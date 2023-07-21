Last Updated:

ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 3 Highlights: Australia Finish At 113/4 At Stumps

Day 2 of the fourth Test of England vs Australia Ashes 2023 concluded with England on 384/4 in their first innings after bowling out Australia at 317 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Earlier on Day 1, Ben Stokes won the toss for England and opted to bowl first. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates and scores from the ENG vs AUS 4th Test of Ashes 2023.

england vs australia 4th test ashes 2023 day 3 live score updates eng vs aus scorecard

Steve Smith congratulating Zak Crawley for his sensational knock | Image: AP

23:15 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Australia finish at 113/4 at Stumps

The Australian cricket team has finished Day 3 of the 4th Ashes 2023 at 113/4 in 41 overs. 

23:07 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: England pick up another

The English cricket team has struck as Travis Head removed for 1 off seven balls. Australia are 108/4 after 36.1 overs. 

22:29 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Another one bites the dust

Another bites the dust as English pacer Mark Wood strikes. Wood removes Steve Smith for a score of 17 runs off 38 balls and Australia are 97/3. 

22:09 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: England in command after Tea

The English cricket team looks in command after Tea on Day 3. The team is currently 196 runs ahead of Australia as they are 78/2 in 28 overs in the second innings. 

21:12 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Chris Woakes strikes again after Tea

English cricket team bowler Chris Woakes has struck for the first time after the Tea break and has removed David Warner 28 runs off 53 balls. Australia are 54/2. 

20:47 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Play begins after Tea

The play has begun after Tea on the Day 3 of the 4th ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test. 

20:35 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Visitors score 39/1 at Tea on Day 3

The Australian cricket team has scored 39/1 at Tea on Day 3 of the 4th Ashes 2023 Test against England. 

20:21 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Khawaja departs for 18 runs

Aussie opener Usman Khawaja departs for 18 runs off 34 balls as the Australian cricket team is 32/1 after 10.2 overs. 

20:16 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Australia are 32/0 after the end of 10 overs

The Australian cricket team has scored 32/0 after the ten overs in the second innings of the ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes 2023 Test. 

19:54 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: The visitors come out to bat in the 2nd innings

The Australian cricket team has come out to bat in the second innings of the 4th Ashes 2023 Test match against England. Australia have scored 14/0 after 5 overs. 

19:25 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: England finish first innings at 592 runs

The English cricket team has finished their first innings at 592 runs against Australia in the fourth ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test. 

19:08 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: The hosts eye 600 run mark

The English cricket team seems to eye the 600-run mark and currently has scored 572/9 at the end of 105 overs. 

18:45 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Jonny Bairstow hits 25th Test fifty

English wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow hits his 25th Test fifty in just 51 balls. England are 532/9 in 100.1 overs. 

18:31 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: The play has begun after rain

The play on Day 3 of the 4th ENG vs AUS Ashes Test has begun after the rain delay and the hosts are 319/8 after 98 overs. 

18:13 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Rain stops play in Manchester

The rain has stopped play in Manchester as the English cricket team has scored 508/8 in 96.3 overs. 

18:13 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Match begins after Lunch

The play has begun after Lunch on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test match between England and Australia. 

17:30 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Australia strike again at the brink of Lunch

The Australian cricket team has struck again on the brink of Lunch and the English cricket team are 506/8 in 96 overs. 

17:30 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: England cross 500 run mark

The English cricket team has reached the 500-run mark in just 95.3 overs and are 506/7 at the end of 95.5 overs. 

17:03 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: England score 471/5 at the end of 90 overs

The English cricket team has scored 471/5 at the end of 90 overs against Australia on Day 3 of the fourth ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test. 

16:28 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Australia gets first breakthrough on Day 3

The Australian cricket team has struck for the first time on Day 3 and Pat Cummins has dismissed the English captain for 51 runs off 74 balls. England are 437/5 at the end of 83.1 overs. 

16:01 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: English batters start of in dominant fashion

Just like the Day 2 of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test, the English cricket team has continued its attacking batting and is inching towards to a massive first innings score against Australia. 

15:31 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Play officially begins

England vs Australia Day 3 officially begins.

15:31 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live score: Play set to begin

Day 3 of the 4th test between England and Australia is set to begin as both teams arrive on the pitch.

15:13 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Play begins at 3:30 pm IST

Third day's play in the fourth Ashes Test will begin in 15 minutes.

14:11 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Did you know?

Zak Crawley's effort to score 189 runs on Day 2 is the third highest amount of runs ever scorer by an English batter in the Ashes series.

  • Tip Foster - 214 runs at Sydney in 1902
  • Wally Hammond - 210 runs at Lord's in 1938
  • Zak Crawley - 189 runs at Old Trafford in 2023
  • Bob Barber - 185 runs at Sydney in 1966
13:36 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: When will Day 3's play begin?

The play on Day 3 of the ENG vs AUS 4th Test of Ashes 2023 is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST.

12:01 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Australia feel bazball heat

After being 61/1 in 16 over at lunch on Day 2, England ended the day on 384/4 in 72 overs, scoring 323 runs off just 56 overs.

11:24 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Update on Mitchell Starc's injury

Mitchell Starc walked off the field at the end of the 65th over of England's first innings after suffering a blow when diving earlier in the over. While the injury looked concerning, Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori gave an update on Starc's injury. "I think the leg is good, no issues there. The shoulder, we saw what happened in the field, he's currently got some ice on it and we're pretty confident it will be right tomorrow," said Vettori.

10:25 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Will Australia regret not playing a spinner?

Australia might end up ruing not adding any spinner to the playing XI for the 4th Ashes Test as skipper Pat Cummins suffered some brutal treatment and Mitchell Starc barely looks fit.

09:23 IST, July 21st 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: More on Zak Crawley's sensational innings

After reaching his half-century in 67 balls, Crawley hit his century in 93 balls after sending the ball four 12 boundaries and six maximums. He hit a total of 21 fours and three sixes during his 189-run knock in 182 balls.

