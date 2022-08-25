Dean Elgar-led South Africa is all set to face England in the 2nd Test of the three-match series, in a bid to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. The series started with the Proteas earning an innings and 12 runs win over Ben Stokes-led England at the Lord’s. The visiting team outperformed the hosts in both batting and bowling departments and strengthened their position in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 points table.

During the series opener, England was bowled out on the score of 165 in their first batting innings, courtesy of Kagiso Rabada’s 5/52. While the visitors replied with a score of 326 runs in their 1st innings, England suffered yet another collapse on the total of 149 runs in their 2nd batting innings and ended up on the losing side. Anrich Nortje contributed with three-wicket hauls in both innings for South Africa.

When will the England vs South Africa 2nd Test begin?

The 2nd Test between England and South Africa is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 25.

Where is the England vs South Africa 2nd Test being played?

The 2nd Test between England and South Africa will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, UK.

How to watch the live telecast of ENG vs SA 2nd Test in India?

The live telecast of the 2nd Test between England and South Africa will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of ENG vs SA 2nd Test in India?

Indian cricket fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the 2nd Test between England and South Africa on SonyLIV.

ENG vs SA 2nd Test: Playing XIs

England’s Confirmed Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

South Africa’s Predicted Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

England vs South Africa, 3-match Test Series: Full squads

England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo.