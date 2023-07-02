England Vs Australia 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: AUS Win By 43 Runs, Take A 2-0 Lead

Quick links:
Australian Team during the Ashes Test (Image: AP)
Despite England's tremendous effort, AUS takes a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2023 test series after Mitchell Starc dismisses Josh Tongue.
The Aussies have taken over the game's momentum as England loses Ollie Robinson as he got caught out.
Ben Stokes gets dismissed after getting caught out, extreme moment for the English fans as they lost a massive wicket.
Ben Stokes successfully reaches 150 runs as he continues to keep the hopes up for England.
Ben Stokes stands just a few runs behind to pick up 150 runs.
Ben Stokes begins the play after lunch, and he is already firing off!
The play enters lunch, England needs 128 runs in 83 overs as they stand 243/6.
England captain has scored 100 runs in 142 balls.
England need 159 runs in 85.1 overs to beat Australia.
A smart Alex Carey saw the moment behind the wickets and took down Jonny Bairstow
England is currently 205/6 in 53.4 overs.
After the latest dismissal, Stuart Broad shoes up at the pitch to aid the team
Ben Duckett was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the 46th over after scoring 83 runs in 112 balls.
Ben Stokes completed his half-century in the 41st over, as England reached 155/4. England now need 216 runs for the win.
Stokes was given lbw out by the onfield umpire in the 38th over, but he straight away went ahead with the DRS review. Replays showed Stokes edging the ball before it hit the pads. While Stokes survived the appeal, England found themselves on 138/4 in 38 overs.
Ben Stokes hit the first boundary of the day in the second ball of the 33rd over, before smashing another in the very next ball. England were 128/4 in 33.4 overs.
Mitchell Starc came out to bowl the first over of Day 5's play at Lord's.
Day 5's play in the second Test of the Ashes 2023 series will begin from 3:30 pm onwards.
With much debate surrounding Mitchell Starc's controversial catch on Saturday, here what the MCC rule book says.
Law 33.2.2.1 - the ball is held in the hand or hands of a fielder, even if the hand holding the ball is touching the ground, or is hugged to the body, or lodges in the external protective equipment worn by a fielder, or lodges accidentally in a fielder’s clothing.
The play at Lord's on Day 5 for the 2nd Ashes 2023 Tes match will begin shortly.
The average fourth-innings score at the Lord's cricket ground is 200 runs whereas chasing a total of more than 250 runs is considered to be very difficult.
The English cricket team will be needing 257 more runs to win on Day 5 of the second Ashes 2023 Test against Australia at Lord's. The hosts are currently 114/4 and would look forward to chasing down the given target and leveling the five-match series at 1-1. However, if the hosts are able to chase down the given target of 371, they would also break 39-year-old jinx. West Indies has the record of chasing the highest total of Lord's which was 342 in 1984 against England. If the hosts chase down 371 on the fifth day against Australia then this would certainly be the highest chase at the Lord's cricket ground.
The weather in London on July 2, 2023, is expected to be overcast, however there are no chances of rain throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to 22-degree celsius.
The Australian cricket team will be looking forward to make a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and will aim to take the remaining 6 English wickets on Day 5 of the second Test.
The English cricket team which is also known for playing aggressive 'Bazball' cricket, will look forward to chase down 371 runs on Day 5 of the second Ashes 2023 Test and level the five-match series at 1-1.
The Australian cricket team is the firm favourites to win the battle of Lord's against England in the second Ashes 2023 Test match. The Aussie cricket team just needs six wickets whereas the hosts are still 257 runs behind their target of 371 runs.
The Australian cricket team were bowled out for a score of 279 in their second innings and had given the hosts a total of 371 runs to win. Usman Khawaja was the top scorer of the Aussie innings and played a knock of 77 runs in 187 balls. The hosts didn't have a good start while coming in to chase the target and lost the wickets of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope for 13 runs. The hosts ended the Day 4 at 114/4 and still needs 257 runs to win.
Indian fans can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports network. Whereas the live streaming can be accessed on Sony Liv app and website.
The 2nd Test of the Ashes 2023 is taking place at the Mecca of cricket, Lord's. Day 5 action is scheduled to start from 3:30 PM IST, 11 AM BST. 9 PM AEDT.
The second Ashes 2023 Test match has reached its final stage wherein the Australian cricket team has made a firm lead over the match and needs just 6 wickets to win. The hosts on the other hand still need 257 runs to win on Day 5 while chasing a total of 371.