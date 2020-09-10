Eoin Morgan Net Worth, IPL Salary, House And Personal Life On 34th Birthday

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan turned 34 on Thursday, with members of the cricket fraternity and fans wishing the cricketer online. The captain, who ended England’s World Cup drought in 2019, is credited for turning the side’s fortunes after the 2015 World Cup debacle. Eoin Morgan is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in limited-overs cricket and is renowned for his aggressive style of batting and six-hitting ability.

Eoin Morgan birthday: Wishes pour in for cricketer

ICC, while making their Eoin Morgan birthday wishes, shared some of the cricketer’s achievements. Eoin Morgan has scored more than 10,000 runs in international cricket, while hitting 334 sixes. Notably, Eoin Morgan holds the record for hitting the most sixes as an international captain. ICC also shared highlights of his innings of 148 he scored against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup. Several other fans also made their Eoin Morgan birthday wishes online, as they celebrated the cricketer’s illustrious career.

💥 148 runs

💥 71 balls

💥 Four fours

💥 17 sixes – an ODI record



On Eoin Morgan's birthday, relive his 🔥 knock from the 2019 ICC Men's @cricketworldcup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/j6unuzthTa — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2020

Eoin Morgan IPL salary information

The Englishman will soon be seen in the IPL 2020 playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Over the years, the batsman has represented teams like KKR, SRH and KXIP. Known for being a natural finisher, Eoin Morgan has scored 854 runs in 52 matches in the competition. In the IPL 2020, the batsman will be paid a salary of ₹5.25 crore according to Moneyball. This is the highest IPL salary the player has ever received in the completion. Throughout his career, Eoin Morgan’s total earnings from the IPL is clocked at more than ₹16.5 crore.

How much is Eoin Morgan net worth?

Eoin Morgan is one of the most successful English cricketers. According to Net Worthier, Eoin Morgan’s total net worth is £2.3 million (₹21.87 crore). While Eoin Morgan does brand endorsements as well, his net worth is boosted from salary earnings by playing for England and other domestic leagues.

Eoin Morgan house information

Born in Rush, a town near Dublin, a report in The Sun had disclosed the role Eoin Morgan’s house played in developing his batting skills. Interestingly, Eoin Morgan developed his batting skills on a concrete strip outside his home. However, due to the design of the house, a massive wall blocked Eoin Morgan’s offside. The publication explained that the unique situation is what prompted Eoin Morgan to develop his leg-side game, with one of the batsman’s strengths now being his shots over mid-wicket.

Disclaimer: The above Eoin Morgan net worth, Morgan IPL salary and Morgan house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Eoin Morgan Instagram