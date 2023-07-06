Last Updated:

ENG Vs AUS Ashes 2023 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: England 68/3 Trail By 195 Runs

ENG vs AUS Live Score: Despite English skipper Ben Stokes' gallant effort at Lord's, the hosts were not able to get over the line in the second Ashes 2023 Test and lost the match by 43 runs against the Aussies. The English cricket team will now look forward to make a comeback in the third Test all set to be played at Leeds. Stick to republicworld.com for all the updates.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 3rd Test Live Score

The Headingley Stadium (Image: AP)

pointer
23:04 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: ENG 68/3 at stumps on Day 1

England finished at 68/3 at stumps on Day 1. They trail by 195 runs. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow will resume batting on Day 2.  

pointer
21:46 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Cummins removes Duckett

Pat Cummins dismissed Ben Duckett for 2 off 6 balls. England 18/1 in 3.2 overs. 

pointer
21:46 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Crawley, Duckett open for ENG

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have opened the batting for England. 

pointer
21:18 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: AUS all out for 263, Wood takes a fifer

Australia have been all out for 263 runs in the first innings of the 3rd Ashes Test. Mark Wood completed his five-wicket haul. 

pointer
20:17 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Woakes dismisses Marsh

Chris Woakes has dismissed Mitchell Marsh for 118 off 118 balls. Australia 240/5 in 52.1 Overs.

pointer
19:55 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Marsh scores a century

Australian batsman Mitchell Marsh has scored a century in the third Ashes 2023 Test against England. He reached the mark off 102 balls.  

pointer
18:21 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Match resumes after lunch

The 3rd Ashes 2023 Test has resumed after lunch with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head on strike.  

pointer
17:40 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: AUS 91/4 at lunch

Australia have posted 91/4 at lunch on Day 1 of the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test. Steve Smith was dismissed just before the break. 

pointer
17:28 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Dangerman Smith goes for 22

Stuart Broad dismissed Steve Smith for 21 off 31 balls. Australia 85/4 in 24.2 Overs.

pointer
17:13 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Labuschagne goes for 21

Chris Woakes has dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 21 off 58 balls. Australia 61/3 in 19.3 Overs.

pointer
16:32 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Wood removes Khawaja

Mark Wood dismissed Usman Khawaja for 13 off 37 balls with a peach of a delivery. Austraia 42/2 in 12.6 Overs. 

pointer
15:41 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Broad dismisses Warner

Stuart Broad has dismissed David Warner for 4 off 5 balls. Australia 4/1 0.5 Overs.

pointer
15:33 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Warner, Khawaja open for AUS

David Warner and Usman Khawaja have opened the batting for Australia. Stuart Broad took the new ball for England. 

pointer
15:27 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: Playing XIs

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

pointer
15:07 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia Live Score: ENG win toss, opt to bowl

England skipper Ben Stokes has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test in Headingley. 

pointer
14:44 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Play to begin shorty

The England vs Australia third Ashes 2023 Test match will begin shortly and is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM IST. 

pointer
14:04 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Probable XI of both teams for the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

A look at the probable XIs of both the teams ahead of the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test 

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy 

pointer
13:20 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: What does the Test record of Headingley say?

A look at the Test record of the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds: 

Total Matches Played: 82

Matches won batting first: 29

Matches won batting second: 34

pointer
12:40 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will the toss play an important role at Headingley?

The toss will play an important role at Headingley as in the first hour the pacers will get help from the surface and would look to win toss and bowl first. 

pointer
11:46 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Average score in the first innings af Headingley

The average first innings score at Headingley is 300.

pointer
11:05 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: How is the pitch in Headingley?

The pitch at Headingley, Leeds will be suitable for the batsmen in the third Ashes 2023 Test. Both the teams have quality batting line up and especially the hosts who play with an aggressive batting mindset the conditions would especially favour them. 

pointer
10:06 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Joe Root be able to repeat Edgbaston herioics?

English batsman Joe Root was England's highest run scorer in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test against Australia and played an unbeaten knock of 118 runs. However, he was not able to repeat his performance in the second Test and came up with a poor batting display. He will look forward to shine in Headingley. 

pointer
09:07 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Baistow look to shine on home ground

English batsman Jonny Bairstow will look forward to shine on his home ground at Headingley in the third Ashes 2023 Test match. Bairstow has looked good till now in the Ashes 2023 series and will look forward to continue his good touch in third Ashes 2023 Test against Australia.

pointer
08:34 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: How is the weather in Headingley?

The weather forecast at the Headingley cricket ground will be cloudy for the first two days of the third Ashes 2023 Test but the it may rain from the third day onwards.

pointer
07:49 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Steve Smith on the verge to set massive record

Australia batsman Steve Smith will be playing his 100th Test match against England in the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test and also will become the 14th Australian to achieve the landmark.

pointer
07:22 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: All eyes on Ben Stokes

The hosts will be aiming to repeat the 2019 heroics at Headingley against Australia and English skipper Ben Stokes will be once again looking forward to play the same knock like he played at Lord's. 

pointer
06:57 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Who wins the battle of Headingley?

Ahead of the Day 1 of the third ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test, both the teams seem to equally balanced and can win the third Test match set to be played at Headingley.

pointer
06:57 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: How to watch the match live?

The Eng vs Aus 2nd Test will live telecast at Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match can be accessed on Sony Liv.

pointer
06:57 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: What time will the Day 1 of the 3rd  Ashes Test start?

The Day 1 of the 3rd  Ashes Test will start on Wednesday, July 6, 2023 at:

3:30 PM IST

11 AM, BST 

9 PM, AEDT

pointer
06:57 IST, July 6th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Aussies look to seal series at Headingley

The Australian cricket team after their 43-run win against England in the second Ashes 2023 will be looking forward to seal the five-match series in Headingley. The hosts on the other hand will aim to make a comeback in the series and also repeat the Headingley 2019 heroics. 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com