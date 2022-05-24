England’s Leading Run-scorer In Test Cricket Alastair Cook Bowled By 15-year-old; WATCH

Alastair Cook, the former England captain, has been plying his trade in club cricket while also representing Essex in the County Championships. Cook, who has captained England in both Tests and ODIs, turned up to play the Bedfordshire Young Farmers CC's Heritage Cup quarter-final match against Potton Town CC. The 37-year-old legend, however, failed to make an impact in the game, being removed by a 15-year-old young fast bowler.

Cook, who came in at No. 5, managed only 20 runs off 15 balls before being clean bowled by Kyran Shackleton. In the contest, Cook was chasing a 155-run target in 12 overs for the Farmers. Shackleton with a quick delivery removed Cook's leg-side stump. Shackleton exploded into jubilation as soon as the bails flew off Cook's stumps, sprinting down the crease to commemorate the special moment. It is important to note that Cook continues to be England's highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

The moment cricket legend Sir Alastair Cook was bowled by 15 year old local lad Kyran, in Potton this evening. @PottonTownCC pic.twitter.com/PXR9ME5ptu — Adam Zerny (@adamzerny) May 23, 2022

Earlier in the game, Cook took the responsibility to bowl an over for Farmers, in which he conceded 14 runs. Potton Town went on to win the match by 26 runs as they restricted the Farmers' CC to 128/7 in 12 overs. Shackleton, who picked the prized wicket of Cook, finished with an impressive bowling figure of 4-37 in his four overs.

Bedfordshire young farmers end up 128-7 from their 12 overs. 15 year old Kyran Shackleton the pick of the bowlers with 4-37 including the prized wicket of Sir Alastair Cook 🏏 #PTCC #TheRams🐏 pic.twitter.com/pRWQnYcVj0 — Potton Town C C (@PottonTownCC) May 23, 2022

Cook in numbers

Cook is currently playing for Essex in the 2022 County Championships Division One. The elegant left-hander has so far played six games for the side and has scored 483 runs at an average of 53.66, including three centuries and one half-century. Cook scored a century in both innings for the first time in his first-class career as Essex locked horns against Yorkshire earlier this month.

As far as Cook's international career is concerned, he has played 161 Test matches for England from 2006 to 2018. Cook has 12,472 Test runs to his name and is one of the six batters in the world to cross the 12,000-run mark in the longest format. Cook has 33 Test centuries and 57 half-centuries under his belt. He has also played 92 ODIs and 4 T20Is for his country. Cook announced retirement from international cricket in 2018 following a home series against Pakistan.

Image: Twitter/@adamzerny/AP