Ashes 2023, Lord's Test Day 1 - Highlights: Australia 339/5 At Stumps

England vs Australia: After a thrilling contest at Edgbaston, it is time for the 2nd Test of the Ashes 2023 to commence. The Mecca of cricket- Lord's- is the dais of the 2nd Eng vs Aus Test. After what transpired in the opener, a similar blitz will be expected in this match too. So, will Australia extend the lead or will Eng draw level? Stick with republicworld.com to catch live updates of Aus vs

England vs Australia 2nd Test live score The Ashes ENG vs AUS Live Stokes vs Cummins

23:29 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Day 1 called off

Australia made 339 at loss of 5 wickets on Day 1 of the 2nd Test, Ashes 2023. 

22:49 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Cameroon Green departs

Australia loses back-to-back wickets before stumps on Day 1.

22:49 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Travis Head departs

Travis Head departs after makinf 77 runs in 73 balls.

22:37 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Australia cross 300

After a solid partership od Smith and Head, Australia cross 300 runs with 3 wickets lost.

22:18 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Travis Head completes his half century

Travis Head completes his 50 runs in 48 balls.

22:14 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Australia cross 260, Head nears 50

Australia are currentrly 262/3  and Travis Head nears his 50 runs.

21:46 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Steve Smith completes his half century

steve Smith completes his half century as Australia are 231 at loss of 3 wickets.

21:14 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Labuschagne departs!

Labuschagne departs at 47 failed to complete his half century.

20:55 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Play resumes after tea break

Australia reume the game and are 192/2 with both Smith and Labuschagne are close to their half centuries.

20:36 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Play enters Tea break

Australia are 190/2 as game enters tea break.

19:37 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Australia cross 150 runs!

Australia are 157 at loss of 2 wickets in 38.3 overs.

18:56 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Australia cross 100 runs

Australia are currently 106 with 2 loss of wickets in 31.1 overs.

18:52 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Warner departs!

David Warner departs with 66 runs after a wicket from Tongue and Steve Smith enters the play.

18:42 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Match resumes

The play resumes and australia are 89-1. 

18:33 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Match delayed due to rain

The second Ashes Test at Lord's has been delayed due to rain. Australia 79/1 

17:45 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: AUS 73/1 at lunch on Day 1

Australia are 73/1 at lunch on Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test. Tongue dismissed Khawaja just before lunch. 

17:33 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Tongue removes Khawaja

Josh Tongue provided the first breakthrough to England on Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test as he dismissed Usman Khawaja for 17. Australia 73/1 in 23.1 overs. 

15:51 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: 'Just stop oil' protester invades pitch

A 'Just stop oil' protester invaded the pitch after the end of the first over by England. He was carried off the ground by Jonny Bairstow 

15:37 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Live: Warner, Khawaja open

David Warner and Usman Khawaja have opened the batting for Australia. James Anderson took the new ball for England. 

15:06 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Teams are locked

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

 

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

15:04 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Eng won toss

England captain Ben Stokes has won the toss and opted to field.

14:56 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Toss about to take place

The all-important toss is about to take place in a few minutes. Stay tuned.

12:32 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Steve Smith shine at Lord's?

Steve Smith could not make much impact with the bat in the 1st Test. However, it is a new match and a new venue, so, will Steve Smith make his first mark in Ashes 2023?

11:06 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will the Bazball prevail at Lord's?

After the defeat in the 1st Test, the Bazzball has come under the radar of criticism and thus it will be interesting to see whether England will continue with the risk taking approach or bring caution into wind?

09:48 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Pitch report

The pitch at the Lords is one of the most competitive tracks in the world. This track for the second Ashes Test is looking like heaven for the bowlers. It is a green wicket and there can be a lot of help for the faster bowlers. Even the practice wickets here are very quick compared to that in Edgbaston.

 

08:47 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Australia probable playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, TM Head, C Green, AT Carey(wk), Pat Cummins(C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

08:47 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: England Playing XI

ENG Playing XI:  Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk). Josh Tongue, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.

07:15 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: England would look to bounce back

England had many chances to pounce upon Australia in the 1st Test match and were on course to take the lead in the series on Day 5, however, it wasn't meant to be. But England is expected to continue playing attacking cricket and if batters deliver once again at Lord's then they could get back on level terms. 

07:15 IST, June 28th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Australia would look to extend lead at Lord's

Australia have taken the all-important lead in the series and would now look to maintain it or extend it. The onus will once again be on the batting generals in the line-up, but if Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, deliver with the bowl again, then a 2-0 lead is all probable.

