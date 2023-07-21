ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 3 Highlights: Australia Finish At 113/4 At Stumps

Quick links:
Steve Smith congratulating Zak Crawley for his sensational knock | Image: AP
The Australian cricket team has finished Day 3 of the 4th Ashes 2023 at 113/4 in 41 overs.
The English cricket team has struck as Travis Head removed for 1 off seven balls. Australia are 108/4 after 36.1 overs.
Another bites the dust as English pacer Mark Wood strikes. Wood removes Steve Smith for a score of 17 runs off 38 balls and Australia are 97/3.
The English cricket team looks in command after Tea on Day 3. The team is currently 196 runs ahead of Australia as they are 78/2 in 28 overs in the second innings.
English cricket team bowler Chris Woakes has struck for the first time after the Tea break and has removed David Warner 28 runs off 53 balls. Australia are 54/2.
The play has begun after Tea on the Day 3 of the 4th ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test.
The Australian cricket team has scored 39/1 at Tea on Day 3 of the 4th Ashes 2023 Test against England.
Aussie opener Usman Khawaja departs for 18 runs off 34 balls as the Australian cricket team is 32/1 after 10.2 overs.
The Australian cricket team has scored 32/0 after the ten overs in the second innings of the ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Test.
The Australian cricket team has come out to bat in the second innings of the 4th Ashes 2023 Test match against England. Australia have scored 14/0 after 5 overs.
The English cricket team has finished their first innings at 592 runs against Australia in the fourth ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test.
The English cricket team seems to eye the 600-run mark and currently has scored 572/9 at the end of 105 overs.
English wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow hits his 25th Test fifty in just 51 balls. England are 532/9 in 100.1 overs.
The play on Day 3 of the 4th ENG vs AUS Ashes Test has begun after the rain delay and the hosts are 319/8 after 98 overs.
The rain has stopped play in Manchester as the English cricket team has scored 508/8 in 96.3 overs.
The play has begun after Lunch on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test match between England and Australia.
The Australian cricket team has struck again on the brink of Lunch and the English cricket team are 506/8 in 96 overs.
The English cricket team has reached the 500-run mark in just 95.3 overs and are 506/7 at the end of 95.5 overs.
The English cricket team has scored 471/5 at the end of 90 overs against Australia on Day 3 of the fourth ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test.
The Australian cricket team has struck for the first time on Day 3 and Pat Cummins has dismissed the English captain for 51 runs off 74 balls. England are 437/5 at the end of 83.1 overs.
Just like the Day 2 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test, the English cricket team has continued its attacking batting and is inching towards to a massive first innings score against Australia.
England vs Australia Day 3 officially begins.
Day 3 of the 4th test between England and Australia is set to begin as both teams arrive on the pitch.
Third day's play in the fourth Ashes Test will begin in 15 minutes.
Zak Crawley's effort to score 189 runs on Day 2 is the third highest amount of runs ever scorer by an English batter in the Ashes series.
The play on Day 3 of the ENG vs AUS 4th Test of Ashes 2023 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST.
After being 61/1 in 16 over at lunch on Day 2, England ended the day on 384/4 in 72 overs, scoring 323 runs off just 56 overs.
Mitchell Starc walked off the field at the end of the 65th over of England's first innings after suffering a blow when diving earlier in the over. While the injury looked concerning, Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori gave an update on Starc's injury. "I think the leg is good, no issues there. The shoulder, we saw what happened in the field, he's currently got some ice on it and we're pretty confident it will be right tomorrow," said Vettori.
Australia might end up ruing not adding any spinner to the playing XI for the 4th Ashes Test as skipper Pat Cummins suffered some brutal treatment and Mitchell Starc barely looks fit.
After reaching his half-century in 67 balls, Crawley hit his century in 93 balls after sending the ball four 12 boundaries and six maximums. He hit a total of 21 fours and three sixes during his 189-run knock in 182 balls.