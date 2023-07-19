Last Updated:

ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Highlights: Australia Finish Day 1 At 299/8

Pat Cummins-led Australia head into the fourth Test of Ashes 2023 with a 2-1 lead in the series, after Ben Stokes and co. won the Headingley Test by a thrilling margin of three wickets. The deciding fourth Ashes Test will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates and scores from the ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test.

England vs Australia 4th Test Ashes 2023 day 1 live score updates ENG vs AUS scorecard

Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes after the Headingley Test | Image: AP

23:04 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Updates: Australia finish 299/8 at the end of Day 1

The Australian cricket team has finished Day 1 for a score of 299/8 at the end of Day 1 in the 4th Ashes 2023 Test against England. 

22:54 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Score: Alex Carey departs for 20 runs off 49 balls

Australia lose their eighth wicket for a score of 294 runs as Alex Carey departs for 20 runs off 49 balls.

21:40 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Updates: Australia lose another, Marsh departs

The Australian cricket team has lost another wicket as Mitchell Marsh departs for a score of 51 runs off 60 balls. Aussie are 255/7 in 62.7 overs. 

21:30 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Score: Woakes removes Cameron Green

English pacer Chris Woakes removes Aussie batsman Cameron Green for a score of 16 runs off 29 balls. Australia are 254/6 in 62.1 overs. 

21:23 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Updates: Australia are 245/5 after 61 overs

The Australian cricket team has scored 245/5 at the end of 61 overs during the Day 1 of the 4th Ashes 2023 Test against England. 

21:03 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Score: Head departs for 48 runs off 65 balls

The hosts strike again as Stuart Broad removes Aussie batsman Travis Head for 48 runs off 65 balls. The visitors are 189/5 in 49.5 overs. 

20:43 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Updates: The play has begun after Tea on Day 1

The play between England and Australia on Day 1 of the 4th Ashes 2023 Test match has begun after Tea. 

20:14 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Score: Australia finish 187/4 at Tea

The Australian cricket team finish at 187/4 at Tea on Day 1 against England in the 4th Ashes 2023 Test. 

20:00 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Updates: Labuschagne departs for 51 runs off 115 balls

Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne departs for 51 runs off 115 balls. Australia are 183/4 in 46/1 overs. 

19:56 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Score: Labuschagne hits fifty in 114 balls

Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne hits fifty in just 114 balls and is playing at 51* runs. Australia are 183/3 at the end of 46 overs. 

19:48 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Updates: Australia are 170/3 after the end of 44 overs

The Australian cricket team are 170/3 after the end of 44 overs against England in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test match. 

19:08 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Score: Australia are 145/3 at the end of 35 overs

The Australian cricket team are 145/3 at the end of 35 overs on Day 1 of the ENG vs AUS 4th Test match.

18:36 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Updates: Smith departs for 41 runs off 52 balls

Aussie batsman Steve Smith departs for 41 runs off 52 balls as Wood strikes again for England. The visitors are 120/3 in 30 overs. 

18:12 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Score: Play begins on Day 1 after the Lunch

The play on Day 1 begins after Lunch in the 4th Test between England and Australia at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester. 

17:33 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Score: Australia finish at 107/2 at Lunch on Day 1

The Australian cricket team has finished at 107/2 after 25 overs at Lunch on Day 1 of the 4th Ashes 2023 Test against England. Labuschagne and Smith steady at the crease. 

17:20 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Updates: 22 overs bowled, visitors are 86/2

22 overs have been bowled in the 4th Ashes 2023 Test match and the Australian cricket team are 86/2. 

16:46 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Score: Woakes removes Warner for 32

English pacer Chris Woakes has removed Aussie opener David Warner for a score of 32 runs in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test. Visitors are 61/2. 

16:36 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Updates: Visitors comeback after early wicket

The Australian cricket team has come back after the early wicket of Usman Khawaja and are 57/1 after 13.4 overs. 

15:54 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Score: Broad dismisses Khawaja early

English pacer Stuart Broad dismisses Aussie opener Usman Khawaja for a score of 3 runs off 19 balls. Australia are 15/1 after the end of five overs. 

15:48 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Live Updates: Visitors get off to a balanced start

The visitors get off to a balanced start in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test against England and are 13/0 after the end of four overs. 

15:30 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Aussie openers come at the crease

Aussie openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja come at the crease against England in the 4th Ashes 2023 Test in Manchester. 

15:25 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Match to begin shortly

The Day 1 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test match between England and Australia is about to begin shortly. 

15:02 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 1 Updates: England win the toss and bowl first

England captain Ben Stokes won the coin toss for the fourth Test of Ashes 2023 and opted to bowl first.

14:27 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 1 Updates: When is the coin toss?

The toss for the ENG vs AUS 4th Test is slated to take place at 3:00 pm IST.

13:39 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 1 Updates: What could be the best fantasy team?

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Carey

Batters: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root (c), Usman Khawaja

All-rounders: Ben Stokes (vc), Chris Woakes

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

12:23 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 1 Updates: Pitch Report

The Old Trafford pitch is known for favoring batsmen with pacers also likely to make an impact with the new ball.

11:24 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 1 Updates: No front-line spinner in Australia's playing XI
Image: @cricketcomau/Instagram

 

10:33 IST, July 19th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Check out England's playing XI
09:26 IST, July 19th 2023
England vs Australia, 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: When and Where?

The 4th Test of the Ashes 2023 series will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The match is slated to begin at 3:30 pm IST on Wednesday.

09:26 IST, July 19th 2023
England vs Australia, 4th Test Live Updates: Results so far in Ashes 2023
  • Australia won the first Ashes Test by two wickets in Edgbaston
  • Australia won the second Ashes Test by 43 runs in Lord's
  • England won the third Ashes Test by 3 wickets in Headingley
