India and West Indies locked horns against each other in the 2nd T20I of their five-match series on Sunday. The hosts defeated India by two wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the contest. The Hardik Pandya-led side made some massive blunders that cost them the game. India has already lost the first T20I by four runs last week after failing to chase down a target of 150 runs.

Ex-India cricketers slam Hardik's decision

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan expressed his surprise over Hardik Pandya's decision not to let Yuzvendra Chahal complete his full quota of overs. After India set a target of 152 runs in their 20 overs, the West Indies seemed to be comfortably cruising towards the victory, primarily due to Nicholas Pooran's impressive 67-run knock. However, the game took a turn when Pooran got dismissed, and the hosts lost four wickets in quick intervals.

Yuzvendra Chahal's third over proved to be impactful, as he took three wickets, dismissing Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer. Despite his impressive performance, Hardik Pandya opted to hand the ball to Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar after Chahal's third over. In the end, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph guided the West Indies to a victory with two wickets remaining. Hardik's decision is receiving a lot of flak on social media with former cricketers slamming his captaincy in the 2nd T20I.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also expressed his confusion over the decision to not utilize Chahal's full quota of overs, especially considering his impactful performance during the match.

Baffling for me that Chahal hasn’t finished his quota of 4 overs in both the games. #INDvsWI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 6, 2023

Chahal was the best Indian spinner…his 3rd over (16th over) spun the match in India’s favour. Hetmeyer…Holder dismissed by Chahal. Shepherd runout. He should’ve bowled the fourth over…ideally, the 18th over…if not 18th…definitely 19th. IMHO. #WIvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 6, 2023

Very very ordinary. No point in brushing it aside. After the 2007 T20 World Cup, IPL started and we haven’t won a T20 World Cup in 7 attempts since, making only 1 finals. The intensity and hunger to win needs to be far more .

Yesterday after Yuzi took 2 wkts in the 16th, cont https://t.co/xNOfjqZJeG — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 7, 2023

Chahal's figures at the end of the match stood at two wickets for 19 runs in his three overs. In the first T20I too, Chahal was not allowed to complete his full quota of overs despite taking two wickets to his name.

