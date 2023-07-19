ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Highlights: Australia Finish Day 1 At 299/8

Quick links:
Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes after the Headingley Test | Image: AP
The Australian cricket team has finished Day 1 for a score of 299/8 at the end of Day 1 in the 4th Ashes 2023 Test against England.
Australia lose their eighth wicket for a score of 294 runs as Alex Carey departs for 20 runs off 49 balls.
The Australian cricket team has lost another wicket as Mitchell Marsh departs for a score of 51 runs off 60 balls. Aussie are 255/7 in 62.7 overs.
English pacer Chris Woakes removes Aussie batsman Cameron Green for a score of 16 runs off 29 balls. Australia are 254/6 in 62.1 overs.
The Australian cricket team has scored 245/5 at the end of 61 overs during the Day 1 of the 4th Ashes 2023 Test against England.
The hosts strike again as Stuart Broad removes Aussie batsman Travis Head for 48 runs off 65 balls. The visitors are 189/5 in 49.5 overs.
The play between England and Australia on Day 1 of the 4th Ashes 2023 Test match has begun after Tea.
The Australian cricket team finish at 187/4 at Tea on Day 1 against England in the 4th Ashes 2023 Test.
Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne departs for 51 runs off 115 balls. Australia are 183/4 in 46/1 overs.
Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne hits fifty in just 114 balls and is playing at 51* runs. Australia are 183/3 at the end of 46 overs.
The Australian cricket team are 170/3 after the end of 44 overs against England in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test match.
The Australian cricket team are 145/3 at the end of 35 overs on Day 1 of the ENG vs AUS 4th Test match.
Aussie batsman Steve Smith departs for 41 runs off 52 balls as Wood strikes again for England. The visitors are 120/3 in 30 overs.
The play on Day 1 begins after Lunch in the 4th Test between England and Australia at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester.
The Australian cricket team has finished at 107/2 after 25 overs at Lunch on Day 1 of the 4th Ashes 2023 Test against England. Labuschagne and Smith steady at the crease.
22 overs have been bowled in the 4th Ashes 2023 Test match and the Australian cricket team are 86/2.
English pacer Chris Woakes has removed Aussie opener David Warner for a score of 32 runs in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test. Visitors are 61/2.
The Australian cricket team has come back after the early wicket of Usman Khawaja and are 57/1 after 13.4 overs.
English pacer Stuart Broad dismisses Aussie opener Usman Khawaja for a score of 3 runs off 19 balls. Australia are 15/1 after the end of five overs.
The visitors get off to a balanced start in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test against England and are 13/0 after the end of four overs.
Aussie openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja come at the crease against England in the 4th Ashes 2023 Test in Manchester.
The Day 1 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test match between England and Australia is about to begin shortly.
England captain Ben Stokes won the coin toss for the fourth Test of Ashes 2023 and opted to bowl first.
The toss for the ENG vs AUS 4th Test is slated to take place at 3:00 pm IST.
Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Carey
Batters: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root (c), Usman Khawaja
All-rounders: Ben Stokes (vc), Chris Woakes
Bowlers: Mark Wood, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood
The Old Trafford pitch is known for favoring batsmen with pacers also likely to make an impact with the new ball.
The 4th Test of the Ashes 2023 series will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The match is slated to begin at 3:30 pm IST on Wednesday.