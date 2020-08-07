England Vs Pakistan 2020: Michael Vaughan Trolled By Indian Fans Online For Pro-Pak Tweet

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is currently one of the best commentators in the game. The 45-year-old is renowned for his impeccable analysis of the game. However, Michael Vaughan never shies away from speaking his mind and has time and again made the headlines with his blunt comments and direct style of criticism.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Michael Vaughan's gets trolled by Indian fans for latest tweet

Michael Vaughan is quite active on Twitter and has been tweeting about the ongoing first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. On Thursday, Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and tweeted that he loves to watch Pakistan play cricket. The reason behind Michael Vaughan's tweet was Pakistan's impressive performance against England on Day 2 of the first Test.

Pakistan posted a total of 326 in the first innings courtesy opener Shan Masood's brilliant 156. Even after losing wickets regularly, Pakistan showed determination and crossed the 300-run mark. After a valiant show with the bat, it was Pakistan bowlers who ran riot as they were all over England batsmen. In no time, England were reduced to 12/3 with their openers (Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley) and arguably the batsman of the season, Ben Stokes back in the hut. Shaheen Afridi picked one wicket while Mohammad Abbas bagged two.

England skipper Joe Root and Ollie Pope showed some resistance by stitching a 50-run partnership but the England captain never looked settled as he got out for 14. England ended Day 2 at 92/4, still trailing by 234 runs. Michael Vaughan was in awe of the visitor's performance as he took to Twitter to express his admiration for them.

Love watching Pakistan play cricket .... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 6, 2020

However, this tweet did not go down well with Indian fans as a lot of reactions poured in. Indian fans trolled Michael Vaughan for his tweet for the Pakistan cricket team. Let's take a look at a few of the comments.

Instead of throwing bombs — क्षितिज चंद्र पांडे🇮🇳 (@k___c___p__45) August 6, 2020

But the question on everyone's lips is how old is Naseem Shah? — Nimesh Patel (@Nimesh_87) August 6, 2020

Screaming and shouting every ball, would do my head in that . I find them annoying. Going a yard over and they’re all appealing for LBW . I’d be having words 🤣🤣 — Dave Richards (@geordie7057) August 6, 2020

One of Pakistani is kept gunpoint on @MichaelVaughan head & they are making him twit something good about Pakistan cricket..! Loll 😂😂😂😂 — Malappa Pujari (@malappapujari44) August 6, 2020

Cricket is the 2nd most popular sport in that country — ʀᴀɢʜᴀᴠᴀ🇮🇳 (@raghava216) August 6, 2020

When they’re not match fixing... — Sahil Oberoi (@SahilOberoi1) August 6, 2020

England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming details

The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India by logging onto FanCode. The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the Eng vs Pak live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test commenced on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST.

