England Vs India: Virat Kohli Out On 1st Ball; Has Most Golden Ducks By An Indian Skipper

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli registered an unwanted record after he scored a first ball duck in the first innings of the innaugural test of the five match series against England. For him, the infamous scars of the 2014 Test series returned after a golden duck and that too of James Anderson's bowling. The ace bowler caused him problems in 2014 as well. With dark clouds hovering over a packed Trent Bridge, Anderson did what he does best -- attack the off-stump channel and induce the outside edge. He was able to do that in successive balls, sending back Cheteshwar Pujara (4 off 16) before winning the opening battle against Kohli.

Virat Kohli has most golden ducks among Indian Test captains

After getting dismissed on the golden duck, Virat Kohli has now three golden ducks as a captain in Test matches, which is an Indian record. As per stats, before Virat Kohli, former skippers Lala Amarnath, Kapil Dev, and Sourav Ganguly have two golden ducks each.

James Anderson vs Virat Kohli

Talking about the 'James Anderson vs Virat Kohli' battle, the Indian skipper has faced a total of 566 balls in Tests and has been dismissed by 6 times by the English pacer. In the 2014 India-England Test series, Virat Kohli had scored only 19 runs off 50 balls off the bowling of Anderson, getting dismissed four times. Four years later, in 2018, Kohli amassed 114 runs off 270 balls without losing his wicket to Anderson even once. Now in 2021, it was a wicket off the first ball.

James Anderson equals Anil Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

England fast bowler James Anderson on Thursday became the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. Anderson achieved the feat when he dismissed visitors' skipper Virat Kohli for a golden duck in the ongoing first Test against India. With Kohli's wicket, Anderson equalled former Indian skipper Anil Kumble's record of 619 scalps in Test cricket.

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and spin legend Shane Warne are the top two highest wickets takers in the Test with 800 and 708 scalps respectively.

England vs India: Day two

Meanwhile, the play on day two has been stopped due to bad light. England made inroads into the Indian batting line-up with James Anderson's double strike as the visitors failed to build on a solid start to be 125 for four in the rain-hit afternoon session on day two of the first Test.

India, who had lost Rohit Sharma (36) at the stroke of lunch, completely lost the plot in the second session.

As it happens often in England, wickets fell in a heap after the 97-run stand between Rohit and K L Rahul (57 batting off 148) was broken. Weather came to India's rescue as bad light stopped play after around 45 minutes of play before rain forced an early tea break.

Ajinkya Rahane's run out following a mix-up with Rahul over a quick single added to India's mini collapse, leaving the game evenly balanced.

India would have been in deeper trouble had Dom Sibley not dropped Rahul in the slips of Anderson in the 45th over.

