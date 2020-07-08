England Vs West Indies Test 2020 Live Updates: Cricket Resumes After 117-day Covid Halt

Quick links:
Next up is the Champion DJ @DJBravo47 showing #MaroonLove❤— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 7, 2020
"Play brave and play your hearts out!"💪🏾#ENGvWI #WIReady #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/I3mhILKZzp
#MaroonLove❤ from the Olympic speedster @YohanBlake! 🏃🏾♂️💨— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 7, 2020
Good luck to the boys tomorrow!!🙏🏾#ENGvWI #MenInMaroon #WIReady pic.twitter.com/CuG2UPbzPm
What better #MaroonLove❤ than from the Twin Towers @CuddyWalsh & @ambrose_curtly!🐐🐐— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 7, 2020
They will be watching the #MenInMaroon tomorrow in the 1st Test!#ENGvWI #WIReady pic.twitter.com/5HDLoiPPD8
Up next with a major shout out and lots of #MaroonLove❤ is @Kevinlyttle! He's backing the #MenInMaroon tomorrow!!🙌🏾🏏 #ENGvWI #WIReady pic.twitter.com/CrjQeGwfGL— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 7, 2020
One Famalay!!👊🏾 Up next with more #MaroonLove❤ is International Soca Artist Skinny Fabulous!#ENGvWI #MenInMaroon #WIReady pic.twitter.com/33xEgLE6T3— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 7, 2020
More #MaroonLove❤ @ShakaHislop will be cheering the #MenInMaroon on from home along with the millions of West Indies fans tomorrow!📺 #ENGvWI #WIReady pic.twitter.com/HSqlvbm4Vk— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 7, 2020
Prime Minister of St. Vincent & the Grenadines & CARICOM Chairman Dr. The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves had these powerful words of motivation to say to the #MenInMaroon ahead of the first Test v England Tomorrow! #ENGvWI #WIReady pic.twitter.com/f0TX2FdmQ4— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 7, 2020
Up next with the #MaroonLove❤ is 2x T20I champion & former WI Captain @darensammy88.— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 7, 2020
Thank you for the well wishes!👊🏾#ENGvWI #MenInMaroon #WIReady pic.twitter.com/DXqJyq5i0K
Jason Holder (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach
As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be cloudy with chances of rain during the ENG vs WI live match on Wednesday and Thursday, while the last three days are expected to be sunny. Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip is always expected to be favourable to spinners. But with no cricket being played on the surface over a considerable amount of time, the seamers can also expect to get a bit of help from the surface. The captain winning the toss is likely going to opt to bowl first to make the best use of the conditions.
Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood
Reserves: James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, and Olly Stone
117 days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cricket off the field, action finally returns as England take on West Indies in a three-match Test series starting from Wednesday. A one-of-a-kind tour, this historic series will see many firsts including the game being played in a bio-secure environment as the players maintain social distancing, no handshakes, and regular sanitization processes that will replace the conventional atmosphere in which cricket was played earlier. Both teams have strictly adhered to the protocols set by the ECB to prevent the spread of COVID.
If you get one thing wrong, it might blow this whole 'getting sport back onto the radar' further back, England stand-in captain Ben Stokes said on Tuesday in his eve-of-game news conference. Stokes also spoke about the responsibility on our shoulders to deliver a massive occasion for TV viewers who have been without international cricket for four months. I know everyone has been craving this from a player's point of view, he said, but also I think from a spectator's and fan's point of view. And then there's the message England and the West Indies players want to send about equality in sport and society in general in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.
A BLM logo will be on the collar of the test shirts worn by players from both teams and there is set to be a gesture made by the teams before the game. West Indies players have said the movement is a source of motivation on this tour. Not only has this been a period for us getting ready for a test match, Stokes said, it has also been great for us to have educational chats as a team around this and it has been really beneficial for a lot of our members.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the series as 'Raise the Bat' to pay tribute to the key workers combating the pandemic. The national board has also informed that the players will be wearing key workers' names on shirts as a mark of respect. The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently, dates for which are July 16 and July 24.