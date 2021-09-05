England's Jos Buttler & Wife Louise Welcome Second Child; 'Jos Baby Is Here!'

England cricketer Jos Buttler and wife Louise Webber have been blessed with a baby girl on Sunday, September 5. Buttler, who was part of England's Test squad for the India series, was given a break ahead of the fourth match so that he could be with his wife at the time of delivery of their second child. As per reports, the English couple has named their newborn child 'Margot.' In April 2019, the couple had welcomed their first child, a girl named Georgia Rose. Notably, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, for which Buttler plays, turned to social media to welcome the newest member of their family.

Moeen Ali was named England's vice-captain following Buttler's absence from the upcoming Test series against India. Buttler is scheduled to miss the Test series' fifth and final match, which begins on September 10. The England wicketkeeper-batsman has also withdrawn from the Indian Premier League's second leg, which is set to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates. Buttler had not stated why he had withdrawn from the second phase of the IPL, but we now know it was due to the birth of his second child. Buttler is expected to join the England side for the next T20 World Cup in the UAE in October and November, according to reports.

India vs England 4th Test

As far as the ongoing Test is concerned, India is placed well to win the match having acquired a lead of 171 runs on Day 3, courtesy of some superb batting performances from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Cheteshwar Pujara. Sharma scored his maiden overseas Test century as he smashed 127 runs on Saturday. Pujara scored yet another half-century before being dismissed by Ollie Robinson. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are currently batting at 22 and 9 respectively with India at 270/3.

Earlier in the first innings, India suffered yet another batting collapse but skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Shardul Thakur scored some crucial runs to help their side reach a respectable total of 191 runs. In response, England batters put up 290 runs on the board to secure a lead of 99 runs. England's lower-order batsmen contributed with some valuable runs. Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes both scored a half-century to help their side put up a good total on the board.

