James Anderson continues to not only serve England cricket but also terrorize batters with his accurate bowling on the cricket field. The veteran Test bowler recently wrote his name in history books when he became the first pacer to reach 950 international wickets. Anderson achieved the milestone during the second Test match against South Africa. While fans consider him as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the game, however earlier this week, Anderson in a hilarious video revealed the name of an Indian cricketer who remains muted on his Twitter timeline.

James Anderson reveals words he has muted on Twitter

A tiktok video featuring James Anderson surfaced online in which he is being asked to narrate the list of words he has muted on his Twitter timeline. Anderson while reading the phrases in this video, revealed the names or hilarious terms of his opponents from Australia, South Africa, and India including “calf,” “injury,” “injured,” “done,” and “finished.” The video started with him Anderson revealing that he has muted Australia, along with various references to the calf injury that forced him to miss the 2019 Ashes after bowling only four overs. He was forced to miss the first Test of this winter’s Ashes series.

While reading the phrase in the video James Anderson revealed Rishabh Pant's name which he has muted on his Twitter timeline. He used the phrases “reverse”, “reverse sweep”, “sweep”, and “sweeping” referring to the wicketkeeper batsman's unorthodox reverse-sweep boundary against him last year. Besides Pant, Anderson has also muted Glenn McGrath who is Australia’s all-time leading wicket-taker. Here's the hilarious Jame Anderson video

Rishabh Pant sweeping James Anderson for a boundary happened during the India vs England 4th Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last year. The England pacer had the last laugh as Anderson finally dismissed Pant for a score of 101.

Reverse Sweep by Pant in Anderson bowling 😭😂

#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Qm4zZyQK7E — COC (@Controversyy3) March 5, 2021

A look at James Anderson's career

Coming to Anderson's career, the England pacer has appeared in 174 Tests so far and remains 36 wickets away from reaching the 700-wicket mark in the longest format. He will become the third bowler in the history of Tests if he reaches the feat, and the first fast bowler to do so. Only Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (709) have more wickets than the English pace legend.