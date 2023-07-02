England Vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: AUS Win By 43 Runs, Take A 2-0 Lead

The English cricket team will be needing 257 more runs to win on Day 5 of the second Ashes 2023 Test against Australia at Lord's. The hosts are currently 114/4 and would look forward to chasing down the given target and leveling the five-match series at 1-1. However, if the hosts are able to chase down the given target of 371, they would also break 39-year-old jinx. West Indies has the record of chasing the highest total of Lord's which was 342 in 1984 against England. If the hosts chase down 371 on the fifth day against Australia then this would certainly be the highest chase at the Lord's cricket ground.