England Vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st Test Live Score: Rain Hit-game Enters Stumps

England vs Australia: After two exciting days of supreme Test cricket action, the 1st Eng vs Aus Ashes 2023 Test match is evenly poised. In reply to England's first innings score of 393/8d, Australia are on course to take the lead courtesy of Usman Khawaja's exceptional knock. Day 3 is expected to be a huge day in the context of the game, thus, keep watching the space for live updates.

Prateek Arya
England vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st Test live score Eng vs Aus live updates Day 3

Edgbaston cricket ground with covers due to rain; Image: AP

22:55 IST, June 18th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Rain hit-game enters Stumps

After the rain showers interrupted the play, Day 3 goes into stumps after England scored 28/2

20:23 IST, June 18th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Rain stops play

Rain showers hobby yet again affected the game's play, and covers have been brought out

20:18 IST, June 18th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Back-to-back strikes shamble England

The next ball dismissed Zak Crawley, Joe Root enters the game

20:18 IST, June 18th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Cameron Green makes a nearly identical catch to dismiss Duckett

Cameron Green may have had a WTC Final déjà vu as he helped dismiss Ben Duckett just like he did to Shubman Gill in the WTC Final

20:04 IST, June 18th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Session resumes after rain delay

Now that the rains have gone past, the session of the first Ashes 2023 test series resumes

18:47 IST, June 18th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Rain interrupts play

Rain-showers have interrupted the play as players head back to their dressing rooms, covers have come on

18:15 IST, June 18th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: England enters to bat after lunch

The English opening duo of Duckett and Crawley have arrived to face the Australian team as they field

17:33 IST, June 18th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: England limits Australia at 386 runs

England takes the throne on Day 3 as they lead by 7 runs after limiting Australia at 386 runs, game enters lunch

17:25 IST, June 18th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: England strike another Aussie down

England's sheer planning took down Scott Boland over a duck, Josh Hazlewood enters the game

17:19 IST, June 18th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Nathan Lyon fails to dominate

Nathan Lyon fails to leave an impact on the batting zone as he goes back after just one run, Scott Boland enters the mix

17:09 IST, June 18th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Usman Khawaja departs after massive knock

Usman Khawaja loses his wicket to Ollie Robinson and also missed out on his 150  run-mark as he departs at 141 runs off 321 balls

16:38 IST, June 18th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Australia maintain their momentum despite wicket loss

Australis is still standing firm with Cummins and Khawaja on strike as they seek to take a lead in the game.

15:55 IST, June 18th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Alex Carey walks off

Alex Carey has to walk off the game after being dismissed by James Anderson. Pat Cummins enters the action 

15:35 IST, June 18th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Game day begins at Edgbaston

Day 3 of the first test at Ashes 2023 begins at the Edgbaston 

14:27 IST, June 18th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Play about to begin in an hour

The Day 3 is about to commence in about 60 minutes.

12:17 IST, June 18th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will England bowlers cause a collapse?

Australia are all set to go past the total set by England. Can England cause a collpase on Day 3 and curb Australia from taking a lead?

09:56 IST, June 18th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Jimmy Anderson have a say in the innings?

Jimmy Anderson has so far bowled 15 overs and has given away 30 runs. He hasn't taken a wicket yet, but will Day 3 be a different from Day 2? will he be able to remove the threat of Usman Khawaja?

07:54 IST, June 18th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: David Warner's struggle against Start Broad continues

David Warner has been dismissed yet again by Stuart Broad. The dimissal on Day 2 turned out to be the 14th time that Broad got him out.

06:34 IST, June 18th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will the declaration cost England?

England made a shock declaration on Day 1, when Joe Root was batting on 118* and Ollie Robinson on the other end was also looking good. The score was 393/8 and at that time it seemed certain that Ben Stokes' side will cross the 400 mark. However, they opted to declare and now after Day 2, Australia are on the cusp of reaching the score and take the lead. So, will the declaration cost England?

06:34 IST, June 18th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Day 2 summary

In reply to England's 393/8d, Australia endured a shaky start, with David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith falling cheaply. However, Usman Khawaja kept going strong, and along came the handy innings of Travis Head (50), Cameron Green (38), and Alex Carey (52*). Courtesy of Khawaja's 126* and other contributions, Australia have reached the mark of 311 after losing 5 wickets. The visitors are 82 runs behind and with Khawaja and Carey in the middle, they are on course to take the lead. 

 

06:34 IST, June 18th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Where to watch the live streaming?

Indian fans can catch the live telecast of the Ashes 2023 on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match can be accessed on Sony Liv App and website.

06:34 IST, June 18th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Venue and timing of the match

The 1st Test of the Ashes 2023 is in process at Edgbaston. Day 3 is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST. 

06:34 IST, June 18th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Welcome to Day 3 of Ashes 2023 opener

After two enthralling days of supreme Test cricket action, the Edgbaston Test is nicely poised. Australia are trailing by 82 runs and Day 3 will showcase which team will take the lead. Usman Khawaja, who scored a well-compiled 126 runs on Day 2, is still in the middle and seeking to take the game away from England. Supporting him is Alex Carey, who has so far held the other end tightly to build 91 stand with Khawaja. Carey is on 52*. So, with everything in balance, Day 3 is the day to look forward to as it could be the most crucial in the context of the game. Stay tuned for live updates.

