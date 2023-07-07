Last Updated:

England Vs Australia, 3rd Ashes 2023 Test, Day 2: AUS Finish At 116/4 At Stumps

England vs Australia: After an eventful Day 1 of the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test, the second day of the Eng vs Aus contest is set to bring more pulsating action. To catch the live updates of Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test, stay tuned with republicworld.com and know which way the match is heading instantaneously.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
England vs Australia 3rd Test day 2 live score updates: Who will go ahead at Headingley?

Image: AP

pointer
23:10 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Australia finish at 116/4 in 47 overs at Stumps on Day 2

The Australian cricket team finishes at 116/4 in 47 overs at Stumps on Day 2.

pointer
22:57 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Visitors lead by 141 runs after 45 overs

The Australian cricket team currently lead by 141 runs in 45 overs and are 115/4. 

pointer
22:14 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Woakes strikes, Khawaja departs for 43

Australia lose their 4th wicket as Usman Khawaja departs for 43 runs off 96 balls. Australia are 90/4. 

pointer
21:54 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Aussies lead by 100 runs in the 2nd innings

The visitors have stretched their lead to 100 runs in the second innings and are currently placed at 76/3 in 30 overs. 

pointer
21:41 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Smith departs for 2 runs off 9 balls

Australia batsman Steve Smith departs for 2 runs off 9 balls. The visitors are 72/3. 

pointer
21:31 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Labuschage departs for 33 runs off 77 balls

The English cricket team has struck again in the second innings Marnus Labuschage departs for 33 runs off 77 balls. Aussies are 67/2. 

pointer
20:31 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Play resume after Tea on Day 2

The play has resumed after Tea on Day 2 of the 3rd England vs Australia Ashes 2023 Test. 

pointer
20:15 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: AUS finish 29/1 at Tea on Day 2

The Australian cricket team has finished 29/1 in their second at Tea on Day 2. 

pointer
20:01 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Hosts eye comeback on Day 2

The hosts would look forward to make a comeback on Day 2 of the third Ashes 2023 Test match and bundle the Aussie innings quickly in the second innings. 

pointer
19:27 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Broad gets Warner again

English pacer Stuart Broad has started off proceedings brilliantly in the second innings and has dismissed David Warner for 1 off 5 balls. 

pointer
19:27 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Visitors begin proceedings after hosts bowled out in first innings

The visitors have begun proceedings in their second innings after England were bowled out for 237 in the first innings. 

pointer
19:07 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Hosts bundled for 237 as Stokes departs for 80

The English cricket team are bundled for a score of 237 runs in the first innings against Australia in the 3rd Test after skipper Ben Stokes departs for 80 runs off 108 balls. 

pointer
18:42 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Cummins removes Broad

Pat Cummins has dismissed Stuart Broad for 7 off 8 balls. This is Cumins' first 5 wicket-haul in England. England 199/9 in 47.4 Overs. 

pointer
18:20 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Cummins dismisses Wood

Pat Cummins dismissed Mark Wood for 24 off 8 balls. England 167/8 in 43.4 Overs.

pointer
18:20 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Match resumes

The match has resumed after lunch break. Mark Wood and Ben Stokes resumed batting for England. 

pointer
17:36 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Chris Woakes departs for 10 off 10 balls

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc removes English batter Chris Woakes for 10 runs off 10 balls. England are 142/7 at Lunch on Day 2. 

pointer
17:14 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Cummins removes Moeen Ali

Pat Cummins dismissed Moeen Ali for 21 off 46 balls. England 131/6 in 39.4 Overs.

pointer
16:21 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Starc dismisses Bairstow

Mitchell Starc has dismissed Jonny Bairstow for 12 off 37 balls. England 87/5 in 24.3 Overs.

pointer
15:40 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Root goes for 19

Pat Cummins has provided the first breakthrough of the day as he dismissed Joe Root for 19 off 45 balls. England 68/4 in 19.2 Overs.

pointer
15:40 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Match starts on Day 2

The Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test has begun with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow on strike. They resume on their overnight score of 68/3.  

pointer
14:16 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Jonny Bairstow take revenge of happened in the Lord's Test?

Jonny Bairstow got out in a controversial manner in the 5th and final day of Lord's Test. Will he be able to make Australia pay?

pointer
13:23 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Day 2 Weather report

It's bright and sunny morning in Leeds. The temperature is set to hover in 20s. There are close to no chances of precipitation, thus, rain is set to stay away.

pointer
12:37 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Joe Root score yet another 100 today?

Joe Root will have the onus to take England away from the clouds of danger. Will he be able to succeed? All to look forward to.

pointer
11:38 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Australia restrict England to a meagre total?

Australia have started off on a bright start sending 3 key players back to the pavilion. On Day 2, the team have to continue taking wickets on regular intervals.

pointer
10:30 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs West Indies latest update: Will England put pressure on Australia

While Australia have won both the matches, so far no team has outrightly dominated. So, with Australia being restricted to a meagre 1st innings, can England pounce on the opportunity and put pressure on the visitors?

pointer
08:55 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Joe Root shine again?

Joe Root went unbeaten on 18* overnight and holds the key for England to take a dominant position. Will he make a big score today?

pointer
08:55 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Mark Wood 5-fer

Mark Wood made his presence felt in the series. The qucikie took 5 scalps and have put Australia in a spot of bother.

pointer
08:55 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: How to watch the match?

In India the Ashes 2023 is being telecast on Sony Network. Morever, live streaming can be caught on Sony Liv app and website.

pointer
08:55 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia: Venue and Timing

The 3rd Test is taking place at The Headingley. Day 2 will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

pointer
08:55 IST, July 7th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Welcome to Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test

After attaining a lead of 2-0, Australia initiated the course to retain the prestigious Ashes Urn. At Headingley, the visitors were put into bat first and got off to a shaky start with the early dismissal of David Warner. The match-winners of the previous two matches Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith also could not captalise on the start they got and Australia were in trouble at 85 for 4. From there Mitchell Starc played an exceptional knock of 118 off 118 and along with Travis Head formed an incredible 155-run stand. Marsh's wicket led to a collapse and Australia got out at 263. 

In reply, England also endured an untidy start and before the end of the day's play, the hosts have lost both their openers Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett, plus, Harry Brook. Eng will start Day 2 on 68/3.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com