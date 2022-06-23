England Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: ENG Vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips & Playing XI

The England cricket team is all set to face New Zealand in the final game of the three-match Test Series starting on Thursday, June 23. The England vs New Zealand 3rd Test is scheduled to be played at Headingley, Leeds with the match starting at 3:30 PM IST. Let's take a look at England vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction and other match details.

England vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction

Keeper – Jonny Bairstow, Tom Blundell

Batsmen – Joe Root (C), Devon Conway, Ollie Pope

All-rounders – Ben Stokes, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers – Stuart Broad, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matthew Potts

England vs New Zealand 3rd Test pitch report

The surface at the Headingley Oval has been known to assist pacers and spinners however the bowlers will need to put in decent effort to try and pick up 20 wickets with rain likely to play spoilsport during the match. The skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first.

England vs New Zealand fantasy picks

Joe Root

The former England skipper has so far smashed 305 runs in this series which include two centuries. He will be hoping to continue his fine form with the bat in this match as well.

Ollie Pope

The middle-order batsman has scored 180 runs in the two matches played so far. He will be hoping to register yet another big score.

Daryl Mitchell

The all-rounder has been excellent with the bat throughout the series. He has scored 337 runs in this series so far and has also put up important partnerships.

Trent Boult

The left-arm medium-fast bowler is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 12 wickets. He will once again look to make a significant impact and try to provide an early breakthrough to the team.

ENG vs NZ playing XI

England probable playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad

New Zealand Probable playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry/Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult