brook for 50 off 68 balls. England 293/6 trail by 123 runs 

16:13 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Brook scores a fifty

Harry Brook has scored his half-century off 63 balls. England 292/5 

15:43 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Starc dismisses Stokes

Mitchell Starc has dismissed Ben Stokes for 17 off 58. The first breakthrough of the day. England trail by 132 runs. 

15:43 IST, June 30th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 3: Match resumes

Day 3 of the second Ashes Test match at Lord's has resumed with Ben Stokes and Harry Brook on strike.  

15:20 IST, June 30th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Suspense on Nathan Lyon intact

We are just 10 minutes away from the start of Day 3, and soon the mystery regarding Nathan Lyon will be solved.

14:18 IST, June 30th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Play to begin in a little more than an hour

The Day 3 will begin in a little over an hour.

13:39 IST, June 30th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Weather update

It is a bright and sunny morning at Lord's with the temperature hovering between 16 to 19 degrees celcius. A little cloud cover could remain but there is little chance of rain. Hence, a full day's action could be expected.

12:08 IST, June 30th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Suspense on Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon limped off  the field on Day 2 after a calf problem. The injury looked concerning and it is not concrete whether he will take the field on Day 3 or not.

 

11:14 IST, June 30th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Steve Smith reigns supreme among Fab 4

Steve Smith completed his 32nd Test century in Tests and thereby extended his lead as the leading centurian among the Fab 4 in Tests.

09:56 IST, June 30th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Australia put early pressure on England?

Australia will be looking to take early breakthroughs to put England under pressure. Pat Cummins has yet to have a say in the innings so will it be the day when Aussie captain will spear through England?

08:43 IST, June 30th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Ben Stokes lead from the front?

Ben Stokes is currently 17 not out and with Root already back in the hut, England would be counting on him to do the majority of the scoring on Day 3. Will he be able to make an impact with the bat this time? All to look forward to.

07:15 IST, June 30th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Who will take the Lead at Lord's

England at one position were storming towards the total of Australia but upon losing 3 quick wickets, the equation comes back in balance. Australia currently are 138 runs ahead and if they succeed in taking breakthroughs up front on Day 3, then the holders of the urn could get into a commanding position. For England, Ben Stokes and Harry Brook have the onus to extend the 56-run stand.

07:15 IST, June 30th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Match Summary

After batting first Australia posted a total of 416 runs. Steve Smith stepped up for the WTC Champions and scored an exceptional knock of 110 runs. In reply, England showcased an attacking display once again and were going strong at 188 for 1. However, the hosts lost quick three wickets in the last session of Day 2 to reach the score of 278 for 4. On Day 3, England would look to curtail the trail of 138 runs, whereas, Aus will look to take the remaining wickets.

07:15 IST, June 30th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: How to watch live streaming of Day 3?

Indian fans can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports network. Whereas the live streaming can be accessed on Sony Liv app and website.

07:15 IST, June 30th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Venue and timing of the match

The 2nd Test of the Ashes 2023 is taking place at the Mecca of cricket, Lord's. Day 3 action is scheduled to start from 3:30 PM IST, 11 AM BST. 9 PM AEDT.

