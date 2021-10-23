England Vs West Indies: Throwback To Braithwaite's T20 World Cup 2016 Last Over Hits

Carlos Braithwaite's 'Remember the name' is a line made famous by Ian Bishop after the West Indian batsman (Braithwaite) wrote his name in the history books helping West Indies win the ICC T20 World Cup 2016. As England and West Indies face each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage, let's take a detour to England vs West Indies match from the T20 World Cup 2016 final which sent the Eden Gardens crowd into a frenzy.

England vs West Indies T20 World Cup final: Carlos Braithwaite's four ball four sixes against Ben Stokes

Both the teams stuttered on their way to the final which was played in front of crowds at Eden Garden Stadium. In the lead up to the final, England and West Indies have faced each other in the Group stage and it was the current champions who won that match thanks to Chris Gayle’s century. Following that loss, England went on to win the rest of the matches and qualify for the Braithwaite final.

West Indies on the other hand secured wins in their first three matches before losing against Afghanistan. In the semi-final, the Caribbean stunned everyone by chasing down 193 runs at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to knock out India and qualify for the Braithwaite finals.

In the final of the England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2016, it was West Indies who won the toss and decided to bowl first. England lost their openers Jason Roy and Alex Hales as well as Eoin Morgan inside the first five overs, however, Joe Root held the fort at one end. Root along with Jos Buttler got England innings back on track as the duo put on a decent partnership before Buttler was dismissed by Carlos Braithwaite. David Willey played a cameo knock of 21 runs from 14 balls while Joe Root ended up with 54 runs as England posted 155/9.

West Indies in reply lost Johnson Charles, Chris Gayle and Lendl Simmons quite early. However, just like Joe Root, Marlon Samuels anchored the West Indies run chase. Dwayne Bravo chipped in with 25 runs, but, it was Carlos Braithwaite who stole all the limelight with his monster hitting at the end.

West Indies needed 45 runs from the last four overs and the equation came down to just 19 runs from the final over. Eoin Morgan decided to hand the ball to Ben Stokes but Brathwaite finished the match in just four balls bringing Stokes to his knees. The deliveries bowled by STokes were all in the slot for Braithwaite to have a go at. The first six was down the leg-side, the second one was over deep mid-wicket, the third one went over long-off and the last six went in the stands behind deep mid-wicket again handing West Indies a famous victory.