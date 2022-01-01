Ex-India Player Reveals Why It 'felt Really Awkward' After India's ODI Squad Announcement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named an 18-man squad for the forthcoming one-day international series against South Africa on Friday. Aakash Chopra, a former Indian cricketer, later took to his official YouTube account to react to the roster announced for the bilateral series. After seeing the ODI squad, Chopra admitted to an unsettling realisation. Chopra said he felt awkward not seeing a 'c' beside Virat Kohli's name, who will feature in a white-ball series as a regular player for the first time in over five years.

"I realised while looking at the squad that there is no 'c' beside Virat Kohli's name. It felt a little awkward because it had become a habit to see captain written beside Kohli's name. He was not the captain during the recently-concluded T20I series against New Zealand but he was also not a part of the team. When Kohli is in the team and there is no 'c' beside his name, it takes a little time to sink in," Chopra said in his video.

India's ODI squad for South Africa series

The BCCI named KL Rahul as the captain for the three-match series against South Africa as Rohit Sharma is all set to miss the clash due to an injury. Rohit is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he is recovering from his injury. Meanwhile, the series will also mark the return of Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal into the Indian squad. Washington Sundar will also return to the fold after missing out due to an injury he suffered earlier this year in England.

Mohammed Shami, who is part of the ongoing Test series against the Proteas, has been rested for the ODI clash. Suryakumar Yadav has been handed another call-up to the ODI squad for his outstanding performance in domestic competitions. Ruturaj Gaekwad and Venkatesh Iyer have also been awarded for their incredible show in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India's squad for ODI series: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj.

Image: PTI/Twitter/BCCI