England Vs West Indies Test 2020 Live Updates: Cricket Resumes After 117-day Covid Halt

ENG v WI: Return of international cricket

117 days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cricket off the field, action finally returns as England take on West Indies in a three-match Test series starting from Wednesday. A one-of-a-kind tour, this historic series will see many firsts including the game being played in a bio-secure environment as the players maintain social distancing, no handshakes, and regular sanitization processes that will replace the conventional atmosphere in which cricket was played earlier. Both teams have strictly adhered to the protocols set by the ECB to prevent the spread of COVID.

ENG v WI: New era for cricket

If you get one thing wrong, it might blow this whole 'getting sport back onto the radar' further back, England stand-in captain Ben Stokes said on Tuesday in his eve-of-game news conference. Stokes also spoke about the responsibility on our shoulders to deliver a massive occasion for TV viewers who have been without international cricket for four months. I know everyone has been craving this from a player's point of view, he said, but also I think from a spectator's and fan's point of view. And then there's the message England and the West Indies players want to send about equality in sport and society in general in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A BLM logo will be on the collar of the test shirts worn by players from both teams and there is set to be a gesture made by the teams before the game. West Indies players have said the movement is a source of motivation on this tour. Not only has this been a period for us getting ready for a test match, Stokes said, it has also been great for us to have educational chats as a team around this and it has been really beneficial for a lot of our members.

ENG v WI: 'Raise the Bat' series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the series as 'Raise the Bat' to pay tribute to the key workers combating the pandemic. The national board has also informed that the players will be wearing key workers' names on shirts as a mark of respect. The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently, dates for which are July 16 and July 24.