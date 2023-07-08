Last Updated:

England Vs Australia, 3rd Ashes 2023, Highlights: ENG 27/0 At Stumps On Day 3

England vs Australia: After 2 days of pulsating action, it can be anybody's game and the result of the match will likely be out on Day 3 itself. So, to catch every update of the Eng vs Aus the Ashes 2023 3rd Test stay with republicworld.com. Keep watching the space for instant live updates.

England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 live score updates ENG vs AUS The Ashes updated Score

00:09 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: ENG 27/0 at stumps

England scored 27/0 at stumps on Day 3. They need 224 runs to win the match and have 2 days to do it. 

00:07 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: The hosts finish Day 3 at 27/0

The English cricket team have finished the Day 3 of the third Ashes 2023 Test match at 27/0 in five overs. 

00:07 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: The English openers come out to bat

The English openers have come out to bat on Day 3 in their second innings as they need 251 runs to win. 

00:07 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Hosts need 251 runs to win

The hosts need 251 runs to win the third Ashes 2023 Test against Australia. 

00:07 IST, July 9th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: AUS all out for 224 runs in 2nd innings

The Australian cricket team are bundled for a score of 224 runs in their second innings as Travis Head departs for 77. 

23:23 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Broad dismissed Murphy

Stuart Broad has dismissed Todd Murphy. Another blow for the Aussies. 

22:43 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Aussie skipper Pat Cummins walks back for 1 run off 8 balls

The hosts have struck as  Aussie skipper Pat Cummins walks back for 1 run off 8 balls. Australia are 170.8. 

22:43 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Mitchell Starc departs for 16 runs off 19 balls

The Australian cricket team lose their sixth wicket for a score of 139 runs as Mitchell Starc departs for 16 runs off 19 balls. 

22:05 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Alex Carey gets dismissed early

Alex Carey lost his wicket after just 5 runs off 14 balls by Woakes

21:45 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Mitchell Marsh departs

Chris Woakes dismisses Mitchell Marsh as Australia are five wickets down

21:45 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: play resumes again

play starts after a brief halt

21:22 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: rain halts play again

Rain comes into play again as covers have come up at Headingley

21:19 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: play finally resumes

Play finally resumes on the third day and England will hope to make a few early breakthroughs

16:52 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Early lunch taken

Lunch will be served at 12:30 PM as rain continues to hamper the game

15:38 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: The start of play on Day 3 delayed due to rain

The start of play on Day 3 of the third Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia is delayed due to rain. 

14:49 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Play to begin in less than an hour

Day is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM, IST. Thus, in less than an hour we will see players coming back on to the field.

13:56 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: David Warner got out to Stuart Broad for the 17th time

David Warner became a subject of trolls after getting out to Stuart Broad for the 17th time. While David Warner is a formidable competitior in the sport but Stuart Broad has got his number.

12:46 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Weather report

It is not a bright morning in Leeds. There are light showers that are falling currently. However, with almost 3 more hours left for the start of Day 3, rain may fade away.

11:42 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: What could be a winning total on Headingly?

According to way the pitch has fared till now, it can be said that anything beyond 250 could prove to be a competitive total here.

10:49 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Mark Wood deliver another exceptional spell?

Mark Wood took a 5-fer in the first innings. If he repeats similar blitz then Australia could be put into trouble.

09:31 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: England seek to restrict Australia to low total

Australia have taken 142-run lead at the end of Day 2. England bowlers will have the onus to restrict Australia to a low score and if succeed in it then the hosts may get their first victory in the series. 

08:32 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Australia put up a good target?

Australia would be seeking a partnership and if Head and Marsh stays in the middle for long then Australia could put up a winning total on the board.

07:15 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Day 3 produce result of the Test?

England would be looking for an early breakthrough and would be seeking the repeat of Ist innings when the partnership between Head and Marsh was broken and a collapse ensued. If indeed, Australia loses all its wickets around lunch or before tea, then the remainder of the day could turn out to be crucial and bring out the result or could give an understanding regarding which way the match is headed.

07:15 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Summary

After meager scores in Ist innings- Australia: 263 and England: 237- Australia have attained a lead of 142 at the end of Day 2. The visitors will start Day 3 at 116/4, and it will be intriguing to see what target they will leave for England. Mitchell Marsh the centurian of 1st innings is batting at 17, and Travis Head is on 18.

07:15 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: How to watch the live streaming of the match?

The Ashes 2023 is being telecast on Sony Network. To catch the live streaming tune into Sony Liv app or website.

07:15 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Venue and timing of the match

The 3rd Test is taking place at Headingley. Day 3 is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM.

07:15 IST, July 8th 2023
England vs Australia: Welcome to Day 3 of 3rd Ashes Test

So far no clear picture can be drawn regarding who has the clear edge at Headingley. However, Australia are on course to gain control and could dictate the game. As per what has panned out, i.e., the match is already in its 3rd innings, thus, Day 3 could see the culmination of the match. Will it be Australia with an unassailable lead of 3-0 or will England get one back? All to look forward to on Day 3 of the 3rd Ashes Test.

