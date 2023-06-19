Last Updated:

England Vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st Test Live Score: Australia Needs 174 To Win On Day 5

The first ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test match seems to be evenly poised after the visitors were bundled for a score of 386 in response to England's 393/8 d. The Aussies have removed the two English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett early before rain stopped play on Day 3. The match could not be progressed further due to rain and England finished Day 3 at 28/2. Stay tuned for further live updates.

ENG vs AUS 1st Ashes 2023 Test Live Score

Broad celebrates after taking a wicket (Image: AP)

23:35 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Australia 107/3 at stumps, need 174 on Day 5

The 1st Test match of The Ashes 2023 hangs in balance as Australia needs 174 runs on the final day as England needs 7 wickets. It's going to be an exciting day of cricket with all eyes on Aussie centurion from Day 2, Usman Khawaja. Do tune in at 3:30 tomorrow for live action.

23:16 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Broad gives massive blow to Australia

After dismissing Marnus Labuschagne, Stuary Broad gets massive wicket of Steve Smith. AUS - 89/3

22:55 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Labuschagne departs for another low score

England's Stuart Broad has given the team another breakthrough as Marnus Labuschagne holds out his bat in defence and the ball just grazed the outside edge on its way to Bairstow.  AUS - 78/2, Australia need 203 more to win.

22:37 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Ollie Robinson gets the breakthrough

Australia's opening stand of 61 runs finally comes to an end as David Warner edges the ball straight to the hands of Jonny Bairstow. AUS - 61/1

22:19 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: 50 up for Australia

Usman Khawaja and David Warner have put on a 50-run partnership. Australia need 231 runs to win

21:23 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Aussies start aggressively

David Warner and Usman khawaja resume Australian run chase as the duo added 12 runs in first 2 overs while chasing 281 runs.

20:55 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Australia need 281 to win

England have been bowled out for 273 runs in their second innings. Australia will now need 281 runs to win the match. 

20:34 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Lyon takes a four-fer

Nathan Lyon dismissed Ollie Robinson to take a four-wicket haul. England 256/9 lead by 263 runs. 

19:59 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Moeen Ali goes for 19

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Moeen Ali for 19 off 31 balls. England 229/8 lead by 236 runs. 

19:31 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Cummins removes Stokes

Pat Cummins dismissed Ben Stokes for 43 off 66 balls. England 210/7 lead by 217 runs

19:15 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Bairstow goes for 20 off 39 balls

Nathan Lyon dismissed Jonny Birstow for 20 off 39 balls. England 196/6 lead by 203 runs.

18:39 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Play begins after lunch

The Day 4 of the first test of Ashes series resumes after lunch break

17:54 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: England 155/5 at lunch

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow will resume batting for England after the lunch break on Day 4. England lead by 162 runs. 

17:32 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Lyon takes out Harry Brook

Nathan Lyon dismissed Harry Brook for 46 off 52 balls. England 150/5 lead by 157 runs. 

16:56 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Lyon dismisses Joe Root

Nathan Lyon dismissed Joe Root for 46 off 55 balls. England 129/4 lead by 136 runs. 

16:06 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Cummins removes Ollie Pope

Pat Cummins has dismissed Ollie Pope for 14 off 16 balls. England 77/3 in 17 overs lead by 84 runs. 

15:32 IST, June 19th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Day 4 officially begins

Day 4 of the first test officially begins as Root and Pope take charge while Cummins comes in to bowl

15:16 IST, June 19th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Weather forecast not looking good

Weather forecast in Birmingham is not looking good for play on Day 4 of the ongoing Ashes series. Rain is expected to interrupt the game. 

14:36 IST, June 19th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Play of Day 4 to begin within one hour

The play of Day 4 between England and Australia will begin from 03:30 PM at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. 

13:58 IST, June 19th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Average 3rd innings score at Edgbaston

Average 3rd innings score at Edgbaston: 320 

13:04 IST, June 19th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will England play 'Bazball' on Day 4

The English cricket team has been playing with an aggressive and attacking mindset since Brendon McCullum has become their Test head coach. The hosts declared the innings on Day 1 itself and will once again look to play in the same manner on Day 4. 

12:06 IST, June 19th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Match evenly poised in Edgbaston

The first Ashes 2023 Test match is evenly poised in Birmingham and any team from here can win the match or a draw is also possible from this stage, 

10:48 IST, June 19th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Edgbaston Day 4 Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is known for the assistance it gives to the batsmen and it has also remained the same in the ENG vs AUS 1st Ashes 2023 Test match. However, the rain on Day 3 can offer some help to the bowlers on the fourth day, otherwise, the pitch is expected to be good for batting on Day 4.

10:03 IST, June 19th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Edgbaston Day 4 Weather Report

The weather on Day 4 in Birmingham seems to be fine as no rain is expected on the fourth day. The maximum temperature will be around 20 degree celsius which can go down to 15 degree celsius. 

09:44 IST, June 19th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will Joe Root score big again in 2nd innings?

Joe Root was England's top scorer in the first innings of the first Ashes 2023 Test and remained unbeaten on 118. The team would expect yet another big score from the right-handed batsman in the second innings. 

09:10 IST, June 19th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Will the rain offer help to the Aussie pacers?

The rain forced an early end of the play on Day 3, however, due to rain the pitch at Edgbaston might have received some extra moisture and if the conditions remain overcast on Day4, it can offer a lot of help to the Aussie pacers. 

08:25 IST, June 19th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: England aim to achieve big lead on Day 4

The English cricket team ended Day 3 at 28/2 and led by 35 runs. The team would look forward to stretch their lead further on Day 4. 

07:29 IST, June 19th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Where to watch the live streaming?

Indian fans can catch the live telecast of the Ashes 2023 on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match can be accessed on Sony Liv App and website.

07:29 IST, June 19th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Venue and timing of the match

The 1st Test of the Ashes 2023 is in process at Edgbaston. Day 3 is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST. 

07:29 IST, June 19th 2023
England vs Australia latest update: Day 3 summary

The Aussies were put under the pump by the English pace attack early on Day 2 and struck twice in two balls. Despite the pressure, Usman Khawaja displayed a tremendous fightback and played an unbeaten knock of 126. The Aussies finished Day 2 at 311/5 and would have had thought to take a lead on Day 3. However, the English struck early yet again and Alex Carey was removed by James Anderson for 66. Khawaja could only add 15 runs to his overnight score and was dismissed by Ollie Robinson. The visitors only added 75 runs to their overnight score and were bundled for 386. The English team were given a narrow lead of seven runs and they as well didn't have a good start as both their openers were removed by the Aussie pacers. England finished Day 3 at 28/2 before rain interrupted the day's play. 

