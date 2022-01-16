Ex-India Coach On Virat Kohli Stepping Down; 'Wanted Him To Continue As He Built The Team'

Former Indian cricketer and coach Madan Lal said that he was taken by surprise at Virat Kohli's decision to quit Test cricket captaincy especially when it looked like he was enjoying his Test captaincy. Madan Lal said that he sure would have loved to see Virat lead India for longer but respects his personal decisions.

"These decisions are personal decisions whatever he has taken but his achievements will always be with him because he is the most successful captain, the fourth most successful in the world. But I am a little surprised because it did not seem that he was going to quit captaincy the way he was captaining. He was a passionate captain, a captain who always wants to win. So, when we see such things on TV, then we feel that he is enjoying Test captaincy but suddenly he has dropped a bomb and has taken everyone by surprise," Madan Lal told ANI.

Lal further went on to add that Virat had a huge role to play in India's growth in Test cricket and that he led India to the number one status.

"I wanted him to captain India more because this Virat Kohli has built this Indian team. We became number one in Test cricket. He has also built a strong unit of pace bowlers. Today India's pace battery is world-renowned and it has happened because of his achievements. When you win Test matches, then it reflects on ODIs and T20Is. So, this guy has done everything. As a captain, he found out the weak points and strengthened them to make India a strong team. So, the entire credit goes to Virat Kohli," he added.

He should have continued as Test captain for 2-3 years more

Madan Lal was also of the opinion that Virat should have continued for at least two to three years more and said that even if people are saying he hadn't scored a hundred in two years, he still was contributing on the pitch.

"For me, it is very saddening. He should have continued as Test captain for 2-3 years more. If you see his performance, then it is already there. It is wrong when people say he has not scored a hundred for so many years because he is still contributing. It is not that he is not contributing. You can't score a century every time. We expect in India that a batter will go and score a century every day which is not possible in cricket. His performances are there in winning causes. The best thing I like about him is his passion for the game," Madan Lal added.

Image: AP, PTI