Erik Ten Hag Gives Epic Response To Roy Keane's Request For Carabao Cup Tickets - WATCH

Roy Keane is known to be one of the legends of Manchester United and had captained the side from 1997 to 2005. Roy Keane was an amazing midfielder and he had helped United achieve great success during his 12 years at the United. Keane also played for the Republic of Ireland for 14 years where most of the time he spent as a captain.

Roy Keane is again in headlines after his funny conversation with Manchester United Manager Eric ten Hag. After Manchester United made it to the finals of the English Football League Cup, former Manchester United legend Roy Keane has asked the Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for the finals. Roy Keane is one of the experts for Sky Sports and he got the chance to interact with Ten Hag after the match.

Keane said: 'You have any spare tickets for the final'

😂 A happy Roy Keane 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WCgI2QDLpE — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) February 2, 2023

Interacting with ten Hag after the match Roy asked, "You have any spare tickets for the final? You let me have two, two complimentary tickets for the final."

Ten Hag gave an epic reply to the question. Ten Hag said, "I can. I think so, Roy, no problem."

Manchester United thrashed Nottingham Forest by 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday after their 3-0 win in the previous outing at the Wembley Stadium. United led with an aggregate score of 5-0 and made it to the finals.

The second leg match of the showdown between Forest and United had a slow start and both the teams struggled to get goals in the first match. Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst took a chance by hitting a header but the ball hit the goal post.

Time changed for United when ten Hag shuffled his eleven and brought on Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony Martial in the 62nd minute of the match.

Antony Martial opened the account for United and scored the first goal of the match in the 70th minute of the match. Fred then added another goal to United's tally just three minutes after Martial's goal when he converted an assist from Rashford into a goal.

This was Eric ten Hag 12th consecutive win at the Old Trafford and the United will look forward to increasing the tally.