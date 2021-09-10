England Vs India Manchester Test Likely To Be Played Later, No Dates Disclosed : Reports

The England vs India 5th Test was cancelled on Friday due to COVID-19 concerns inside the Indian camp. The England cricket board also released a statement which said that following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the 5th Test between England and India at Manchester will be cancelled. The statement further read that due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India is regrettably unable to field a team. However, in the latest development, the 5th Test is likely to happen later in near future.

Manchester Test: BCCI looking to conduct 5thTest in future

Team India was leading the five-match Test series 2-1 and only needed a draw or win in Manchester Test to seal the deal. However, ahead of the Manchester Test India junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for coronavirus following which reports emerged that senior player has objected to his participation in the final Test.

India lead Test series against England 2-1, cancelled fifth and final match can be played later: BCCI source — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2021

However, according to PTI, a BCCI source has said that the cancelled 5th Test match can be played later with dates not been revealed. A report from ESPNcricinfo stated that more than one Indian player had expressed concerns about taking the field in talks between the BCCI and the team management over the last two days. The entire India squad returned negative RT-PCR tests on Thursday, but results of the second round of testing performed on Thursday are still awaited.

India vs England 5th Test cancelled: Rajeev Shukla issues statement over the issue

On Friday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla said negotiations with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are underway to resolve the issues "amicably" following the cancellation of the Manchester Test. "After wide consultations between BCCI President, BCCI Secretary, Treasurer, me and Joint Secretary, along with ECB Chairman and CEO and in consultations with players, captain, senior players it was decided to call off this Test match which was slated in Manchester," Shukla told ANI.

"And other things you know, other negotiations with ECB will continue in order to resolve the whole issue amicably. There is no question of forfeiting the match, it has been only called off," he added. When asked whether the match will be played at a later date, Shukla said: "Those negotiations are taking place."

