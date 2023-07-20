Last Updated:

ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 2 Highlights: England End Day 2 At A Commanding Position

Day 1 of the fourth Test of England vs Australia Ashes 2023 series concluded with the Aussies batting on 299/8 after an eventful day at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Earlier in the day, Ben Stokes won the toss for England and opted to bowl first. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates and scores from the ENG vs AUS 4th Test of Ashes 2023.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
England vs Australia 4th Test Ashes 2023 day 2 live score updates ENG vs AUS scorecard

Mitchell Starc on Day 1 of the ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test | Image: AP

pointer
23:40 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: England end Day 2 at a commanding position

England have managed to take a lead of 67 runs on Day 2. They will begin Day 3 at 384/4.

pointer
22:46 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Hazlewood removes Root

Josh Hazlewood has dismissed Joe Root for 84 off 95 balls. England 351/4 in 61.1 Overs. 

pointer
21:58 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Green dismisses Crawley

Cameron Green dismissed Zak Crawley for 189 off 182 balls. England lead by 20 runs. 

pointer
20:20 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: England 239/2 at tea

England 239/2 at tea. They trail by 78 runs. Zak Crawley and Joe Root are still intact.  

pointer
19:36 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Crawley smashes a century

Zak Crawley has smashed a century of 93 balls. He is currently playing alongside Joe Root. England 185/2 trail by 132 runs.  

pointer
19:30 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Moeen Ali dismissed for 54

Mitchell Starc dismissed Moeen Ali for 54 off 82 balls. England 130/2 in 27.1 Overs.

pointer
19:04 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: England breach 100-run mark

England have crossed the 100-run mark in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia. 

pointer
17:35 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: England 61/1 at lunch

England have reached 61/1 at lunch on Day 2 of the ongoing 4th Ashes Test. They trail by 256 runs. 

pointer
17:32 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: England breach 50-run mark

England have breached the 50-run mark against England in the 4th Ashes Test with Zak Crawley and Moeen Ali on strike. 

pointer
16:50 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Starc dismisses Duckett

Mitchell Starc has dismissed Ben Duckett for 1 off 6 balls. England 9/1 in 2.1 Overs.

pointer
16:19 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Australia all-out for 317

Australia have been bowled out for 317 runs in the first innings of the 4th Ashes Test. Chris Woakes picked up a five-wicket haul for England. 

pointer
15:32 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Anderson removes Cummins

James Anderson has dismissed Pat Cummins for on the first ball of the day. Australia 299/9 in 83.1 Overs.

pointer
13:37 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: England look to re-write history at Old Trafford

After Ben Stokes won the toss on Day 1, he was told that no team has won while winning the toss and opting to bat first at Old Trafford. "Will be a nice time for us to do that," Stokes replied.

pointer
12:39 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: How long can Australia stretch their first innings?

With Day 2 expected to start with overcast conditions, England will look to wrap up the Aussies quickly. Chris Woakes will be looking to complete his fifer as he has currently four wickets to his name.

pointer
11:46 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Marnus Labuschagne opens up on his technique

Marnus Labuschagne admitted to changing his batting technique for every series, after scoring a fifty  on Day 1 in Manchester.

 

pointer
10:58 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: When will Day 2's play begin?

Day 2's play in the 4th Test of Ashes 2023 will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

pointer
10:14 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Stuart Broad opens up on 600 Test wickets milestone
pointer
09:24 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Stuart Broad shatters record books

Stuart Broad now has the most wickets against Australia in Test cricket.

 

pointer
08:43 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Stuart Broad scripts unique milestone

With his performance on Day 1, Stuart Broad completed 600 Test wickets in his career and joined the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson and Anil Kumble in the elite list of bowlers to do so.

pointer
08:05 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Scorecard ahead of Day 1's play

AUS 299/8 (83 overs) at Stumps on Day 1

Australia batting-

Pat Cummins*- 1 run off 3 balls

Mitchell Starc - 23 runs off 70 balls

England bowling-

Chris Woakes - 4/52 in 19 overs

James Anderson - 0/43 in 17 overs

 

pointer
07:48 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Top performers for England so far

Chris Woakes led the English bowling lineup with four wickets in 19 overs on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test. While Stuart Broad registered two wickets, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood notched up a wicket a piece. Meanwhile, James Anderson is yet to open his account after getting recalled into the XI for the Manchester Test.

pointer
07:48 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Top performers for Australia so far

Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh were the top scorers for Australia on Day 1 of the Manchester Test with knocks of 51 runs each. Travis Head was the second-highest run-scorer with his 48-run inning, while Steve Smith hit 41 runs. Mitchell Starc will come out to bat on Day 2 at 23 off 70, with captain Pat Cummins batting on 1 off 3 at the other end.

pointer
07:48 IST, July 20th 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: What happened on Day 1?

Australia was reduced to 299/8 on the opening day of the fourth Test of Ashes 2023 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester as the English bowling lineup, led by Chris Woakes' 4-fer ripped through the Aussie batting lineup.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com