England Vs Australia, 3rd Ashes 2023 Test, Day 2: AUS Finish At 116/4 At Stumps

After attaining a lead of 2-0, Australia initiated the course to retain the prestigious Ashes Urn. At Headingley, the visitors were put into bat first and got off to a shaky start with the early dismissal of David Warner. The match-winners of the previous two matches Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith also could not captalise on the start they got and Australia were in trouble at 85 for 4. From there Mitchell Starc played an exceptional knock of 118 off 118 and along with Travis Head formed an incredible 155-run stand. Marsh's wicket led to a collapse and Australia got out at 263.

In reply, England also endured an untidy start and before the end of the day's play, the hosts have lost both their openers Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett, plus, Harry Brook. Eng will start Day 2 on 68/3.