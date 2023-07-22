Last Updated:

ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 4 Live Updates: Final Session Completely Washed Out

Day 3 of the fourth Test of England vs Australia Ashes 2023 concluded with the Aussies on 113/4 in their 2nd innings after England notched up 592 runs. Having scored 317 in the 1st innings, Australia will now begin Day 4 trailing behind England by 162 runs. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates and scores from the ENG vs AUS 4th Test of Ashes 2023.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
england vs australia 4th test ashes 2023 day 4 live score updates eng vs aus scorecard

Marnus Labuschagne on Day 3 of the 4th Ashes Test | Image: AP

23:04 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Stumps on Day 4

Rain gods have affected the game exponentially. The final session of Day 4 has been completely washed out. Australia will start Day 5 on 214/5.

22:17 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Rain has delayed the resumption

Rain has yet again made its presence felt. The start of the final session has been delayed.

21:34 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Tea has been taken on Day 4

Australia are 214/4 after 71 overs, the trail is still of 61 runs. One more session in the day's play is left.

21:21 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Breakthrough for England

Mrnus Lbuschagne goes after scoring century. Joe Root picks the wicket. Australia- 211/5 after 67.3 overs.

21:06 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Labuschagne completes 11th Test century

Marcus Labuschagne gets to his 11th Test hundred. Australia- 198/4 after 63.1 overs.

20:56 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Labuschagne strikes one out of the park

Marnus Labuscagne hits Joe Root for a maximum. Australia- 181/4 after 60.2 overs.

20:48 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Light is of concern here

Umpires are discussing about the poor light.

20:46 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: New ball taken

New ball has been taken. Let's see whether England would be able to exhume benefit out of this. Australia- 166/4 after 58 overs. 

20:41 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Australia are going nicely at the moment

Australia have scored 163 after 57 overs. Labuschagne and Marsh are in the middle. Trail is of 112 runs.

19:30 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Day 4 starts after rain delay

The play on Day 4 of the 4th Ashes 2023 Test has resumed after rain delay. 

17:47 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Rain has stopped

It has stopped raining in Manchester. Play on Day 4 may resume soon. 

15:53 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score: Rain delay halts proceedings

Day 4's play is yet to begin due to downpours in Manchester.

14:48 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: When will the play begin?

The fourth day's play during the fourth Ashes Test will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

11:52 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Travis Head gets bamboozled by Mark Wood; Watch

Travis Head could score only one run before getting dismissed by Mark Wood on Day 3 of the 4th Ashes Test.

 

10:21 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Challenges mount up for Aussies

Australia were 113/4 as stumps was called on Day 3. They now trail behind England's score by 162 runs with only six wickets remaining in their second innings.

09:28 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: Top performers on Day 3
  • Harry Brook hit 61 runs off 100 balls
  • Ben Stokes scored 51 runs in 74 balls
  • Jonny Bairstow remained unbeaten on 99 off 81
  • Josh Hazlewood registered figures of 5/126
  • Marnus Labuschagne is not out on 44 off 88
  • Mark Wood has registered 3/17 so far in the third innings
09:07 IST, July 22nd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Updates: What happened on Day 3?

The third day of play in the 4th Test of Ashes 2023 started with England on 384/4, with a 67-run lead over England. Going ahead in the day, the home side took their total to 592 runs, before reducing the visitors to 113/4 in their second batting innings.

