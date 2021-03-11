Eoin Morgan Gears Up For T20s Against India With 'strongest Squad'; Sets Eyes On T20 WC

With just a day to go for the T20 series, skipper Eoin Morgan has exuded confidence in his team to put up a tough fight against India in away conditions. Setting an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup, Morgan has stated that the team needs to develop and go into the marquee event with as few 'weaknesses' as possible. Morgan's squad will lock horns with Virat Kohli & Co. in the first T20 of the 5-match series on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo on match eve, Morgan said, "We've been in great form in T20 cricket. We've had some confidence along the way and picked up some serious wins over the last two years, which is great. But also, we need to develop our game and go into a World Cup with as few weaknesses as possible."

Reviewing the arsenal in his bag, Morgan remarked that he has the 'strongest squad' available which does not happen often. Speaking of the noise over subcontinent pitches, Morgan said that while he is not expecting the surface to be similar to those used in the Test series, the tourists are expecting 'turning wickets' in Ahmedabad. All the 5 T20s of the series are slated to be held in Ahmedabad due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

"We know when we play on a really flat surface, our batting department is equipped, our bowling department is still learning and it's more challenging the better the wicket we play on. But in low-scoring T20 games we do need to get better, so we're looking forward to the challenge," said Morgan.

“Would we welcome the learning experience that extreme conditions could bring? Yes. It's not the sole purpose for being here, but we are going to use it that way. I think this tour is going to be a challenge for everybody - batting, bowling and fielding - but one that we’re really looking forward to,” he added.

Natarajan in doubt for T20s

'Yorker king' T Natarajan's inclusion in the squad has come under scanner as the speedster is believed to have gone down with an injury, as per sources. According to an ANI report, Natarajan has sustained a knee and shoulder injury casting doubt on his return in Blue. The speedster recently made a dream debut in Australia as he played his first match for India across formats on the same tour.

"He is down with a knee and shoulder injury and is in doubt for the T20I series. Will have to take it one day at a time and it is a race against time," ANI quoted an NCA source in Bengaluru.

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to get any game in the five-match T20 series unless one among KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma is either injured or rested. As per PTI, Dhawan has no chance of making it to the playing XI in the T20 format although he will remain the first choice back-up opener. Dhawan, who was second-highest scorer behind KL Rahul in last year's IPL, will find it difficult to get a look in, in this shortest format with Rohit, who was injured during the white-ball leg, is back in the thick of things.