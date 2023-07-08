England Vs Australia, 3rd Ashes 2023, Highlights: ENG 27/0 At Stumps On Day 3

So far no clear picture can be drawn regarding who has the clear edge at Headingley. However, Australia are on course to gain control and could dictate the game. As per what has panned out, i.e., the match is already in its 3rd innings, thus, Day 3 could see the culmination of the match. Will it be Australia with an unassailable lead of 3-0 or will England get one back? All to look forward to on Day 3 of the 3rd Ashes Test.