Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy Amongst Top Names Drafted For Abu Dhabi T10 League

England skipper Eoin Morgan and his teammate Moeen Ali are amongst the big names drafted for the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. While Morgan has been picked by Delhi Bulls to play in the tournament, Moeen will represent the Northern Warriors. Jason Roy, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, and Reece Topley are other England players who have been drafted to play in the 2021-22 season.

BOOM! 🤩🔥



The Bulls get off to a flying start in the Player's Draft as we pick World Cup winner and former Delhi Bulls captain @Eoin16 as our first pick! 🙏😎@T10League #DilSeDilli #DelhiBulls #ADT10 #Cricket #T10Cricket pic.twitter.com/HIXa2frxRV — Delhi Bulls (@DelhiBullsT10) October 7, 2021

The home side are ready for action 👊



Here are the 15 players who are looking to take @TeamADCricket to their first #AbuDhabiT10 title 🙌#AbuDhabiT10 #Season5 #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/poxms27Szi — T10 League (@T10League) October 8, 2021

Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, and Chris Gayle are amongst the West Indies stars drafted to play in the competition. All of these players will come into the league on the back of the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the UAE. The fifth edition of the league is slated to start at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on November 19 and will last until December 4. It is going to be the longest season in the tournament's history.

The Tigers are ready to ROAR! 🙌



Here is the 17 man @BanglaTigers_ae squad selected in last night’s draft 🤩#AbuDhabiT10 #Season5 #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/LV9xUAy7Xa — T10 League (@T10League) October 8, 2021

The reigning champions 👑



Here is the Northern Warriors’ new look squad for Season 5 of the #AbuDhabiT10 💥#AbuDhabiT10 #Season5 #CricketsFastestFormat pic.twitter.com/IFVMZMbEME — T10 League (@T10League) October 8, 2021

Faf du Plessis, Shahid Afridi picked

Faf du Plessis, Mohammad Amir, Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner have been picked by Bangla Tigers in their 17-member squad. Meanwhile, former Indian pacer Abhimanyu Mithun, who recently announced retirement from all forms of the game, has been selected by Northern Warriors to play in the competition. Former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan has also been picked to play the T10 League in the UAE next month.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League is a product of the Emirates Cricket Board and has the full backing of the International Cricket Council. The first edition of the competition was played in 2017. The tournament is played in the round-robin format, where each team plays two group games before the knock-out stage. Northern Warriors is the most successful team with two titles to their name.

Image: AP