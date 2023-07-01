England Vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 Highlights: AUS 6 Wickets Away From Victory

Quick links:
Mitchell Starc during a match against Sri Lanka (Image: AP)
England 114/4 at the stumps. They will need 257 runs to win the match on Day 5. Stokes (29) and Duckett (50) will resume batting for the side. Australia need 6 wickets to win.
Ben Duckett scored his second half-century of the second Ashes 2023 match on Day 4. England trail by 259 runs.
Pat Cummins dismissed Harry Brook for 4 off 3 balls. England trail by 326 runs.
Huge blow to England as Pat Cummins dismissed Joe Root for 18. England 41/3 trail by 330 runs.
Mitchell Starc has dismissed Ollie Pope for 3 off 10 balls. England 13/2 trail by 358 runs.
The Australian side struck off Zak Crawley after just 3 runs of 6 balls, Ollie Pope enters the game.
The English cricket team arrives to bat after Australia posed a massive 371 run target
Australia successfully picked up a target of 325 before Nathan Lyon's wicket as the crowd gives a massive ovation.
Despite a calf injury, Nathan Lyon has returned to the field for the Australian side and received cheers from the audience.
Ollie Robinson has dismissed Cameron Green for 18 off 67 balls. Australia 239/6 lead by 330 runs.
Alex Carey and Cameron Green have resumed the batting for Australia after lunch.
Australia's lead in the game has surpassed the 300-run mark. They are 222/5 in 74 overs. (Green 15*, Carey 10*)
The Australians have breached the 200-run mark for the loss of 5 wickets in their second innings of the match. Carey and Green on strike.
Khawaja and Smith have survived the initial phase of Day 4. Aus are 180/2. Lead by 271 runs.
Australia go past 150 runs. Aus- 153/2. Lead by 244 runs. Khawaja 63* Smith 23*.
Day 4 begins, Australia are 135/2. Steve Smith 10*. Usman Khawaja 58*.
Day 4 will commence in less than an hour.
It's a cloudy morning in London with the temperature set to hover between 18-20 degrees celcius. The chances of precipitation are less, thus rain delay seems unprobable.
No Australian batsman has scored century in both innings at Lord's in the last 139 years. When Steve Smith will come out to bat today, he may score another century and it will be a case of another day another record broken, for him.
Steve Smith registered an exceptional century in the first innings and looked in an ominious form till the end. Will he take the attack to the bowlers again and play another impactful knock?
England would have to take early wickets to make a come back in the match. On the other hand, Australia would be looking to set a huge target past 400 runs. Who will succeed? All to look forward to on Day 4.
England's Ben stokes and Harry Brook had the onus of carrying the ship of their team but in the initial moments of the game Captain Stokes perished. Following that England's innings suffered a batting collapse and last 6 could only rake up 46 runs. Upon taking a hefty lead of 91 runs, the Aussies continued the onslaught in 2nd innings and at the end of the day reached 130 runs and took a lead of 221.
Indian fans can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports network. Whereas the live streaming can be accessed on Sony Liv app and website.
The 2nd Test of the Ashes 2023 is taking place at the Mecca of cricket, Lord's. Day 4 action is scheduled to start from 3:30 PM IST, 11 AM BST. 9 PM AEDT.
The 2nd Test of Ashes 2023 has reached its penultimate day, and judging by what has transpired till now Australia have gained a upper hand in the Test. Aus are leading by 221 runs in the second innings and are on course to set up a huge target on board for England.