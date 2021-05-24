Ex-IPL Commentator Isa Guha Lauded For Questioning BCCI Over Not Paying Women Cricketers

2021 is going to be the year when the Indian cricket schedule for women's cricket will host 2 Tests in the same calendar year since 2014. Even after efforts are being made by the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to take the Indian women’s cricket forward by organizing more fixtures, there still seem to be lapses that need to be addressed for the complete progress of women’s cricket in India. Recently, former English cricketer and IPL commentator, Isa Guha spoke on one such issue faced by the women’s cricket team while giving her own suggestion to address the matter.

Isa Guha points out the lapses in women's cricket

Isa Guha took to Twitter while sharing the report by Isabelle Westbury from The Telegraph which informed that the BCCI still owed money to the Indian women's cricket team from the T20 World Cup that took place in Australia in 2020. Through her Twitter post, Guha stated her views saying that there is still a lot of work to be done in women’s cricket, not just in terms of equal pay. She also said that women are made to feel gratitude for the progress that is being made even though there is still much more to be achieved in terms of management.

Isa Guha appeals for a players association

The IPL commentator is of the strong opinion that players associations are a vital part in addressing the lapses that keep occurring in women’s cricket, something which India does not have. She also claimed that the Indian women’s team will dominate the international circuit only if enough consideration is given to them like that of the men’s team. She also pointed out that there are base-level equities to be taken care of in player welfare even though the men function at a different level.

Women are made to feel grateful for progress but there is still so much to be done to reach equity (& that isn’t just equal pay). Players associations are a vital part of reaching this. 🇮🇳 women will dominate the 🌍 stage when as much thought goes into the their game as the men https://t.co/W4ouvLe21x — Isa Guha (@isaguha) May 23, 2021

She claimed that having a players association will address a lot of challenges and planning requirements for women’s cricket. The Indian women’s team had made the final of the T20 World Cup in 2020 against Australia. According to a senior BCCI official, the women’s team will receive their share of prize money from BCCI at the end of the week. The prize money for reaching the T20 finals is USD 500,000.

India vs England series

The Indian women's cricket team will play Test cricket after nearly 8 years with Sourav Ganguly's backing in India vs England 2021 series. The last Test played by the Indian team was against South Africa in the year 2014. The Indian women’s team will play the Test match led by Mithali Raj from June 16-20 against England in Bristol. They are also set to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is on their England tour.

Image Source: Isa Guha Twitter