ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 4 Highlights: Australia Retain The Ashes As Match Drawn

ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023
Due to excessive rain on the fifth day not a single ball could be bowled and the match ends in a draw.
England's chances are getting diminished as rain is yet to be stopped.
Rain has played a spoilsport again as covers are coming on in Manchester.
At 12:15 PM BST a pitch inspection will be carried out and lunch will be taken at 12:20 PM BST.
"They weren't happy"- Just as England's bowlers wanted to inspect a potential replacement ball, so too did Marnus Labuschagne! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/mNvRDcBliA— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 23, 2023
Labuschagne scored his first ever century on English soil.
A fighting ton from @marnus3cricket in-between rain delays, and it’s all on the line for our Aussie men heading into day five. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/dF7jxE9NYa— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 22, 2023
Joe Root took Marnus Labuschagne's wicket on day 4.
Is there ANYTHING this man can't do!?— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2023
Joe Root gets the breakthrough. COME ON! 💪 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/EFmDIex5pU
Joe Root and Moeen Ali will start the bowling for England as Moeen took 0 wickets for 44 runs, while Root took 1 for England for 32 runs in the last session of the day 4.
Rain gods affected the game yesterday. The final session of Day 4 had been completely washed out. Australia will start Day 5 on 214/5.