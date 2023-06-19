Quick links:
Broad celebrates after taking a wicket (Image: AP)
The 1st Test match of The Ashes 2023 hangs in balance as Australia needs 174 runs on the final day as England needs 7 wickets. It's going to be an exciting day of cricket with all eyes on Aussie centurion from Day 2, Usman Khawaja. Do tune in at 3:30 tomorrow for live action.
After dismissing Marnus Labuschagne, Stuary Broad gets massive wicket of Steve Smith. AUS - 89/3
England's Stuart Broad has given the team another breakthrough as Marnus Labuschagne holds out his bat in defence and the ball just grazed the outside edge on its way to Bairstow. AUS - 78/2, Australia need 203 more to win.
Australia's opening stand of 61 runs finally comes to an end as David Warner edges the ball straight to the hands of Jonny Bairstow. AUS - 61/1
Usman Khawaja and David Warner have put on a 50-run partnership. Australia need 231 runs to win
David Warner and Usman khawaja resume Australian run chase as the duo added 12 runs in first 2 overs while chasing 281 runs.
England have been bowled out for 273 runs in their second innings. Australia will now need 281 runs to win the match.
Nathan Lyon dismissed Ollie Robinson to take a four-wicket haul. England 256/9 lead by 263 runs.
Josh Hazlewood dismissed Moeen Ali for 19 off 31 balls. England 229/8 lead by 236 runs.
Pat Cummins dismissed Ben Stokes for 43 off 66 balls. England 210/7 lead by 217 runs
Nathan Lyon dismissed Jonny Birstow for 20 off 39 balls. England 196/6 lead by 203 runs.
The Day 4 of the first test of Ashes series resumes after lunch break
Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow will resume batting for England after the lunch break on Day 4. England lead by 162 runs.
Nathan Lyon dismissed Harry Brook for 46 off 52 balls. England 150/5 lead by 157 runs.
Nathan Lyon dismissed Joe Root for 46 off 55 balls. England 129/4 lead by 136 runs.
Pat Cummins has dismissed Ollie Pope for 14 off 16 balls. England 77/3 in 17 overs lead by 84 runs.
Day 4 of the first test officially begins as Root and Pope take charge while Cummins comes in to bowl
Weather forecast in Birmingham is not looking good for play on Day 4 of the ongoing Ashes series. Rain is expected to interrupt the game.
The play of Day 4 between England and Australia will begin from 03:30 PM at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham.
Average 3rd innings score at Edgbaston: 320
The English cricket team has been playing with an aggressive and attacking mindset since Brendon McCullum has become their Test head coach. The hosts declared the innings on Day 1 itself and will once again look to play in the same manner on Day 4.
The first Ashes 2023 Test match is evenly poised in Birmingham and any team from here can win the match or a draw is also possible from this stage,
The pitch at Edgbaston is known for the assistance it gives to the batsmen and it has also remained the same in the ENG vs AUS 1st Ashes 2023 Test match. However, the rain on Day 3 can offer some help to the bowlers on the fourth day, otherwise, the pitch is expected to be good for batting on Day 4.
The weather on Day 4 in Birmingham seems to be fine as no rain is expected on the fourth day. The maximum temperature will be around 20 degree celsius which can go down to 15 degree celsius.
Joe Root was England's top scorer in the first innings of the first Ashes 2023 Test and remained unbeaten on 118. The team would expect yet another big score from the right-handed batsman in the second innings.
The rain forced an early end of the play on Day 3, however, due to rain the pitch at Edgbaston might have received some extra moisture and if the conditions remain overcast on Day4, it can offer a lot of help to the Aussie pacers.
The English cricket team ended Day 3 at 28/2 and led by 35 runs. The team would look forward to stretch their lead further on Day 4.
Indian fans can catch the live telecast of the Ashes 2023 on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match can be accessed on Sony Liv App and website.
The 1st Test of the Ashes 2023 is in process at Edgbaston. Day 3 is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.
The Aussies were put under the pump by the English pace attack early on Day 2 and struck twice in two balls. Despite the pressure, Usman Khawaja displayed a tremendous fightback and played an unbeaten knock of 126. The Aussies finished Day 2 at 311/5 and would have had thought to take a lead on Day 3. However, the English struck early yet again and Alex Carey was removed by James Anderson for 66. Khawaja could only add 15 runs to his overnight score and was dismissed by Ollie Robinson. The visitors only added 75 runs to their overnight score and were bundled for 386. The English team were given a narrow lead of seven runs and they as well didn't have a good start as both their openers were removed by the Aussie pacers. England finished Day 3 at 28/2 before rain interrupted the day's play.