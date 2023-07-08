England Vs Australia, 3rd Ashes 2023, Highlights: ENG 27/0 At Stumps On Day 3

Quick links:
Image: AP
England scored 27/0 at stumps on Day 3. They need 224 runs to win the match and have 2 days to do it.
The English cricket team have finished the Day 3 of the third Ashes 2023 Test match at 27/0 in five overs.
The English openers have come out to bat on Day 3 in their second innings as they need 251 runs to win.
The hosts need 251 runs to win the third Ashes 2023 Test against Australia.
The Australian cricket team are bundled for a score of 224 runs in their second innings as Travis Head departs for 77.
Stuart Broad has dismissed Todd Murphy. Another blow for the Aussies.
The hosts have struck as Aussie skipper Pat Cummins walks back for 1 run off 8 balls. Australia are 170.8.
The Australian cricket team lose their sixth wicket for a score of 139 runs as Mitchell Starc departs for 16 runs off 19 balls.
Alex Carey lost his wicket after just 5 runs off 14 balls by Woakes
Chris Woakes dismisses Mitchell Marsh as Australia are five wickets down
play starts after a brief halt
Rain comes into play again as covers have come up at Headingley
Play finally resumes on the third day and England will hope to make a few early breakthroughs
Lunch will be served at 12:30 PM as rain continues to hamper the game
The start of play on Day 3 of the third Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia is delayed due to rain.
Day is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM, IST. Thus, in less than an hour we will see players coming back on to the field.
David Warner became a subject of trolls after getting out to Stuart Broad for the 17th time. While David Warner is a formidable competitior in the sport but Stuart Broad has got his number.
It is not a bright morning in Leeds. There are light showers that are falling currently. However, with almost 3 more hours left for the start of Day 3, rain may fade away.
According to way the pitch has fared till now, it can be said that anything beyond 250 could prove to be a competitive total here.
Mark Wood took a 5-fer in the first innings. If he repeats similar blitz then Australia could be put into trouble.
Australia have taken 142-run lead at the end of Day 2. England bowlers will have the onus to restrict Australia to a low score and if succeed in it then the hosts may get their first victory in the series.
Australia would be seeking a partnership and if Head and Marsh stays in the middle for long then Australia could put up a winning total on the board.
England would be looking for an early breakthrough and would be seeking the repeat of Ist innings when the partnership between Head and Marsh was broken and a collapse ensued. If indeed, Australia loses all its wickets around lunch or before tea, then the remainder of the day could turn out to be crucial and bring out the result or could give an understanding regarding which way the match is headed.
After meager scores in Ist innings- Australia: 263 and England: 237- Australia have attained a lead of 142 at the end of Day 2. The visitors will start Day 3 at 116/4, and it will be intriguing to see what target they will leave for England. Mitchell Marsh the centurian of 1st innings is batting at 17, and Travis Head is on 18.
The Ashes 2023 is being telecast on Sony Network. To catch the live streaming tune into Sony Liv app or website.
The 3rd Test is taking place at Headingley. Day 3 is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM.
So far no clear picture can be drawn regarding who has the clear edge at Headingley. However, Australia are on course to gain control and could dictate the game. As per what has panned out, i.e., the match is already in its 3rd innings, thus, Day 3 could see the culmination of the match. Will it be Australia with an unassailable lead of 3-0 or will England get one back? All to look forward to on Day 3 of the 3rd Ashes Test.