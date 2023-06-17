Last Updated:

England Vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st Test Highlights: Stumps, Day 2

Eng vs Aus: After a superlative 'bazball' display, England declared their innings at 393/8 on Day 1 of England vs Australia 1st Test of the Ashes 2023. At the twilight of the day, Australian openers came out to bat and made sure that Australia go without loss at stumps on Day 1. Aus will begin Day 2 on 14/0. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates of Day 2.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
England vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st Test live score Eng vs Aus live updates Day 2

Image: Sony Liv

pointer
22:58 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Stumps, Day 2

Australia reaches 311/5 (Trail by 82 runs) in 94 overs as the day goes into Stumps.

pointer
22:55 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Alex Carey picks up his half-century

Alex Carey stands unfazed at 50* runs, marking his 5th test half-century in 21 matches

pointer
22:41 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Australia maintains partnership as team reaches major run-mark

Khawaja and Carey continue their partnership as Australia reaches 304/5

pointer
22:02 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Major turnaround in Ashes 2023 Day 2

A Stuart Broad delivery got Usman Khawaja clean bowled, but the umpire deemed the delivery as a no-ball! 

pointer
21:15 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Usman Khawaja roars after his century

Usman Khawaja scored his15th test hundred in 62 matches, first ever in England

pointer
21:06 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Moeen Ali takes down Cameron Green

Moeen Ali strikes his second wicket after coming off retirement by taking down Cameron Green, AUS at 220/5

pointer
20:43 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Usman Khawaja makes explosive start post-tea break

Usman Khawaja opens the session with a boundary after the tea break

pointer
20:29 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Day 2 enters tea break

Day 2 of the First test of Ashes 2023 enters a tea break, AUS at 188/4

pointer
19:43 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Australia moves forward with Khwaja and Green

Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green hold the charge of producing runs for the Australian side as England continues their bowling attack.

pointer
19:15 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Travis Head lost his wicket after his half-century

In a massive breakthrough, England successfully strike off Travis Head after he scored a fifty

pointer
18:36 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Khawaja picks up a half-century

Usman Khawaja reaches his 22nd test fifty in 62 matches on the Ashes' Day 2 of the first test 

pointer
18:20 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Game Resumes after lunch break

Australia are back into the field after the lunch break.

pointer
17:41 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Day 2 enters lunch break

Australia stands at 78/3 as day 2 enters lunch break. England finds some momentum as Australia tries to bounce back

pointer
17:28 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Steve Smith walks off after losing wicket

A review attempt from Steve Smith as Ben Stokes' lbw takes him down after 16 runs off 59 balls. AUS at 67-3

pointer
17:05 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Australia continues to play firm

Losing two wickets has the Australian side play in a rather firm against England

pointer
16:10 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Labuschagne gets out for a first-ball duck

Stuart Broad continues his against Australia as he dismisses Marnus Labuschagne for a first-ball duck. Australia are 29/2.

pointer
16:10 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Broad removes Warner for 9

England bowler Stuart Broad removes Australia opener David Warner for nine. Australia are 29/1. 

pointer
15:38 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Latest Update: Players arrive at the pitch as Day 2 begins

Team England and Australia arrive to the pitch to begin Day 2 of the first test at Edgbaston Stadium

pointer
15:17 IST, June 17th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 2 Latest Update: Play to begin in 15 minutes

Day two of the eagerly anticipated Ashes test series would begin in 15 minutes.

pointer
14:41 IST, June 17th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Play about to begin in less than an hour

The Day 2 is about to begin in less than an hour.

pointer
13:34 IST, June 17th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will David Warner make the most of his supposed last Ashes series?

The Ashes 2023 would most probably be David Warner's last. While he hasn't announced his retirement officially, but has stated that the Pakistan tour of January will be his last. Thus, taking the words as base, The Ashes 2023 will be his last. So, will he be able to make the most of this series.

pointer
12:34 IST, June 17th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: How Australia would approach the total?

With David Warner on the crease boundaries are bound to come but will the other batsmen also take an aggresive approach or will they maintain caution?

pointer
11:15 IST, June 17th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will an early declaration cost England?

England rose the eyebrows of the cricket world by declaring innings at 393/8. Was it too early? Will it cost England? All to look forward to on Day 2.

pointer
09:44 IST, June 17th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: All eyes would be on Steve Smith

Steve Smith would be on the attention radar of the entire cricket world. The man in form was a differentiator between Australia and India in the WTC final and he could be the difference maker here as well. 

pointer
08:34 IST, June 17th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Warner and Khawaja give Australia a solid start?

David Warner and Usman Khawaja will be in action on Day 2 and would be seeking to cut the 379 run trail as much as possible. Will they be able to succeed in their objective? 

pointer
06:43 IST, June 17th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Who will take the lead on Day 2?

England have delivered a statement with a declaration, however, it is a game of partnerships and if Australian batsmen stick in the middle for long then the score could exceed 400 runs. But for that, they have to get past the grand old pair of Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad. So, with all to look forward to, let's witness how Day 2 fares in the Ashes 2023.  

pointer
06:43 IST, June 17th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Day 1 Summary

On Day 1, England posted a total of 393/8 after 78 overs before announcing the declaration. Joe Root scored yet another century innings of 118. Root remained unbeaten. Along with Root, Jonny Bairstow (78) and Zak Cawley (61) had a hefty contribution. For Australia, Nathan Lyon stepped up once again. The off-spinner took a four-fer. Before the end of the day's play Australia openers- David Warner (8*) and Usman Khawaja (4*)- have also spent some time in the middle. Aus are currently 14/0 after 4 overs.  

pointer
06:43 IST, June 17th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Where to watch the live streaming?

Indian fans can catch the live telecast of the Ashes 2023 on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match can be accessed on Sony Liv App and website.

pointer
06:43 IST, June 17th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Venue and start time

The 1st Test of the Ashes 2023 is in process at Edgbaston. Day 2 is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST. 

pointer
06:43 IST, June 17th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Welcome to Day 2

After some explosive batting on Day 1, England will now face the task of restricting the newly crowned World Test Champions at a subdued total. At stumps on Day 1, Australian openers-David Warner and Usman Khawaja- have weathered the initial nervy moments and have put 14 runs on the board. On Day 2, Warner and Khawaja would look to build a solid partnership at the top, whereas England would be seeking wickets from the word go. So, which team would take the lead in the 1st Test at Edgbaston, is what Day 2 will exhibit. 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com