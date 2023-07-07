England Vs Australia, 3rd Ashes 2023 Test, Day 2: AUS Finish At 116/4 At Stumps

Quick links:
Image: AP
The Australian cricket team finishes at 116/4 in 47 overs at Stumps on Day 2.
The Australian cricket team currently lead by 141 runs in 45 overs and are 115/4.
Australia lose their 4th wicket as Usman Khawaja departs for 43 runs off 96 balls. Australia are 90/4.
The visitors have stretched their lead to 100 runs in the second innings and are currently placed at 76/3 in 30 overs.
Australia batsman Steve Smith departs for 2 runs off 9 balls. The visitors are 72/3.
The English cricket team has struck again in the second innings Marnus Labuschage departs for 33 runs off 77 balls. Aussies are 67/2.
The play has resumed after Tea on Day 2 of the 3rd England vs Australia Ashes 2023 Test.
The Australian cricket team has finished 29/1 in their second at Tea on Day 2.
The hosts would look forward to make a comeback on Day 2 of the third Ashes 2023 Test match and bundle the Aussie innings quickly in the second innings.
English pacer Stuart Broad has started off proceedings brilliantly in the second innings and has dismissed David Warner for 1 off 5 balls.
The visitors have begun proceedings in their second innings after England were bowled out for 237 in the first innings.
The English cricket team are bundled for a score of 237 runs in the first innings against Australia in the 3rd Test after skipper Ben Stokes departs for 80 runs off 108 balls.
Pat Cummins has dismissed Stuart Broad for 7 off 8 balls. This is Cumins' first 5 wicket-haul in England. England 199/9 in 47.4 Overs.
Pat Cummins dismissed Mark Wood for 24 off 8 balls. England 167/8 in 43.4 Overs.
The match has resumed after lunch break. Mark Wood and Ben Stokes resumed batting for England.
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc removes English batter Chris Woakes for 10 runs off 10 balls. England are 142/7 at Lunch on Day 2.
Pat Cummins dismissed Moeen Ali for 21 off 46 balls. England 131/6 in 39.4 Overs.
Mitchell Starc has dismissed Jonny Bairstow for 12 off 37 balls. England 87/5 in 24.3 Overs.
Pat Cummins has provided the first breakthrough of the day as he dismissed Joe Root for 19 off 45 balls. England 68/4 in 19.2 Overs.
The Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test has begun with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow on strike. They resume on their overnight score of 68/3.
Jonny Bairstow got out in a controversial manner in the 5th and final day of Lord's Test. Will he be able to make Australia pay?
It's bright and sunny morning in Leeds. The temperature is set to hover in 20s. There are close to no chances of precipitation, thus, rain is set to stay away.
Joe Root will have the onus to take England away from the clouds of danger. Will he be able to succeed? All to look forward to.
Australia have started off on a bright start sending 3 key players back to the pavilion. On Day 2, the team have to continue taking wickets on regular intervals.
While Australia have won both the matches, so far no team has outrightly dominated. So, with Australia being restricted to a meagre 1st innings, can England pounce on the opportunity and put pressure on the visitors?
Joe Root went unbeaten on 18* overnight and holds the key for England to take a dominant position. Will he make a big score today?
Mark Wood made his presence felt in the series. The qucikie took 5 scalps and have put Australia in a spot of bother.
In India the Ashes 2023 is being telecast on Sony Network. Morever, live streaming can be caught on Sony Liv app and website.
The 3rd Test is taking place at The Headingley. Day 2 will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
After attaining a lead of 2-0, Australia initiated the course to retain the prestigious Ashes Urn. At Headingley, the visitors were put into bat first and got off to a shaky start with the early dismissal of David Warner. The match-winners of the previous two matches Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith also could not captalise on the start they got and Australia were in trouble at 85 for 4. From there Mitchell Starc played an exceptional knock of 118 off 118 and along with Travis Head formed an incredible 155-run stand. Marsh's wicket led to a collapse and Australia got out at 263.
In reply, England also endured an untidy start and before the end of the day's play, the hosts have lost both their openers Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett, plus, Harry Brook. Eng will start Day 2 on 68/3.