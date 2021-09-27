England All-rounder Moeen Ali To Retire From Test Cricket Ahead Of Ashes Campaign: Report

With just a couple of months left before the all-important Ashes series against Australia gets underway, the England Test team suffered a major blow with all-rounder Moeen Ali, all set to announce his immediate retirement from Test cricket. According to the report by Espncricinfo, the left-handed batsman is keen to extend his career in white-ball format and is also expected to continue to play county and franchise cricket. The 34-year-old was recently seen in red-ball cricket during the five-match Test series against India.

Moeen Ali to retire from Test cricket:

Currently, Moeen Ali is in UAE where he is playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. As per the report the veteran of 64 Tests, is uncomfortable with the prospect of an extended time away from home in the coming months as a likely member of both the T20 World Cup and Ashes squads. The report further states that the cricketer is understood to have informed England coach Chris Silverwood, and Test skipper Joe Root about his retirement decision.

Moeen Ali Test records

Having started his Test career back in 2014 Moeen Ali has 195 wickets to his name, 28 Test victories and nine series wins. Had the final Test match against India took place at Manchester, Moeen Ali would have become just the 15th player in Test history to score 3,000 career runs and claim 200 wickets. Ali will also finish his Test Career 84 runs and five wickets short of joining an elite group of cricketers that features the likes of Ian Botham, Imran Khan and Garfield Sobers. The off-spinner will finish hi career third on the list of spin bowlers to have taken Test wickets for England, behind Derek Underwood and Graeme Swann.

Moeen Ali's only Ashes series came back in Australia back in 2017-18 with the cricketer failing to impress with both bat and ball. The left-hander failed to reach a half-century in the nine innings he played in the series. After a strong start in Brisbane where he made 38 and 40, Moeen Ali just scored 101 runs for the remainder of the tour. He bowled nearly 170 overs, taking only five wickets as the Aussies won the series 4-0.