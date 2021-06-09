England Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Stream, Team News, Pitch And Weather Report

The 2nd Test match of the England vs New Zealand Test series is all set to take place on Thursday, June 10, at the Edgbaston. The 1st Test match of the series ended in a draw and both England and New Zealand would be looking forward to bringing their best game in the upcoming series decider match. Ahead of the 2nd Test match, here’s a look at England vs New Zealand live streaming details along with England vs New Zealand team news, pitch and weather report.

England vs New Zealand team news

England bowler Ollie Robinson will miss the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test match as the fast bowler was suspended by the ECB due to his past controversial tweets. On the other hand, spinner Dom Bess has been included in the England squad as a backup option in place of Jack Leach. The England team was faced with a social media controversy storm after the end of the 1st Test and the ECB is being careful with the social media presence of its players ever since. The England team will have to gather themselves ahead of the 2nd Test match.

For the New Zealand team, fast bowler Trent Boult is available, and he might likely play in the upcoming Test match. Mitchell Santner is ruled out of the 2nd Test due to a cut on his left index finger. The left elbow injury of captain Kane Williamson is being monitored as his fitness will also be important for the upcoming WTC Final 2021.

England vs New Zealand where to watch in India

The England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live telecast is covered by Sony Pictures Networks India. For all the fans wondering England vs New Zealand where to watch in India, the live telecast will start at 3:30 p.m. (IST) for each day of the 2nd Test match. Fans who wish to watch the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test match live on television can tune into Sony SIX channel. For England vs New Zealand live streaming, fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website.

England vs New Zealand weather report

According to accuweather.com, the temperature during the ENG vs NZ 2nd Test match is expected to be in the range of 21 degree Celsius (highest) and 15 degree Celsius (lowest). There will be a 19 % cloud cover as per the weather report. The humidity is expected to be around 61 % and the weather forecast suggests the atmosphere will remain sunny throughout the day.

England vs New Zealand pitch report

As the day proceeds, the pitch at the Edgbaston is likely to show some turn and the spinners are expected to play a prominent role after the first innings of the game. Fast bowlers will get some support with the new ball and early wickets will be favourable. The batsman may face some challenge to get acquainted with the pitch at the beginning of the innings. As per the England vs New Zealand pitch report, the team winning the toss will be expected to bowl first.

