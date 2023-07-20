ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 2 Highlights: England End Day 2 At A Commanding Position

Quick links:
Mitchell Starc on Day 1 of the ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test | Image: AP
England have managed to take a lead of 67 runs on Day 2. They will begin Day 3 at 384/4.
Josh Hazlewood has dismissed Joe Root for 84 off 95 balls. England 351/4 in 61.1 Overs.
Cameron Green dismissed Zak Crawley for 189 off 182 balls. England lead by 20 runs.
England 239/2 at tea. They trail by 78 runs. Zak Crawley and Joe Root are still intact.
Zak Crawley has smashed a century of 93 balls. He is currently playing alongside Joe Root. England 185/2 trail by 132 runs.
Mitchell Starc dismissed Moeen Ali for 54 off 82 balls. England 130/2 in 27.1 Overs.
England have crossed the 100-run mark in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia.
England have reached 61/1 at lunch on Day 2 of the ongoing 4th Ashes Test. They trail by 256 runs.
England have breached the 50-run mark against England in the 4th Ashes Test with Zak Crawley and Moeen Ali on strike.
Mitchell Starc has dismissed Ben Duckett for 1 off 6 balls. England 9/1 in 2.1 Overs.
Australia have been bowled out for 317 runs in the first innings of the 4th Ashes Test. Chris Woakes picked up a five-wicket haul for England.
James Anderson has dismissed Pat Cummins for on the first ball of the day. Australia 299/9 in 83.1 Overs.
After Ben Stokes won the toss on Day 1, he was told that no team has won while winning the toss and opting to bat first at Old Trafford. "Will be a nice time for us to do that," Stokes replied.
With Day 2 expected to start with overcast conditions, England will look to wrap up the Aussies quickly. Chris Woakes will be looking to complete his fifer as he has currently four wickets to his name.
Marnus Labuschagne admitted to changing his batting technique for every series, after scoring a fifty on Day 1 in Manchester.
Admitting he tinkers with his technique “every series”, Marnus Labuschagne is now happy with where he’s at #Ashes pic.twitter.com/hmDJO2qTEO— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 20, 2023
Day 2's play in the 4th Test of Ashes 2023 will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
💬 "Special that Jimmy was playing and I had my mum, stepdad, auntie and uncle here." 🥰— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 19, 2023
🎙️ @StuartBroad8 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ZluU8HWQFF
Stuart Broad now has the most wickets against Australia in Test cricket.
The ultimate #Ashes nemesis. Well bowled, Stuart Broad! pic.twitter.com/uSsYv1A7Eu— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 20, 2023
With his performance on Day 1, Stuart Broad completed 600 Test wickets in his career and joined the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson and Anil Kumble in the elite list of bowlers to do so.
Australia batting-
Pat Cummins*- 1 run off 3 balls
Mitchell Starc - 23 runs off 70 balls
England bowling-
Chris Woakes - 4/52 in 19 overs
James Anderson - 0/43 in 17 overs
Chris Woakes led the English bowling lineup with four wickets in 19 overs on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test. While Stuart Broad registered two wickets, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood notched up a wicket a piece. Meanwhile, James Anderson is yet to open his account after getting recalled into the XI for the Manchester Test.
Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh were the top scorers for Australia on Day 1 of the Manchester Test with knocks of 51 runs each. Travis Head was the second-highest run-scorer with his 48-run inning, while Steve Smith hit 41 runs. Mitchell Starc will come out to bat on Day 2 at 23 off 70, with captain Pat Cummins batting on 1 off 3 at the other end.
Australia was reduced to 299/8 on the opening day of the fourth Test of Ashes 2023 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester as the English bowling lineup, led by Chris Woakes' 4-fer ripped through the Aussie batting lineup.