England Vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 Highlights: AUS 6 Wickets Away From Victory

England's Ben stokes and Harry Brook had the onus of carrying the ship of their team but in the initial moments of the game Captain Stokes perished. Following that England's innings suffered a batting collapse and last 6 could only rake up 46 runs. Upon taking a hefty lead of 91 runs, the Aussies continued the onslaught in 2nd innings and at the end of the day reached 130 runs and took a lead of 221.