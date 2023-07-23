Last Updated:

ENG Vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Day 4 Highlights: Australia Retain The Ashes As Match Drawn

Australia reached 214/5 at the time of stumps in their second innings of the fourth test of the Ashes 2023 after scoring 317 runs in their first innings. England's first innings saw them score 592 runs. Mitchell Marsh and Cameroon Green of Australia would start day 5, although they were still 61 runs behind England. Moeen took 0 wickets for 44 runs, while Joe Root took 1 for England for 32 runs.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Aryan Suraj
Ashes 2023

ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023, Image-cricketcomau/Twitter

pointer
22:13 IST, July 23rd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score Updates: Match drawn

Due to excessive rain on the fifth day not a single ball could be bowled and the match ends in a draw.

pointer
19:19 IST, July 23rd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score Updates: Rain hasn't stopped in Manchester

England's chances are getting diminished as rain is yet to be stopped. 

pointer
17:18 IST, July 23rd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score Updates: rain starts again

Rain has played a spoilsport again as covers are coming on in Manchester.

pointer
16:34 IST, July 23rd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score Updates: A pitch inspection to be carried out

At 12:15 PM BST a pitch inspection will be carried out and lunch will be taken at 12:20 PM BST.

pointer
11:59 IST, July 23rd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score Updates: Marnus on his dismissal

 

pointer
11:09 IST, July 23rd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score Updates: Labuschagne kept the Test match alive

Labuschagne scored his first ever century on English soil.

pointer
10:07 IST, July 23rd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score Updates: Root in action

Joe Root took Marnus Labuschagne's wicket on day 4.

pointer
10:07 IST, July 23rd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score Updates: England bowling

Joe Root and Moeen Ali will start the bowling for England as Moeen took 0 wickets for 44 runs, while Root took 1 for England for 32 runs in the last session of the day 4. 

pointer
10:07 IST, July 23rd 2023
ENG vs AUS 4th Ashes Test Live Score Updates: Australia trails by 62 runs

Rain gods affected the game yesterday. The final session of Day 4 had been completely washed out. Australia will start Day 5 on 214/5.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com