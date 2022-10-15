Ex-Indian Cricketers Delighted After Women In Blue Win Record-extending 7th Asia Cup Title

Several members of the cricketing fraternity took to social media to congratulate the Indian women's team after they won a record-extending seventh Asia Cup title on Saturday. The women in blue registered a dominating eight-wicket win in the finals by chasing down the meagre target of 66 runs set by Sri Lanka in just 8.3 overs. Star opener Smriti Mandhana scored yet another fine fifty to help India get over the line.

Many congratulations to our women's team for winning the Asia Cup for a record 7th time!#AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/GFW2kjiXBw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 15, 2022

Champions of Asia 🏆 Congratulations on winning the Asia Cup @BCCIWomen 👏🏽 To win 7 out of the last 8 Asia cups is absolute domination 🙌🏽 #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/7pTYYoRxhW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 15, 2022

Congratulations Indian women cricket team @BCCIWomen, you made the whole country proud. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/g0lZKGS4eq — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 15, 2022

As emphatic a win as there can be. #AsiaCup. Now to find a new peak. 2023 is very exciting for women's cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 15, 2022

The Indian team maintained their dominance in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 by defeating Sri Lanka in the final by eight wickets to win their seventh title in just eight editions. The Sri Lankan team, who were playing their first Women's Asia Cup final in 14 years, could only manage to register 65 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

India chased down this target in just 8.3 overs after Smriti Mandhana smacked an outstanding fifty. The 26-year-old scored an unbeaten 51 runs off just 25 deliveries, an inning that included six fours and three sixes. While Mandhana grabbed the limelight for providing the emphatic finish, it was Renuka Singh and co who helped set the stage for a convincing win in the finals.

Renuka, who unsurprisingly won the player of the match with outstanding figures of 3/5, received a tremendous amount of support from the other Indian bowlers as well. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana ended with figures of 2/16 and 2/13 respectively from their four overs.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur delighted with India's win

Harmanpreet Kaur, who will lead India at the upcoming World Cup in 2023, was delighted with the Asia Cup win as she said, "We should give credit to the bowlers and the fielding unit. They were very good today from ball one. We didn't want to give them easy runs as every ball is important. I'm proud of the way we performed today. You gotta read the wicket and place the field accordingly. We did that very well and placed the fielders accordingly and that really helped us. We were not looking at the scoreboard and we were just looking at the short targets we had for ourselves and it all worked out well."