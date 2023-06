Ashes 2023, Lord's Test Day 1 - Highlights: Australia 339/5 At Stumps

The pitch at the Lords is one of the most competitive tracks in the world. This track for the second Ashes Test is looking like heaven for the bowlers. It is a green wicket and there can be a lot of help for the faster bowlers. Even the practice wickets here are very quick compared to that in Edgbaston.

We have located the Lord's pitch but a couple of our colour blind players struggled. https://t.co/md1txlMpXP — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 26, 2023