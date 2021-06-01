England Vs New Zealand 1st Test Live: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada And WI?

The New Zealand cricket team is all set to face England in a 2-match Test series with the first Test match starting on Wednesday. The first Test match of the England vs New Zealand Test series is all set to begin from June 2 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Ahead of the England vs New Zealand 1st Test match, here’s a look at where to watch the match in the UK, USA, Canada and West Indies.

England vs New Zealand live streaming preview

The England team would be looking to recover from the Test series loss that they faced against India during the first part of the 2021 year. Prominent players like Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer would be missing the series while Joe Root has also sustained an injury during the practice session, but he will be expected to play in the first test. On the other hand, New Zealand won their last Test series against Pakistan by winning all the 2 matches. Fast bowler Trent Boult will be missing the 2-match Test series.

England vs New Zealand UK telecast

As per cricketzine.com, fans can watch the live telecast of the England vs New Zealand 1st Test on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. The Sky Sports Network has gained exclusive rights for television and digital broadcast for all the international cricket matches of England that will take place in the UK. The television coverage of both the Test matches for the England vs New Zealand UK telecast will exclusively available on the Sky Sports Cricket channel.

England vs New Zealand where to watch in USA and Canada

All the fans wondering England vs New Zealand where to watch in USA and Canada can tune into the Willow TV Channel. Willow TV is a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the North American continent. American and Canadian fans who prefer to stream their content online can do so through the Hotstar platform, which will also be offering a live stream with their subscription.

England vs New Zealand channel in West Indies

As per cricketzine.com, the popular channel ESPN will be having the rights to broadcast both the Test matches in the England vs New Zealand Test series. ESPN Caribbean is the England vs New Zealand channel in West Indies to watch the live telecast of both the Test matches. The England vs New Zealand live streaming is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Here’s a look at all the time periods when the match will start in the UK, USA, Canada and West Indies.

United Kingdom – June 2, 11 a.m. (BST)

USA – June 2, 6 a.m. (EDT)

Canada – June 2, 6 a.m. (EDT)

West Indies – June 2, 5 a.m. (UTC-4hours)

Image Source: Lord's Cricket Ground Twitter