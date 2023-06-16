ENG Vs AUS 1st Ashes Test Highlights: End Of Day-1, Australia Trail By 379 Runs

Quick links:
Stumps, Day-1, Australia 14 for 0 loss of wickets.
Australia trail by 379 runs.
Australia arrive to bat after England declared the innings.
England declare the game at 393 for 8 wickets.
Joe Root completes his century, making 101 in 146 balls as England are 369 for 8 wickets.
Broad gets bowled for 16 runs and England are now 350 for 8, Robinson enters the play.
England are 347 at the loss of 7 wickets in 70 overs.
Moeen Ali departs after making 18 runs as England are 323 for 7 wickets.
England have made 300 runs in loss of 6 wickets after playing 63.1 overs.
Bairstaw is out after making 78 runs in 78 balls, Moeen Ali enters the play.
Bairstaw completes his 50 after hitting 58 runs in 61 balls for England as they are 273-5 in 57.5 overs.
The play resumes after the tea break and England starts it with a bang as Root (73 runs in 100 balls) hits a six.
England are 240 for 5 as the play enter tea break.
Joe Root is given out lbw by Ahsan Raza, reverse-sweeping Nathan Lyon, but reviews within half a second of the finger going up and replays confirm that he got plenty of glove on it.
England are 222 for 5 wickets in 49.2 overs.
England are 196-5 with Root completing his 50 runs in 74 balls.
England are 176 for 5 wickets and Stokes got out by edge.
Brook departs after a dramatic wicket and Ben Stokes enters the field.
England are 163-3 in 34.5 overs.
Brook - 25(26)
Root-35(36)
England made 138 runs for 3 wickets in 30 overs.
Players return to the field after lunch to reume the play.
A massive appeal from Australia led to the DRS ruling Crawley out, the opener departed after 61 runs as the day entered Lunch
ENG at 124/3
The first Ashes 2023 Test match between England and Australia is evenly poised at the brink of Lunch on Day 1. England have scored 121/2 after 26 overs.
22 overs have been bowled in the England vs Australia first Ashes 2023 Test and the English team are 103/2 after 22 overs.
England opener Zak Crawley has reached his half-century in 56 balls and it was also his ninth Test fifty. England are 94/2 after 19 overs.
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has removed England batsman OIlie Pope for 31 off 44 balls after he was caught in front after the DRS.
England batsman Zak Crawley gets a graze on the bowling of Scott Boland after during the 15th over he edged a ball that went through to Alex Carey but no one on the field appealed for the catch. Later in the ultra edge, it was found that Crawley had edged the ball.
England batsmen Zak Crawley and Oliie Pope have added fifty runs for the second wicket 65 balls.
The England cricket team are 66/1 after 13 overs at the time of drinks. English batsmen Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope are playing on 35 and 19 respectively.
Australia brings Nathan Lyon into the attack in the 10th over as England are 40/1.
The England cricket team are 30/1 after the end of the first six overs. Zak Crawley and Oliie Pope are steady at the crease.