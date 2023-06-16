Last Updated:

ENG Vs AUS 1st Ashes Test Highlights: End Of Day-1, Australia Trail By 379 Runs

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes-led England and Pat Cummins' Australia are all set to clash in the first Test match of the Ashes 2023 series at Edgbaston, starting from Friday, June 16. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates and live scores from Day 1 of England vs Australia, 1st Test match of Ashes 2023.

England vs Australia Ashes 2023 1st test live score ENG vs AUS live updates Edgbaston

23:04 IST, June 16th 2023
Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 first test live score: Stumps, Day-1

Stumps, Day-1, Australia 14 for 0 loss of wickets.
Australia trail by 379 runs.

22:46 IST, June 16th 2023
Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 first test live score: Australia arrive to bat

Australia arrive to bat after England declared the innings.

22:36 IST, June 16th 2023
Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 first test live score: England declare the play

England declare the game at 393 for 8 wickets.

22:25 IST, June 16th 2023
Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 first test live score: Joe Root completes his century

Joe Root completes his century, making 101 in 146 balls as England are 369 for 8 wickets.

22:03 IST, June 16th 2023
Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 first test live score: Broad departs for 16 runs

Broad gets bowled for 16 runs and England are now 350 for 8, Robinson enters the play.

21:59 IST, June 16th 2023
Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 first test live score: Score Update

England are 347 at the loss of 7 wickets in 70 overs.

21:35 IST, June 16th 2023
Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 first test live score: Moeen Ali departs

Moeen Ali departs after making 18 runs as England are 323 for 7 wickets.

21:23 IST, June 16th 2023
Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 first test live score: England completes 300 runs!

England have made 300 runs in loss of 6 wickets after playing 63.1 overs.

21:14 IST, June 16th 2023
Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 first test live score: Bairstaw Departs

Bairstaw is out after making 78 runs in 78 balls, Moeen Ali enters the play.

20:55 IST, June 16th 2023
Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 first test live score: Bairstow reaches 50

Bairstaw completes his 50 after hitting 58 runs in 61 balls for England as they are 273-5 in 57.5 overs.

20:36 IST, June 16th 2023
Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 first test live score: Play resumes after tea break.

The play resumes after the tea break and England starts it with a bang as Root (73 runs in 100 balls) hits a six.

20:14 IST, June 16th 2023
Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 first test live score: Play enters tea break!

England are 240 for 5 as the play enter tea break.

20:04 IST, June 16th 2023
Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 first test live score: England wins the review

Joe Root is given out lbw by Ahsan Raza, reverse-sweeping Nathan Lyon, but reviews within half a second of the finger going up and replays confirm that he got plenty of glove on it.

20:00 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Score Update!

England are 222 for 5 wickets in 49.2 overs.

19:33 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Root hits 50

England are 196-5 with Root completing his 50 runs in 74 balls.

19:07 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Stokes departs!

England are 176 for 5 wickets and Stokes got out by edge.

18:59 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Brook Departs

Brook departs after a dramatic wicket and Ben Stokes enters the field.

18:49 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Score Update!

England are 163-3 in 34.5 overs.
Brook - 25(26)
Root-35(36)

18:28 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Score Update!

England made 138 runs for 3 wickets in 30 overs.

18:15 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Play Resumes

Players return to the field after lunch to reume the play.

17:37 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Opener Zack Crawley departs, Game enters lunch

A massive appeal from Australia led to the DRS ruling Crawley out, the opener departed after 61 runs as the day entered Lunch

ENG at 124/3

17:29 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Match evenly poised at the brink of Lunch on Day 1

The first Ashes 2023 Test match between England and Australia is evenly poised at the brink of Lunch on Day 1. England have scored 121/2 after 26 overs. 

17:14 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: 22 overs bowled, England are 103/2

22 overs have been bowled in the England vs Australia first Ashes 2023 Test and the English team are 103/2 after 22 overs. 

17:00 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Crawley hits ninth Test fifty

England opener Zak Crawley has reached his half-century in 56 balls and it was also his ninth Test fifty. England are 94/2 after 19 overs. 

16:55 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Lyon removes Ollie Pope for 31

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has removed England batsman OIlie Pope for 31 off 44 balls after he was caught in front after the DRS. 

16:49 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Zak Crawley gets a graze

England batsman Zak Crawley gets a graze on the bowling of Scott Boland after during the 15th over he edged a ball that went through to Alex Carey but no one on the field appealed for the catch. Later in the ultra edge, it was found that Crawley had edged the ball. 

16:41 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Crawley-Pope bring up 50 partnership

England batsmen Zak Crawley and Oliie Pope have added fifty runs for the second wicket 65 balls. 

16:31 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: England are 66/1 at Drinks

The England cricket team are 66/1 after 13 overs at the time of drinks. English batsmen Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope are playing on 35 and 19 respectively. 

16:15 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Nathan Lyon comes into the attack

Australia brings Nathan Lyon into the attack in the 10th over as England are 40/1. 

16:02 IST, June 16th 2023
Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Six over bowled, England are 30/1

The England cricket team are 30/1 after the end of the first six overs. Zak Crawley and Oliie Pope are steady at the crease. 

