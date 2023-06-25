Ex-cricketer cites Virat Kohli's example while questioning BCCI's decision on Pujara

Why you're reading this: Following the WTC 2023 Final fiasco against Australia, some changes were bound to take place in the Indian squad and the lineup that has been announced for India vs West Indies series seemingly showcases an effect of what transpired at Edgbaston from June 7 to 11. Cheteshwar Pujara's name has been cut from the forthcoming Windies tour. Though it is not known whether he's been axed from the team or not, a former cricketer has questioned the exclusion of Pujara and stated the example of Virat Kohli.

Why could be the reason behind Cheteshwar Puajra's exclusion from Windies tour?

Having scored a plethora of runs in the county cricket ahead of the WTC Final, fans and experts had hoped that India's No.3 will deliver in the eminent contest. However, in both the innings Pujara could not capitalise on the starts and held out after scoring just 13 and 27. The selectors seemingly noted the performance and did not consider him for Ind vs WI series. His removal from the squad has become a pressing matter and across platforms fans have been discussing whether the decision to drop Pujara is right.

Aakash Chopra gives his say on future of Cheteshwar Puajra

Aakash Chopra, who keeps a keen eye on all the matters relating to cricket dwelled on the subject and brought forward the statistics of prominent Indian batters. Chopra hinted that Virat Kohli comes in the same bracket of average that seemingly led to the axe of Pujara. And upon pointing out the difference he said with the start of the new WTC cycle, the selectors might have begun to look ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara.

"Now that Pujara is not there, the question is was it the right decision? I am not going to make an opinion. I'm only going to show a few numbers of Indian batters in Test cricket in the last three years. Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs with an average of 43 in 18 matches. Shubman Gill averages 32 in 16 matches and KL Rahul 30 in 11 matches. Pujara has an average of 29 in 28 matches. Kohli, during the same period, also has the same average as Pujara. The only difference is that Kohli has played three matches less than Pujara. Ajinkya Rahane, who has played 20 matches, his average is the worst in this list, which is 26.50," he said.

"So these are the numbers based on which Pujara has been axed. You should never say never because when Ajinkya Rahane has come back like that, Cheteshwar Pujara was also dropped in between, and his performance was amazing in county cricket due to which he was given a place again in the team. He did well too (in Tests) but now it seems, the next WTC cycle is starting, he is not getting younger by the day and maybe the Indian team has started to look in a different direction," he said.

While Pujara won't be a part of the West Indies tour, the performance of other batters is also apparently on the radar and some fresh faces could make way in place for the veterans soon. India vs West Indies series will start from July 12. The first Test will take place at Windsor Park Dominica.