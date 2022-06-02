England Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch 1st Test In India, UK And Australia?

England will commence their journey under new Test captain Ben Stokes and new Test head coach Brendon McCullum with their first Test match against New Zealand slated to be held at the Lord’s Stadium. The England Men’s Test team is scheduled to face the Kiwi squad in a three-match Test series that concludes on June 27. The build-up to the series has been contrasting for both teams as New Zealand are the reigning world Test champion, while England are going through a slump in the format.

The home team is coming off a 1-0 loss to West Indies in the three-match Test series, which was followed by the resignation of Joe Root as the captain. The year started for the team with a humiliating 4-0 loss to Australia in the Ashes 2021-22 series. On the other hand, New Zealand are coming off a 1-1 draw in the two-match Test series against South Africa in their last assignment. Having said that, here’s a look at the live streaming and other key details regarding the match.

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the first Test between England and New Zealand by tuning in to the Sony Sports Network. Sony 1 and Sony 1 HD will telecast the match on television. The live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app. The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday in India.

Cricket fans from Uk can watch the live telecast of the match on Sky Sports Network. In the UK, the Sky Go app will stream the match live. Aussie cricket fans can watch the live telecast of the match on FOX Cricket and Kayo Sports Network. The match will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday in the UK, and at 8:00 PM on Thursday in Australia.

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test Match: Squads for both teams

ENG Squad: Ben Stokes (C), Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Joe Root, Craig Overton, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matty Potts

NZ Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Cam Fletcher, Tom Latham, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

England Test XI vs New Zealand: 1. Zak Crawley, 2. Alex Lees, 3. Ollie Pope, 4. Joe Root, 5. Jonathan Bairstow, 6. Ben Stokes- captain, 7. Ben Foakes- wicketkeeper, 8. Matthew Potts, 9. Jack Leach, 10. Stuart Broad, 11. James Anderson

(Image: @englandcricket/Instagram)