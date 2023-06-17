England Vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st Test Highlights: Stumps, Day 2

Quick links:
Image: Sony Liv
Australia reaches 311/5 (Trail by 82 runs) in 94 overs as the day goes into Stumps.
Alex Carey stands unfazed at 50* runs, marking his 5th test half-century in 21 matches
Khawaja and Carey continue their partnership as Australia reaches 304/5
A Stuart Broad delivery got Usman Khawaja clean bowled, but the umpire deemed the delivery as a no-ball!
Usman Khawaja scored his15th test hundred in 62 matches, first ever in England
Moeen Ali strikes his second wicket after coming off retirement by taking down Cameron Green, AUS at 220/5
Usman Khawaja opens the session with a boundary after the tea break
Day 2 of the First test of Ashes 2023 enters a tea break, AUS at 188/4
Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green hold the charge of producing runs for the Australian side as England continues their bowling attack.
In a massive breakthrough, England successfully strike off Travis Head after he scored a fifty
Usman Khawaja reaches his 22nd test fifty in 62 matches on the Ashes' Day 2 of the first test
Australia are back into the field after the lunch break.
Australia stands at 78/3 as day 2 enters lunch break. England finds some momentum as Australia tries to bounce back
A review attempt from Steve Smith as Ben Stokes' lbw takes him down after 16 runs off 59 balls. AUS at 67-3
Losing two wickets has the Australian side play in a rather firm against England
Stuart Broad continues his against Australia as he dismisses Marnus Labuschagne for a first-ball duck. Australia are 29/2.
England bowler Stuart Broad removes Australia opener David Warner for nine. Australia are 29/1.
Team England and Australia arrive to the pitch to begin Day 2 of the first test at Edgbaston Stadium
Day two of the eagerly anticipated Ashes test series would begin in 15 minutes.
The Day 2 is about to begin in less than an hour.
The Ashes 2023 would most probably be David Warner's last. While he hasn't announced his retirement officially, but has stated that the Pakistan tour of January will be his last. Thus, taking the words as base, The Ashes 2023 will be his last. So, will he be able to make the most of this series.
With David Warner on the crease boundaries are bound to come but will the other batsmen also take an aggresive approach or will they maintain caution?
England rose the eyebrows of the cricket world by declaring innings at 393/8. Was it too early? Will it cost England? All to look forward to on Day 2.
Steve Smith would be on the attention radar of the entire cricket world. The man in form was a differentiator between Australia and India in the WTC final and he could be the difference maker here as well.
David Warner and Usman Khawaja will be in action on Day 2 and would be seeking to cut the 379 run trail as much as possible. Will they be able to succeed in their objective?
England have delivered a statement with a declaration, however, it is a game of partnerships and if Australian batsmen stick in the middle for long then the score could exceed 400 runs. But for that, they have to get past the grand old pair of Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad. So, with all to look forward to, let's witness how Day 2 fares in the Ashes 2023.
On Day 1, England posted a total of 393/8 after 78 overs before announcing the declaration. Joe Root scored yet another century innings of 118. Root remained unbeaten. Along with Root, Jonny Bairstow (78) and Zak Cawley (61) had a hefty contribution. For Australia, Nathan Lyon stepped up once again. The off-spinner took a four-fer. Before the end of the day's play Australia openers- David Warner (8*) and Usman Khawaja (4*)- have also spent some time in the middle. Aus are currently 14/0 after 4 overs.
Indian fans can catch the live telecast of the Ashes 2023 on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match can be accessed on Sony Liv App and website.
The 1st Test of the Ashes 2023 is in process at Edgbaston. Day 2 is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.
After some explosive batting on Day 1, England will now face the task of restricting the newly crowned World Test Champions at a subdued total. At stumps on Day 1, Australian openers-David Warner and Usman Khawaja- have weathered the initial nervy moments and have put 14 runs on the board. On Day 2, Warner and Khawaja would look to build a solid partnership at the top, whereas England would be seeking wickets from the word go. So, which team would take the lead in the 1st Test at Edgbaston, is what Day 2 will exhibit.