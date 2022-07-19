After a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Team India in the recently concluded ODI series, England are all set to host South Africa next in a three-match ODI series. The first match will take place on Tuesday, July 19, which will also be Ben Stokes' last match in the 50-over format after he announced his retirement on Monday. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game featuring two of the top cricketing nations, here is a look at where to watch England vs South Africa live in India, the UK and elsewhere.

Where is the England vs South Africa first ODI being played?

The first England vs South Africa ODI will take place at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street in Durham.

What time will the England vs South Africa first ODI begin?

The England vs South Africa first ODI is scheduled to begin live at 5:30 PM IST on Tuesday, July 19.

England vs South Africa live streaming details for Indian audience

Fans wondering how to watch the ENG vs SA ODI series can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the England vs South Africa live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of Ben Stokes' last ODI match on the official social media handles of both teams.

Where to watch England vs South Africa 1st ODI in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the England vs South Africa ODI series can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the BT Sport and NOW TV apps and websites.

"I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way." ❤️ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 18, 2022

How to watch ENG vs SA 1st ODI in South Africa?

South African fans wanting to see their side play against England in the ODI series can tune in to the SuperSport network.

Where to watch England vs South Africa 1st ODI in USA?

England vs South Africa 1st ODI can be watched on Willow TV in the United States of America (USA).

England vs South Africa squads for ODI series

England: Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (C), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams.