'Even A Player Of Ben Stokes' Stature...': CSK CEO Opens Up On ENG Captain's Stint At IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has heaped what could be assumed is praise on England's Test captain Ben Stokes. Viswanathan said even a player like Stokes, despite his stature, was brilliant around the group and young cricketers in the squad looked up to him. The longtime CSK employee said this while talking about injuries to its top players and praising MS Dhoni's captaincy.

'Youngsters looked up to him'

Viswanathan said everything at CSK is kept simple and the key to their success is to explain to players what is expected of them. Furthermore, Viswanathan lauded Dhoni for his brilliant leadership and dedicated the team's success to the 41-year-old, saying the skipper keeps everything uncomplicated. CSK won its record-equalling fifth IPL trophy after defeating Gujarat Titans in a three-day-long final earlier this week.

"It's all about team spirit and every player knowing his role which is very well defined in our setup. Even a player of Ben Stokes' stature despite his nature was brilliant around the group and the youngsters looked up to him. This has been possible because of our captain. What has been CSK's hallmark over the years which enabled them to reach the final in 11 of the 14 editions that they have been a part of?" CSK CEO said.

"I have been associated with CSK since season 1 and we have never deviated from our process. The key has been to keep things simple and explain to every player what is expected of them. In our franchise, the skipper keeps everything uncomplicated," Viswanathan added.

Also, note that Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the league for two years after allegations of spot-fixing linked to its owners emerged in an investigation. Along with CSK, Rajasthan Royals and a couple of its players were also barred in the same year. Both Chennai and Rajasthan returned to the IPL in 2018.

Stokes, on the other hand, will next be seen in the upcoming one-off four-day Test match against Ireland. The match will be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in the UK from June 1 to 4. Stokes will then take on the hard task of leading in England in the Ashes against Australia at home from June 16 to July 31.

Image: BCCI/IPL