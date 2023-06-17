England Vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st Test Highlights: Stumps, Day 2

After some explosive batting on Day 1, England will now face the task of restricting the newly crowned World Test Champions at a subdued total. At stumps on Day 1, Australian openers-David Warner and Usman Khawaja- have weathered the initial nervy moments and have put 14 runs on the board. On Day 2, Warner and Khawaja would look to build a solid partnership at the top, whereas England would be seeking wickets from the word go. So, which team would take the lead in the 1st Test at Edgbaston, is what Day 2 will exhibit.