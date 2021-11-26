Ex-Australian Captain Highlights One Biggest Challenge About Pat Cummins' Test Captaincy

On Friday, Cricket Australia broke a long time tradition by appointing Pat Cummins as the new skipper of the Australia Test team. The Australian pacer became the first Australian pacer since Ray Lindwall in 1957 to captain his side in Test cricket. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has shown concerns over the speedster's appointment as Australia Test team skipper stating that if he will be willing to bowl himself for as long and as often as the team needs.

Ricky Ponting shares his opinion on Pat Cummins appointment as Test skipper

Pat Cummins, who was the vice-captain of the Australian Test team, had been the overwhelming favourite to take over the job after Tim Paine resigned from the position due to the sexting scandal. With Tim Paine gone and Pat Cummins coming in former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting's biggest concern about the pacers appointment as skipper is his own humility.

While speaking to Cricket.com.au, Ricky Ponting said, "There were times I reckon last summer when they just had to keep bowling Pat. In Sydney and Brisbane, there were long spells when he looked the most likely to get wickets. The only concern I have is if it's the same again, where Pat's the standout fast bowler, is he going to keep bowling himself? Because the team is going to need it or will he be worried about what people are going to think if he just keeps himself on the whole time? that's where vice captain's role is really important in this whole thing Because it might go the other way that he doesn't bowl himself enough because he's getting physically tired. But sometimes you need someone to push your or direct you, and that's where I think the vice-captain is going to be important."

He further said, "I don't think Pat will be thinking about what's happened the past, I don't think he'll be looking at other fast bowlers to have done it. He'll do it his own way, and that's the way you have to do it anyway. As a leader you've got to put your own stamp on it. He'll have a really good understanding of what the team requires and what the team wants and what individual players want from their captain."

Pat Cummins Test Career

Talking about Pat Cummins test career, the pacer over the years has emerged to be the leader of the Australian pace battery by proving his mettle across formats. The pacer has featured in 34 Test matches for Australia, where he has picked up 164 wickets. His bowling average is 21.59. The Aussie speedster has picked up five wickets in an innings on five occasions in Test match cricket.