ENG Vs AUS Ashes 2023 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: England 68/3 Trail By 195 Runs

The Headingley Stadium (Image: AP)
England finished at 68/3 at stumps on Day 1. They trail by 195 runs. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow will resume batting on Day 2.
Pat Cummins dismissed Ben Duckett for 2 off 6 balls. England 18/1 in 3.2 overs.
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have opened the batting for England.
Australia have been all out for 263 runs in the first innings of the 3rd Ashes Test. Mark Wood completed his five-wicket haul.
Chris Woakes has dismissed Mitchell Marsh for 118 off 118 balls. Australia 240/5 in 52.1 Overs.
Australian batsman Mitchell Marsh has scored a century in the third Ashes 2023 Test against England. He reached the mark off 102 balls.
The 3rd Ashes 2023 Test has resumed after lunch with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head on strike.
Australia have posted 91/4 at lunch on Day 1 of the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test. Steve Smith was dismissed just before the break.
Stuart Broad dismissed Steve Smith for 21 off 31 balls. Australia 85/4 in 24.2 Overs.
Chris Woakes has dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 21 off 58 balls. Australia 61/3 in 19.3 Overs.
Mark Wood dismissed Usman Khawaja for 13 off 37 balls with a peach of a delivery. Austraia 42/2 in 12.6 Overs.
Stuart Broad has dismissed David Warner for 4 off 5 balls. Australia 4/1 0.5 Overs.
David Warner and Usman Khawaja have opened the batting for Australia. Stuart Broad took the new ball for England.
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland
England skipper Ben Stokes has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test in Headingley.
The England vs Australia third Ashes 2023 Test match will begin shortly and is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM IST.
A look at the probable XIs of both the teams ahead of the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test
England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy
A look at the Test record of the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds:
Total Matches Played: 82
Matches won batting first: 29
Matches won batting second: 34
The toss will play an important role at Headingley as in the first hour the pacers will get help from the surface and would look to win toss and bowl first.
The average first innings score at Headingley is 300.
The pitch at Headingley, Leeds will be suitable for the batsmen in the third Ashes 2023 Test. Both the teams have quality batting line up and especially the hosts who play with an aggressive batting mindset the conditions would especially favour them.
English batsman Joe Root was England's highest run scorer in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test against Australia and played an unbeaten knock of 118 runs. However, he was not able to repeat his performance in the second Test and came up with a poor batting display. He will look forward to shine in Headingley.
English batsman Jonny Bairstow will look forward to shine on his home ground at Headingley in the third Ashes 2023 Test match. Bairstow has looked good till now in the Ashes 2023 series and will look forward to continue his good touch in third Ashes 2023 Test against Australia.
The weather forecast at the Headingley cricket ground will be cloudy for the first two days of the third Ashes 2023 Test but the it may rain from the third day onwards.
Australia batsman Steve Smith will be playing his 100th Test match against England in the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test and also will become the 14th Australian to achieve the landmark.
The hosts will be aiming to repeat the 2019 heroics at Headingley against Australia and English skipper Ben Stokes will be once again looking forward to play the same knock like he played at Lord's.
Ahead of the Day 1 of the third ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test, both the teams seem to equally balanced and can win the third Test match set to be played at Headingley.
The Eng vs Aus 2nd Test will live telecast at Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match can be accessed on Sony Liv.
The Day 1 of the 3rd Ashes Test will start on Wednesday, July 6, 2023 at:
3:30 PM IST
11 AM, BST
9 PM, AEDT
The Australian cricket team after their 43-run win against England in the second Ashes 2023 will be looking forward to seal the five-match series in Headingley. The hosts on the other hand will aim to make a comeback in the series and also repeat the Headingley 2019 heroics.