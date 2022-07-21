Ex-Aussie Legend Michael Slater Rushed To Hospital, Charged By Police Over Breach Of Bail

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater has landed himself in trouble for breaking one of the bail conditions after a welfare check was done by officers at his Manly home. Back in April this year, the 52-year-old was charged with assault and stalking/intimidating a 35-year-old woman but the cricketer denied the claims. The former Australia cricketer was released on bail which stated that he would not contact the alleged victim or use alcohol or illicit drugs.

Cricket news: Michael Slater hospitalised

According to a report by The Daily Telegraph, police were called to Slater's house with concerns regarding his well-being. As per the report, when police conducted a check on July 14, Slater was in breach of his drug and alcohol restriction. Michael Slater was rushed in an ambulance to Northern Beaches Hospital where he remained till Monday after which he was taken to Manly police station and charged with breaching his bail.

The 52-year-old appeared before the Manly local court on Monday afternoon and was granted strict conditional bail by Magistrate Megan Greenwood. Michael Slater's bail stated that he must stay away from alcohol and drugs and also maintain good behaviour. He is also banned from contacting the complainants who have apprehended violence orders against him. Slater will return to court to fight the charges in January next year.

As per a watoday.com.au report, the police issued a statement which said, “Officers attached to Northern Beaches Police Area Command were called to a unit on West Promenade at Manly shortly before 10pm on Thursday 14 July 2022, due to concerns for the welfare of a 52-year-old man. The man was taken by NSW Ambulance paramedics to Northern Beaches Hospital without further incident. On Monday 18 July 2022, he was escorted to Manly Police Station and charged with breach of bail, appearing at Manly Local Court the same day.”

Michael Slater domestic violence case

Back in October last year, Michael Slater was arrested by police and charged with harassment and intimidation of his ex-wife following an allegation of domestic violence. However, he managed to avoid jail after a Sydney court dismissed domestic violence charges against him on mental health grounds. As per an ABC report, Magistrate Ross Hudson of Waverley Local Court declined to sentence Slater to jail time but ordered that he spend three weeks in a mental health unit. The report also stated that Slater had already seen five separate psychiatrists and spent more than 100 days in various mental health facilities