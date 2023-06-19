The Aussies were put under the pump by the English pace attack early on Day 2 and struck twice in two balls. Despite the pressure, Usman Khawaja displayed a tremendous fightback and played an unbeaten knock of 126. The Aussies finished Day 2 at 311/5 and would have had thought to take a lead on Day 3. However, the English struck early yet again and Alex Carey was removed by James Anderson for 66. Khawaja could only add 15 runs to his overnight score and was dismissed by Ollie Robinson. The visitors only added 75 runs to their overnight score and were bundled for 386. The English team were given a narrow lead of seven runs and they as well didn't have a good start as both their openers were removed by the Aussie pacers. England finished Day 3 at 28/2 before rain interrupted the day's play.