Eoin Morgan Exudes Confidence In Jos Butler As He Calls Him Greatest White-ball Cricketer

After two cracking T20 games of the three-match series between England and South Africa, the stage has been set for the final clash of the series and the month-long tour. Ahead of the final clash, skipper Eoin Morgan exuded confidence in wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Butler who has failed to make an impact so far.

Butler has opened for the team in both the matches but has departed early, scoring 15 and 2, respectively. When the skipper was asked if he fancied a batting order change ahead of the decider, Morgan reposed faith in the wicketkeeper as he said that Jos Butler is one of England's greatest white ball cricketers. Morgan said that he believed Butler as a batsman and behind the wickets with the gloves as well. Furthermore, he added that Butler, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are England's top three moving forward.

'England's best finisher'

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who struck South Africa with a blitzkrieg in the second T20 helping England win, also showed immense confidence in Butler. Irrespective of his batting position, whether he plays at number 5 or opens, Butler is brilliant, Ali said. He also labelled him as one of the best finishers of Team England. Furthermore, the all-rounder highlighted the variable batting line up and said that regardless of what the lineup is, the team's batting is always strong.

Can England clinch the series?

The visitors successfully crushed Proteas, who hosted England with completely refurbished team management, in the Test series. The ODI series ended in a draw with Quinton de Kock leading the side successfully in his first outing as the ODI skipper after Faf du Plessis, who was left out of the squad.

The T20 series has so far been an entertaining delight with close finishes in both the matches. While the Proteas managed to clinch the first match by a run, England pulled back a win from the well of defeat as they sneaked a victory by two runs. The final T20 will be an important victory for either of sides leading up to the T20 World Cup later this year.

