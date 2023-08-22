'Even when he wasn’t captain': Eoin Morgan singles out one impressive Rohit Sharma quality

Rohit Sharma's credentials will once again be tested as India will be facing a flurry of tough teams in the upcoming Asia Cup. The Mumbai Indians skipper somehow failed to end India's trophy drought at ICC events as India lost in the 2022 edition of the T20 to England in the semifinal. With two back to back big tournamnets coming up ahead, Rohit will have a lot to cover up in the coming days.

3 things you need to know

This will be Rohit Sharma's second Asia Cup as the Indian captain

Rohit led the Men in Blue to the Asia Cup title in 2018

The 36 year old will also lead India in the ICC World Cup

India's recent performances have been put under the scanner

India's recent performance against West Indies wasn't the ideal preparation they would have hoped for. Their struggle was pretty visible in both the white ball and shortest format and the team do have a lot of scope for improvement. An 18 member squad for the Asian Cup has been announced and the same crop of players will likely be in contention for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.

Eoin Morgan makes a big Rohit Sharma revelation

The pressure will be huge on the home team as they are expected to utilise their home condition. England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan hailed Rohit Sharma and pointed out a rare quality in the 36 year old. In an interaction with RevSportz, Morgain said, "I have always been a fan of Rohit Sharma, the captain and leader. If you see, he has the ability to carry his team with him, and also has the team to do extremely well in the World Cup. Having spoken to a number of players in his team, I know Rohit commands a lot of respect among the group and is a really good leader of men."

"Even when he wasn’t captain, I am sure he made a difference in the change room and was a key influence. Much like I think Virat Kohli is now in the change room, and that’s another major plus for India going into the World Cup. Kohli, who played and won the World Cup in 2011 on home soil, will make a major difference to Rohit in the Indian change room". India will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign on 2nd September against arch rival Pakistan.