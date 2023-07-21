ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 3 Highlights: Australia Finish At 113/4 At Stumps

Mitchell Starc walked off the field at the end of the 65th over of England's first innings after suffering a blow when diving earlier in the over. While the injury looked concerning, Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori gave an update on Starc's injury. "I think the leg is good, no issues there. The shoulder, we saw what happened in the field, he's currently got some ice on it and we're pretty confident it will be right tomorrow," said Vettori.