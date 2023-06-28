Ashes 2023, Lord's Test Day 1 - Highlights: Australia 339/5 At Stumps

Quick links:
Image: ECB
Australia made 339 at loss of 5 wickets on Day 1 of the 2nd Test, Ashes 2023.
Australia loses back-to-back wickets before stumps on Day 1.
Travis Head departs after makinf 77 runs in 73 balls.
After a solid partership od Smith and Head, Australia cross 300 runs with 3 wickets lost.
Travis Head completes his 50 runs in 48 balls.
Australia are currentrly 262/3 and Travis Head nears his 50 runs.
steve Smith completes his half century as Australia are 231 at loss of 3 wickets.
Labuschagne departs at 47 failed to complete his half century.
Australia reume the game and are 192/2 with both Smith and Labuschagne are close to their half centuries.
Australia are 190/2 as game enters tea break.
Australia are 157 at loss of 2 wickets in 38.3 overs.
Australia are currently 106 with 2 loss of wickets in 31.1 overs.
David Warner departs with 66 runs after a wicket from Tongue and Steve Smith enters the play.
The play resumes and australia are 89-1.
The second Ashes Test at Lord's has been delayed due to rain. Australia 79/1
Australia are 73/1 at lunch on Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test. Tongue dismissed Khawaja just before lunch.
Josh Tongue provided the first breakthrough to England on Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test as he dismissed Usman Khawaja for 17. Australia 73/1 in 23.1 overs.
A 'Just stop oil' protester invaded the pitch after the end of the first over by England. He was carried off the ground by Jonny Bairstow
David Warner and Usman Khawaja have opened the batting for Australia. James Anderson took the new ball for England.
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson
England captain Ben Stokes has won the toss and opted to field.
The all-important toss is about to take place in a few minutes. Stay tuned.
Steve Smith could not make much impact with the bat in the 1st Test. However, it is a new match and a new venue, so, will Steve Smith make his first mark in Ashes 2023?
After the defeat in the 1st Test, the Bazzball has come under the radar of criticism and thus it will be interesting to see whether England will continue with the risk taking approach or bring caution into wind?
The pitch at the Lords is one of the most competitive tracks in the world. This track for the second Ashes Test is looking like heaven for the bowlers. It is a green wicket and there can be a lot of help for the faster bowlers. Even the practice wickets here are very quick compared to that in Edgbaston.
We have located the Lord's pitch but a couple of our colour blind players struggled. https://t.co/md1txlMpXP— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 26, 2023
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, TM Head, C Green, AT Carey(wk), Pat Cummins(C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon
ENG Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk). Josh Tongue, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.
England had many chances to pounce upon Australia in the 1st Test match and were on course to take the lead in the series on Day 5, however, it wasn't meant to be. But England is expected to continue playing attacking cricket and if batters deliver once again at Lord's then they could get back on level terms.
Australia have taken the all-important lead in the series and would now look to maintain it or extend it. The onus will once again be on the batting generals in the line-up, but if Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, deliver with the bowl again, then a 2-0 lead is all probable.