England Vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st Test Live Score: Rain Hit-game Enters Stumps

After two enthralling days of supreme Test cricket action, the Edgbaston Test is nicely poised. Australia are trailing by 82 runs and Day 3 will showcase which team will take the lead. Usman Khawaja, who scored a well-compiled 126 runs on Day 2, is still in the middle and seeking to take the game away from England. Supporting him is Alex Carey, who has so far held the other end tightly to build 91 stand with Khawaja. Carey is on 52*. So, with everything in balance, Day 3 is the day to look forward to as it could be the most crucial in the context of the game. Stay tuned for live updates.