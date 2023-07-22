ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 4 Live Updates: Final Session Completely Washed Out

Quick links:
Marnus Labuschagne on Day 3 of the 4th Ashes Test | Image: AP
Rain gods have affected the game exponentially. The final session of Day 4 has been completely washed out. Australia will start Day 5 on 214/5.
Rain has yet again made its presence felt. The start of the final session has been delayed.
Australia are 214/4 after 71 overs, the trail is still of 61 runs. One more session in the day's play is left.
Mrnus Lbuschagne goes after scoring century. Joe Root picks the wicket. Australia- 211/5 after 67.3 overs.
Marcus Labuschagne gets to his 11th Test hundred. Australia- 198/4 after 63.1 overs.
Marnus Labuscagne hits Joe Root for a maximum. Australia- 181/4 after 60.2 overs.
Umpires are discussing about the poor light.
New ball has been taken. Let's see whether England would be able to exhume benefit out of this. Australia- 166/4 after 58 overs.
Australia have scored 163 after 57 overs. Labuschagne and Marsh are in the middle. Trail is of 112 runs.
The play on Day 4 of the 4th Ashes 2023 Test has resumed after rain delay.
It has stopped raining in Manchester. Play on Day 4 may resume soon.
Day 4's play is yet to begin due to downpours in Manchester.
The fourth day's play during the fourth Ashes Test will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Travis Head could score only one run before getting dismissed by Mark Wood on Day 3 of the 4th Ashes Test.
Travis Head is completely bamboozled by the pace and bounce of Mark Wood! 🌪️— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2023
Four down. Six to go. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/9d2B9U1Ewp
Australia were 113/4 as stumps was called on Day 3. They now trail behind England's score by 162 runs with only six wickets remaining in their second innings.
The third day of play in the 4th Test of Ashes 2023 started with England on 384/4, with a 67-run lead over England. Going ahead in the day, the home side took their total to 592 runs, before reducing the visitors to 113/4 in their second batting innings.