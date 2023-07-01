Last Updated:

England Vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 Highlights: AUS 6 Wickets Away From Victory

England vs Australia: After a pulsating contest between bat and ball in the previous 3 days, the 2nd Test at Lord's Ashes 2023 has reached a precarious point, where Australia have gained a slight edge over the hosts. Today the all-important Day 4 has commenced with the visitors once again putting up a tough fight against England's newly-adopted 'Bazball' style cricket.

England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 live score

Mitchell Starc during a match against Sri Lanka (Image: AP)

23:44 IST, July 1st 2023
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: England 114/4 at stumps

England 114/4 at the stumps. They will need 257 runs to win the match on Day 5. Stokes (29) and Duckett (50) will resume batting for the side. Australia need 6 wickets to win. 

23:22 IST, July 1st 2023
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Duckett scores a fifty

Ben Duckett scored his second half-century of the second Ashes 2023 match on Day 4. England trail by 259 runs. 

22:19 IST, July 1st 2023
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Cummins removes Brook

Pat Cummins dismissed Harry Brook for 4 off 3 balls. England trail by 326 runs.  

22:11 IST, July 1st 2023
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Cummins removes Root

Huge blow to England as Pat Cummins dismissed Joe Root for 18. England 41/3 trail by 330 runs.  

21:34 IST, July 1st 2023
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Starc dismisses Pope

Mitchell Starc has dismissed Ollie Pope for 3 off 10 balls. England 13/2 trail by 358 runs. 

21:21 IST, July 1st 2023
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: AUS take an early wicket

The Australian side struck off Zak Crawley after just 3 runs of 6 balls, Ollie Pope enters the game.

21:12 IST, July 1st 2023
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: England arrives to chase

The English cricket team arrives to bat after Australia posed a massive 371 run target

20:53 IST, July 1st 2023
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Lyon departs, ENG to chase massive target

Australia successfully picked up a target of 325 before Nathan Lyon's wicket as the crowd gives a massive ovation.

20:33 IST, July 1st 2023
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Nathan Lyon arrives to bat

Despite a calf injury, Nathan Lyon has returned to the field for the Australian side and received cheers from the audience. 

19:33 IST, July 1st 2023
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Robinson removes Green

Ollie Robinson has dismissed Cameron Green for 18 off 67 balls. Australia 239/6 lead by 330 runs. 

18:41 IST, July 1st 2023
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Play resumes

Alex Carey and Cameron Green have resumed the batting for Australia after lunch. 

17:52 IST, July 1st 2023
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Australia lead by 313 at lunch

Australia's lead in the game has surpassed the 300-run mark. They are 222/5 in 74 overs. (Green 15*, Carey 10*)

17:27 IST, July 1st 2023
ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Aussies breach the 200-run mark

The Australians have breached the 200-run mark for the loss of 5 wickets in their second innings of the match. Carey and Green on strike. 

16:35 IST, July 1st 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Lead nearing 300

Khawaja and Smith have survived the initial phase of Day 4. Aus are 180/2. Lead by 271 runs.

16:02 IST, July 1st 2023
England vs Australia latest update: 150 up for Australia

Australia go past 150 runs. Aus- 153/2.  Lead by 244 runs. Khawaja 63* Smith 23*.

15:38 IST, July 1st 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Day 4 begins

Day 4 begins, Australia are 135/2. Steve Smith 10*. Usman Khawaja 58*.

14:36 IST, July 1st 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Match to start in less than an hour

Day 4 will commence in less than an hour.

13:28 IST, July 1st 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Weather report

It's a cloudy morning in London with the temperature set to hover between 18-20 degrees celcius. The chances of precipitation are less, thus rain delay seems unprobable.

12:28 IST, July 1st 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Steve Smith may break the 139-year-old record

No Australian batsman has scored century in both innings at Lord's in the last 139 years. When Steve Smith will come out to bat today, he may score another century and it will be a case of another day another record broken, for him.

10:17 IST, July 1st 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Steve Smith score another hundred today?

Steve Smith registered an exceptional century in the first innings and looked in an ominious form till the end. Will he take the attack to the bowlers again and play another impactful knock?

08:30 IST, July 1st 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Who will reign supreme at the Mecca of cricket?

England would have to take early wickets to make a come back in the match. On the other hand, Australia would be looking to set a huge target past 400 runs. Who will succeed? All to look forward to on Day 4.

08:30 IST, July 1st 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Day 3 Summary

England's Ben stokes and Harry Brook had the onus of carrying the ship of their team but in the initial moments of the game Captain Stokes perished. Following that England's innings suffered a batting collapse and last 6 could only rake up 46 runs. Upon taking a hefty lead of 91 runs, the Aussies continued the onslaught in 2nd innings and at the end of the day reached 130 runs and took a lead of 221.

08:30 IST, July 1st 2023
England vs Australia latest update: How to watch live streaming of Day 4?

Indian fans can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports network. Whereas the live streaming can be accessed on Sony Liv app and website.

08:30 IST, July 1st 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Venue and timing of the match

The 2nd Test of the Ashes 2023 is taking place at the Mecca of cricket, Lord's. Day 4 action is scheduled to start from 3:30 PM IST, 11 AM BST. 9 PM AEDT.

08:30 IST, July 1st 2023
England vs Australia: Welcome to Day 4

The 2nd Test of Ashes 2023 has reached its penultimate day, and judging by what has transpired till now Australia have gained a upper hand in the Test. Aus are leading by 221 runs in the second innings and are on course to set up a huge target on board for England.

