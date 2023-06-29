Ashes 2023 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: England 278/4 At Stumps, Trail By 138 Runs

The English cricket team bowlers didn't get much help from the bowler-friendly. A Lord's surface on Day 1 of the first ENG vs AUS second Ashes 2023 Test. The Aussies posted a score of 339/5 on the first day and displayed an excellent batting effort. With the rain predicted on Day 2, the English seamers can get the help from the pitch which will help them restrict the Aussie innings early.