Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: England 278/4 At Stumps, Trail By 138 Runs

England players on Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test (Image: AP)
England finish Day 2 at 278/4 with Ben Stokes (17) and Harry Brook (45) unbeaten. Englnd trail by 138 runs.
Mitchell Starc dismissed Joe Root for 10 runs. England 222/4 trail by 194 runs
Ben Duckett has been dismissed for 98 runs by Josh Hazlewood. England 208/3 trail by 208 runs.
Cameron Green has dismissed Ollie Pope for 42 off 63 balls. England 188/2 trail by 228 runs.
Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope have forged a crucial partnership for England after Crawley's dismissal.
Nathan Lyon provides first breakthrough to Australia as he dismissed Zak Crawley for 48. England 91/1 trail by 325 runs.
England have crossed the 50-run mark against Australia in the first innings of the 2nd Ashes Test.
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have resumed batting for England after lunch on Day 2.
England have scored 13/0 at lunch on Day 2. England trail by 403 runs.
Hosts England have entered the pitch to bat as Australia guards the pitch. They trail by 416 runs.
Josh Hazlewood gets dismissed after just 4 runs as the Second Day enters a break, AUS at 416
Nathan Lyon had to depart after his 7 runs in 13 balls, Josh Hazlewood takes over.
Josh Tongue dismissed Steve Smith for 110 off 184 balls. Australia 393/8
Steve Smith scored his 32nd century in Tests against England in the 2nd Ashes 2023 match at Lord's. He reached the march in 169 balls.
James Anderson dismissed Mitchell Starc for 6 off 10 balls. Australia 358/7
Stuart Broad has removed Alex Carey for 22 off 43 balls. Carey was dismissed LBW after England went upstairs for a review.
Steve Smith and Alex Carey have resumed batting for Australia on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test. Australia ended Day 1 at 339/5 (Smith 85*, Carey 11*)
The play in the second England vs Australia Ashes 2023 is about to begin at Lord's.
The English cricket team will look forward to remove Australia batsman Steve Smith as soon as possible who is batting 85* and also make a comeback in the match.
The Day 2 of the second Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia will start at 3:30 PM IST.
The Australian cricket team batted well throughout the Day 1 of the second Ashes 2023 Test and will once again look to carry forward the same approach on Day 2.
The English cricket team bowlers didn't get much help from the bowler-friendly. A Lord's surface on Day 1 of the first ENG vs AUS second Ashes 2023 Test. The Aussies posted a score of 339/5 on the first day and displayed an excellent batting effort. With the rain predicted on Day 2, the English seamers can get the help from the pitch which will help them restrict the Aussie innings early.
The rain can play a spoilsport on the Day 2 of England vs Australia as the weather throughout the day is expected to remain cloudy with some rain prediction in the morning. There are 90 percent chances of rain on Day 2 which can lead to the delay in start of the play.
The Aussies have currently scored 339/5 at the end of Day 1 and will look forward to reach the 500-run mark on Day 2.
As per the pitch report from Day 2 of the Lord's Cricket Ground, the bowlers will get help from the pitch in the early hours, however the batting will get easy as the time will pass.
The English bowlers will look forward to restrict Australia as soon as possible on Day 2 and will wish to make a comeback in the match.
Australia batsman Steve Smith is currently unbeaten on 85 and will be looking forward to hit his 32nd Test century/
The Australian cricket team finished the Day 1 of the second Ashes 2023 Test at 339/5 with Steve Smith batting at 85*. The Aussies will look forward to achieve big first innings score and put the hosts on the backfoot.
The Eng vs Aus 2nd Test will live telecast at Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match can be accessed on Sony Liv.
The Day 2 of the 2nd Ashes Test will start on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at:
3:30 PM IST
11 AM, BST
9 PM, AEDT