Last Updated:

Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: England 278/4 At Stumps, Trail By 138 Runs

ENG vs AUS Live Score: The Australian cricket team finished with an upper hand on Day 1 of the second Ashes 2023 Test match being played at the Lord's. Day 2 offers to be an exciting affair as Australia will look to maintain their advantage, while England would aim to make a comeback in the game. Stick to republicworld.com for updates.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
England vs Australia Ashes 2023 2nd Test

England players on Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test (Image: AP)

pointer
23:05 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: England 278/4 at stumps

England finish Day 2 at 278/4 with Ben Stokes (17) and Harry Brook (45) unbeaten. Englnd trail by 138 runs. 

pointer
21:58 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Starc dismisses Root for 10

Mitchell Starc dismissed Joe Root for 10 runs. England 222/4 trail by 194 runs

pointer
21:38 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Duckett goes for 98

Ben Duckett has been dismissed for 98 runs by Josh Hazlewood. England 208/3 trail by 208 runs.

 

pointer
21:15 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Green dismisses Pope

Cameron Green has dismissed Ollie Pope for 42 off 63 balls. England 188/2 trail by 228 runs. 

pointer
21:11 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Duckett, Pope forge partnership

Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope have forged a crucial partnership for England after Crawley's dismissal. 

pointer
19:20 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Crawley goes for 48

Nathan Lyon provides first breakthrough to Australia as he dismissed Zak Crawley for 48. England 91/1 trail by 325 runs. 

pointer
19:20 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: England cross 50-run mark

England have crossed the 50-run mark against Australia in the first innings of the 2nd Ashes Test. 

pointer
18:23 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Match resumes

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have resumed batting for England after lunch on Day 2. 

pointer
17:47 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: England 13/0 at lunch on Day 2

England have scored 13/0 at lunch on Day 2. England trail by 403 runs.

pointer
17:18 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: England start first innings

Hosts England have entered the pitch to bat as Australia guards the pitch. They trail by 416 runs.

pointer
17:05 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Hazlewood departs as game enters break

Josh Hazlewood gets dismissed after just 4 runs as the Second Day enters a break, AUS at 416

pointer
16:53 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Nathan Lyon departs early

Nathan Lyon had to depart after his 7 runs in 13 balls, Josh Hazlewood takes over.

pointer
16:50 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Smith goes for 110 off 184 balls

Josh Tongue dismissed Steve Smith for 110 off 184 balls. Australia 393/8

pointer
16:21 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Smith scores his 32nd century

Steve Smith scored his 32nd century in Tests against England in the 2nd Ashes 2023 match at Lord's. He reached the march in 169 balls. 

pointer
16:00 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Anderson removes Starc

James Anderson dismissed Mitchell Starc for 6 off 10 balls. Australia 358/7

pointer
15:50 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Broad dismisses Carey

Stuart Broad has removed Alex Carey for 22 off 43 balls. Carey was dismissed LBW after England went upstairs for a review. 

pointer
15:45 IST, June 29th 2023
Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Smith, Carey resume batting for Australia

Steve Smith and Alex Carey have resumed batting for Australia on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test. Australia ended Day 1 at 339/5 (Smith 85*, Carey 11*)

pointer
15:30 IST, June 29th 2023
England vs Australia Latest Update: Play to begin shortly at Lord's

The play in the second England vs Australia Ashes 2023 is about to begin at Lord's. 

pointer
14:53 IST, June 29th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Hosts aim to remove Smith as early as possible

The English cricket team will look forward to remove Australia batsman Steve Smith as soon as possible who is batting 85* and also make a comeback in the match. 

pointer
14:33 IST, June 29th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Play to start at 3:30 PM IST

The Day 2 of the second Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia will start at 3:30 PM IST. 

pointer
13:49 IST, June 29th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: What will be Australia's approach on Day 2?

The Australian cricket team batted well throughout the Day 1 of the second Ashes 2023 Test and will once again look to carry forward the same approach on Day 2. 

pointer
12:50 IST, June 29th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will the rain offer help to the English seamers?

The English cricket team bowlers didn't get much help from the bowler-friendly. A Lord's surface on Day 1 of the first ENG vs AUS second Ashes 2023 Test. The Aussies posted a score of 339/5 on the first day and displayed an excellent batting effort. With the rain predicted on Day 2, the English seamers can get the help from the pitch which will help them restrict the Aussie innings early. 

pointer
11:58 IST, June 29th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Weather report from Day 2

The rain can play a spoilsport on the Day 2 of England vs Australia as the weather throughout the day is expected to remain cloudy with some rain prediction in the morning. There are 90 percent chances of rain on Day 2 which can lead to the delay in start of the play. 

pointer
10:26 IST, June 29th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Visitors eye 500 run mark

The Aussies have currently scored 339/5 at the end of Day 1 and will look forward to reach the 500-run mark on Day 2. 

pointer
09:40 IST, June 29th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Pitch report from Day 2

As per the pitch report from Day 2 of the Lord's Cricket Ground, the bowlers will get help from the pitch in the early hours, however the batting will get easy as the time will pass. 

pointer
09:16 IST, June 29th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: English bowlers aim to bounce back on Day 2

The English bowlers will look forward to restrict Australia as soon as possible on Day 2 and will wish to make a comeback in the match. 

pointer
08:42 IST, June 29th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Steve Smith inch close to his hundred

Australia batsman Steve Smith is currently unbeaten on 85 and will be looking forward to hit his 32nd Test century/ 

pointer
08:03 IST, June 29th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Australia well placed in the match

The Australian cricket team finished the Day 1 of the second Ashes 2023 Test at 339/5 with Steve Smith batting at 85*. The Aussies will look forward to achieve big first innings score and put the hosts on the backfoot. 

pointer
08:03 IST, June 29th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: How to watch the match live?

The Eng vs Aus 2nd Test will live telecast at Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match can be accessed on Sony Liv.

pointer
08:03 IST, June 29th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: What time will the Day 2 of 2nd Ashes Test start?

The Day 2 of the 2nd Ashes Test will start on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at:

3:30 PM IST

11 AM, BST 

9 PM, AEDT

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com